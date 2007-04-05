|Account: 1425986
|Name: Test EA 05-04-2007
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 13, 19:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|30572956
|2007.04.05 16:03
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|30619009
|2007.04.06 01:00
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3421
|1.3601
|1.3386
|2007.04.06 12:33
|1.3386
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|30622094
|2007.04.06 01:48
|sell
|0.02
|eurchfm
|1.6310
|1.6490
|1.6275
|2007.04.10 15:00
|1.6347
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.61
|30623238
|2007.04.06 02:33
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpym
|118.80
|117.00
|119.15
|2007.04.06 12:32
|119.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.58
|30624255
|2007.04.06 02:54
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9704
|1.9884
|1.9669
|2007.04.06 12:30
|1.9669
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|30662512
|2007.04.06 12:27
|sell
|0.03
|eurchfm
|1.6328
|1.6796
|1.6293
|2007.04.10 15:00
|1.6348
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-0.49
|30665943
|2007.04.06 12:34
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9648
|1.9828
|1.9613
|2007.04.09 08:25
|1.9649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|30671937
|2007.04.06 12:39
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9667
|1.9648
|1.9593
|2007.04.09 08:25
|1.9648
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.76
|30715667
|2007.04.06 18:35
|sell
|0.05
|eurchfm
|1.6351
|1.6801
|1.6316
|2007.04.10 15:00
|1.6347
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|0.16
|30724622
|2007.04.08 22:45
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3369
|1.3549
|1.3334
|2007.04.11 00:30
|1.3421
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-1.04
|30742471
|2007.04.09 04:00
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|119.33
|118.92
|118.37
|2007.04.10 02:14
|118.92
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|0.69
|30766430
|2007.04.09 11:57
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9633
|1.9604
|1.9549
|2007.04.09 17:41
|1.9604
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.58
|30777088
|2007.04.09 13:57
|sell
|0.08
|eurchfm
|1.6371
|1.6347
|1.6292
|2007.04.10 15:00
|1.6347
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|1.58
|30806040
|2007.04.09 20:02
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9624
|1.9665
|1.9720
|2007.04.10 01:57
|1.9665
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.82
|30841422
|2007.04.10 01:47
|sell
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3387
|1.3549
|1.3352
|2007.04.11 00:30
|1.3422
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-1.40
|30848368
|2007.04.10 02:09
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9682
|1.9700
|1.9755
|2007.04.10 08:39
|1.9700
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|30850626
|2007.04.10 02:25
|sell
|0.08
|eurusdm
|1.3408
|1.3552
|1.3373
|2007.04.11 00:30
|1.3421
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-1.04
|30855702
|2007.04.10 02:40
|sell
|0.16
|eurusdm
|1.3426
|1.3552
|1.3391
|2007.04.11 00:30
|1.3422
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|0.64
|30856639
|2007.04.10 02:41
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|118.77
|120.57
|118.42
|2007.04.11 01:58
|118.92
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-0.25
|30862286
|2007.04.10 03:30
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpym
|118.95
|120.57
|118.60
|2007.04.11 01:57
|118.91
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|0.13
|30899636
|2007.04.10 07:58
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpym
|119.14
|120.58
|118.79
|2007.04.11 01:57
|118.89
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|1.68
|30922181
|2007.04.10 10:55
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9723
|1.9767
|1.9822
|2007.04.11 02:11
|1.9767
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.88
|30959909
|2007.04.10 14:39
|sell
|0.32
|eurusdm
|1.3444
|1.3552
|1.3409
|2007.04.11 00:30
|1.3420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.17
|7.68
|30992993
|2007.04.10 20:00
|sell
|0.02
|eurchfm
|1.6348
|1.6834
|1.6313
|2007.04.12 14:11
|1.6388
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|-0.66
|31030182
|2007.04.11 02:12
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9771
|1.9591
|1.9806
|2007.04.11 06:14
|1.9790
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.38
|31041213
|2007.04.11 04:03
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3418
|1.3598
|1.3383
|2007.04.12 08:49
|1.3450
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-0.64
|31041378
|2007.04.11 04:05
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9753
|1.9591
|1.9788
|2007.04.11 06:13
|1.9788
