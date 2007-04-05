Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1425986 Name: Test EA 05-04-2007 Currency: USD 2007 April 13, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
305729562007.04.05 16:03balanceDeposit1 000.00
306190092007.04.06 01:00sell0.02eurusdm1.34211.36011.33862007.04.06 12:331.33860.000.000.000.70
306220942007.04.06 01:48sell0.02eurchfm1.63101.64901.62752007.04.10 15:001.63470.000.00-0.02-0.61
306232382007.04.06 02:33buy0.02usdjpym118.80117.00119.152007.04.06 12:32119.150.000.000.000.58
306242552007.04.06 02:54sell0.02gbpusdm1.97041.98841.96692007.04.06 12:301.96690.000.000.000.70
306625122007.04.06 12:27sell0.03eurchfm1.63281.67961.62932007.04.10 15:001.63480.000.00-0.04-0.49
306659432007.04.06 12:34sell0.02gbpusdm1.96481.98281.96132007.04.09 08:251.96490.000.000.00-0.02
306719372007.04.06 12:39sell0.04gbpusdm1.96671.96481.95932007.04.09 08:251.96480.000.000.000.76
307156672007.04.06 18:35sell0.05eurchfm1.63511.68011.63162007.04.10 15:001.63470.000.00-0.060.16
307246222007.04.08 22:45sell0.02eurusdm1.33691.35491.33342007.04.11 00:301.34210.000.000.02-1.04
307424712007.04.09 04:00sell0.02usdjpym119.33118.92118.372007.04.10 02:14118.920.000.00-0.030.69
307664302007.04.09 11:57sell0.02gbpusdm1.96331.96041.95492007.04.09 17:411.96040.000.000.000.58
307770882007.04.09 13:57sell0.08eurchfm1.63711.63471.62922007.04.10 15:001.63470.000.00-0.051.58
308060402007.04.09 20:02buy0.02gbpusdm1.96241.96651.97202007.04.10 01:571.96650.000.000.000.82
308414222007.04.10 01:47sell0.04eurusdm1.33871.35491.33522007.04.11 00:301.34220.000.000.02-1.40
308483682007.04.10 02:09buy0.02gbpusdm1.96821.97001.97552007.04.10 08:391.97000.000.000.000.36
308506262007.04.10 02:25sell0.08eurusdm1.34081.35521.33732007.04.11 00:301.34210.000.000.04-1.04
308557022007.04.10 02:40sell0.16eurusdm1.34261.35521.33912007.04.11 00:301.34220.000.000.090.64
308566392007.04.10 02:41sell0.02usdjpym118.77120.57118.422007.04.11 01:58118.920.000.00-0.03-0.25
308622862007.04.10 03:30sell0.04usdjpym118.95120.57118.602007.04.11 01:57118.910.000.00-0.060.13
308996362007.04.10 07:58sell0.08usdjpym119.14120.58118.792007.04.11 01:57118.890.000.00-0.111.68
309221812007.04.10 10:55buy0.02gbpusdm1.97231.97671.98222007.04.11 02:111.97670.000.000.000.88
309599092007.04.10 14:39sell0.32eurusdm1.34441.35521.34092007.04.11 00:301.34200.000.000.177.68
309929932007.04.10 20:00sell0.02eurchfm1.63481.68341.63132007.04.12 14:111.63880.000.00-0.05-0.66
310301822007.04.11 02:12buy0.02gbpusdm1.97711.95911.98062007.04.11 06:141.97900.000.000.000.38
310412132007.04.11 04:03sell0.02eurusdm1.34181.35981.33832007.04.12 08:491.34500.000.000.03-0.64
310413782007.04.11 04:05buy0.04gbpusdm1.97531.95911.97882007.04.11 06:131.97880.000.000.001.40
310446402007.04.11 04:30buy0.02usdjpym119.16119.40119.952007.04.11 14:23119.400.000.000.000.40
310614192007.04.11 06:16buy0.02gbpusdm1.97881.96081.98232007.04.11 14:401.97750.000.000.00-0.26
310834202007.04.11 08:05buy0.04gbpusdm1.97691.96071.98042007.04.11 14:391.97750.000.000.000.24