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|31044640
|2007.04.11 04:30
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpym
|119.16
|119.40
|119.95
|2007.04.11 14:23
|119.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|31061419
|2007.04.11 06:16
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9788
|1.9608
|1.9823
|2007.04.11 14:40
|1.9775
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.26
|31083420
|2007.04.11 08:05
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9769
|1.9607
|1.9804
|2007.04.11 14:39
|1.9775
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.24
|31089227
|2007.04.11 09:02
|sell
|0.03
|eurchfm
|1.6366
|1.6834
|1.6331
|2007.04.12 14:10
|1.6388
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-0.54
|31100155
|2007.04.11 10:39
|sell
|0.05
|eurchfm
|1.6385
|1.6835
|1.6350
|2007.04.12 14:09
|1.6388
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|-0.12
|31113925
|2007.04.11 12:26
|buy
|0.08
|gbpusdm
|1.9751
|1.9774
|1.9829
|2007.04.11 14:39
|1.9774
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.84
|31132252
|2007.04.11 14:24
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpym
|119.41
|117.61
|119.76
|2007.04.12 13:05
|119.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|-0.67
|31137622
|2007.04.11 14:57
|sell
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3437
|1.3599
|1.3402
|2007.04.12 08:49
|1.3453
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|-0.64
|31154892
|2007.04.11 17:42
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9769
|1.9748
|1.9693
|2007.04.11 18:15
|1.9748
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.42
|31172922
|2007.04.11 19:28
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9746
|1.9926
|1.9711
|2007.04.12 01:24
|1.9738
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|31189961
|2007.04.11 23:01
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9764
|1.9738
|1.9683
|2007.04.12 01:24
|1.9738
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.04
|31195080
|2007.04.12 00:00
|sell
|0.08
|eurchfm
|1.6403
|1.6835
|1.6368
|2007.04.12 14:09
|1.6389
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.92
|31195445
|2007.04.12 00:01
|sell
|0.12
|eurchfm
|1.6424
|1.6389
|1.6334
|2007.04.12 14:09
|1.6388
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.56
|31206116
|2007.04.12 01:02
|sell
|0.18
|eurchfm
|1.6442
|1.6388
|1.6333
|2007.04.12 14:08
|1.6388
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.99
|31212105
|2007.04.12 01:26
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9734
|1.9914
|1.9699
|2007.04.12 08:49
|1.9749
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|31215489
|2007.04.12 01:41
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9753
|1.9915
|1.9718
|2007.04.12 08:48
|1.9750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|31215761
|2007.04.12 01:42
|sell
|0.08
|eurusdm
|1.3455
|1.3599
|1.3420
|2007.04.12 08:49
|1.3454
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|31251008
|2007.04.12 06:17
|sell
|0.08
|gbpusdm
|1.9771
|1.9915
|1.9736
|2007.04.12 08:48
|1.9751
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|31259053
|2007.04.12 07:15
|sell
|0.16
|eurusdm
|1.3473
|1.3599
|1.3438
|2007.04.12 08:49
|1.3454
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.04
|31278394
|2007.04.12 09:05
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3452
|1.3632
|1.3417
|2007.04.13 14:41
|1.3517
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-1.30
|31297508
|2007.04.12 11:37
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9776
|1.9796
|1.9851
|2007.04.12 14:44
|1.9796
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|31312821
|2007.04.12 12:59
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpym
|119.22
|117.60
|119.57
|2007.04.12 13:05
|119.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.74
|31314879
|2007.04.12 13:05
|buy
|0.08
|usdjpym
|119.03
|117.59
|119.38
|2007.04.12 13:05
|118.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.34
|31315091
|2007.04.12 13:05
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|119.00
|118.81
|118.26
|2007.04.13 06:09
|118.81
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|0.32
|31319395
|2007.04.12 13:34
|sell
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3470
|1.3632
|1.3435
|2007.04.13 14:41
|1.3517
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-1.88
|31330717
|2007.04.12 14:18
|sell
|0.08
|eurusdm
|1.3488
|1.3632
|1.3453
|2007.04.13 14:41
|1.3519
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-2.48
|31333826
|2007.04.12 14:26
|sell
|0.02
|eurchfm
|1.6381
|1.6867
|1.6346
|2007.04.13 09:45
|1.6373
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.13
|31338898
|2007.04.12 14:44
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9799
|1.9619
|1.9834
|2007.04.13 00:50
|1.9799
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31345879
|2007.04.12 15:21
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9775
|1.9798
|1.9853
|2007.04.13 00:50
|1.9798
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.92
|31354936
|2007.04.12 16:16
|sell
|0.03
|eurchfm
|1.6399
|1.6373
|1.6318
|2007.04.13 09:45
|1.6373
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.65
|31416929
|2007.04.13 00:44
|sell
|0.16
|eurusdm
|1.3506
|1.3632
|1.3471
|2007.04.13 14:41
|1.3518
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.92
|31426942
|2007.04.13 01:23
|sell
|0.05
|eurchfm
|1.6417
|1.6373
|1.6318
|2007.04.13 09:45
|1.6373
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.82
|31469664
|2007.04.13 06:22
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9848
|1.9875
|1.9930
|2007.04.13 12:13
|1.9875
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|31474017
|2007.04.13 06:38
|sell
|0.32
|eurusdm
|1.3524
|1.3632
|1.3489
|2007.04.13 14:40
|1.3522
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.64
|31475482
|2007.04.13 06:45
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|118.65
|118.34
|117.79
|2007.04.13 08:49
|118.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.52
|31516056
|2007.04.13 10:27
|sell
|0.64
|eurusdm
|1.3542
|1.3632
|1.3507
|2007.04.13 14:40
|1.3523
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.16
|31565161
|2007.04.13 14:35
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9847
|1.9796
|1.9741
|2007.04.13 15:19
|1.9796
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.02
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|42.91
|Closed P/L:
|42.82
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|31527906
|2007.04.13 11:40
|sell
|0.02
|eurchfm
|1.6349
|1.6835
|1.6314
|1.6434
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-1.40
|31543036
|2007.04.13 12:40
|sell
|0.03
|eurchfm
|1.6367
|1.6835
|1.6332
|1.6434
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-1.65
|31564407
|2007.04.13 14:30
|sell
|0.05
|eurchfm
|1.6385
|1.6835
|1.6350
|1.6434
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-2.01
|31570104
|2007.04.13 14:41
|sell
|0.08
|eurchfm
|1.6404
|1.6836
|1.6369
|1.6434
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|-1.98
|31576247
|2007.04.13 14:56
|sell
|0.12
|eurchfm
|1.6422
|1.6836
|1.6387
|1.6434
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|-1.19
|31584423
|2007.04.13 15:13
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3501
|1.3681
|1.3466
|1.3532
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.62
|31599394
|2007.04.13 15:56
|sell
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3519
|1.3681
|1.3484
|1.3532
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-0.52
|31612415
|2007.04.13 17:49
|sell
|0.08
|eurusdm
|1.3539
|1.3683
|1.3504
|1.3532
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|0.56
|31589584
|2007.04.13 15:21
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9808
|1.9988
|1.9773
|1.9869
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.22
|31598677
|2007.04.13 15:53
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9827
|1.9989
|1.9792
|1.9869
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.68
|31610558
|2007.04.13 17:41
|sell
|0.08
|gbpusdm
|1.9845
|1.9989
|1.9810
|1.9869
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.92
|31615548
|2007.04.13 18:16
|sell
|0.16
|gbpusdm
|1.9863
|1.9989
|1.9828
|1.9869
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.96
|31583166
|2007.04.13 15:10
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpym
|119.50
|117.70
|119.85
|119.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-0.55
|31592640
|2007.04.13 15:30
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpym
|119.31
|117.69
|119.66
|119.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-0.47
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-15.61
|Floating P/L:
|-15.65
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|42.82
|Floating P/L:
|-15.65
|Margin:
|40.00
|Balance:
|1 042.82
|Equity:
|1 027.17
|Free Margin:
|987.17
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|60.14
|Gross Loss:
|17.32
|Total Net Profit:
|42.82
|Profit Factor:
|3.47
|Expected Payoff:
|0.68
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|7.51 (0.72%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.72% (7.51)
|Total Trades:
|63
|Short Positions (won %):
|46 (63.04%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|17 (76.47%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|42 (66.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|21 (33.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|12.16
|loss trade:
|-2.44
|Average
|profit trade:
|1.43
|loss trade:
|-0.82
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|11 (18.04)
|consecutive losses ($):
|5 (-2.86)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|18.04 (11)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-7.51 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2