310892272007.04.11 09:02sell0.03eurchfm1.63661.68341.63312007.04.12 14:101.63880.000.00-0.06-0.54
311001552007.04.11 10:39sell0.05eurchfm1.63851.68351.63502007.04.12 14:091.63880.000.00-0.10-0.12
311139252007.04.11 12:26buy0.08gbpusdm1.97511.97741.98292007.04.11 14:391.97740.000.000.001.84
311322522007.04.11 14:24buy0.02usdjpym119.41117.61119.762007.04.12 13:05119.010.000.000.08-0.67
311376222007.04.11 14:57sell0.04eurusdm1.34371.35991.34022007.04.12 08:491.34530.000.000.06-0.64
311548922007.04.11 17:42sell0.02gbpusdm1.97691.97481.96932007.04.11 18:151.97480.000.000.000.42
311729222007.04.11 19:28sell0.02gbpusdm1.97461.99261.97112007.04.12 01:241.97380.000.000.000.16
311899612007.04.11 23:01sell0.04gbpusdm1.97641.97381.96832007.04.12 01:241.97380.000.000.001.04
311950802007.04.12 00:00sell0.08eurchfm1.64031.68351.63682007.04.12 14:091.63890.000.000.000.92
311954452007.04.12 00:01sell0.12eurchfm1.64241.63891.63342007.04.12 14:091.63880.000.000.003.56
312061162007.04.12 01:02sell0.18eurchfm1.64421.63881.63332007.04.12 14:081.63880.000.000.007.99
312121052007.04.12 01:26sell0.02gbpusdm1.97341.99141.96992007.04.12 08:491.97490.000.000.00-0.30
312154892007.04.12 01:41sell0.04gbpusdm1.97531.99151.97182007.04.12 08:481.97500.000.000.000.12
312157612007.04.12 01:42sell0.08eurusdm1.34551.35991.34202007.04.12 08:491.34540.000.000.000.08
312510082007.04.12 06:17sell0.08gbpusdm1.97711.99151.97362007.04.12 08:481.97510.000.000.001.60
312590532007.04.12 07:15sell0.16eurusdm1.34731.35991.34382007.04.12 08:491.34540.000.000.003.04
312783942007.04.12 09:05sell0.02eurusdm1.34521.36321.34172007.04.13 14:411.35170.000.000.01-1.30
312975082007.04.12 11:37buy0.02gbpusdm1.97761.97961.98512007.04.12 14:441.97960.000.000.000.40
313128212007.04.12 12:59buy0.04usdjpym119.22117.60119.572007.04.12 13:05119.000.000.000.00-0.74
313148792007.04.12 13:05buy0.08usdjpym119.03117.59119.382007.04.12 13:05118.980.000.000.00-0.34
313150912007.04.12 13:05sell0.02usdjpym119.00118.81118.262007.04.13 06:09118.810.000.00-0.030.32
313193952007.04.12 13:34sell0.04eurusdm1.34701.36321.34352007.04.13 14:411.35170.000.000.02-1.88
313307172007.04.12 14:18sell0.08eurusdm1.34881.36321.34532007.04.13 14:411.35190.000.000.04-2.48
313338262007.04.12 14:26sell0.02eurchfm1.63811.68671.63462007.04.13 09:451.63730.000.00-0.010.13
313388982007.04.12 14:44buy0.02gbpusdm1.97991.96191.98342007.04.13 00:501.97990.000.000.000.00
313458792007.04.12 15:21buy0.04gbpusdm1.97751.97981.98532007.04.13 00:501.97980.000.000.000.92
313549362007.04.12 16:16sell0.03eurchfm1.63991.63731.63182007.04.13 09:451.63730.000.00-0.020.65
314169292007.04.13 00:44sell0.16eurusdm1.35061.36321.34712007.04.13 14:411.35180.000.000.00-1.92
314269422007.04.13 01:23sell0.05eurchfm1.64171.63731.63182007.04.13 09:451.63730.000.000.001.82
314696642007.04.13 06:22buy0.02gbpusdm1.98481.98751.99302007.04.13 12:131.98750.000.000.000.54
314740172007.04.13 06:38sell0.32eurusdm1.35241.36321.34892007.04.13 14:401.35220.000.000.000.64
314754822007.04.13 06:45sell0.02usdjpym118.65118.34117.792007.04.13 08:49118.340.000.000.000.52
315160562007.04.13 10:27sell0.64eurusdm1.35421.36321.35072007.04.13 14:401.35230.000.000.0012.16
315651612007.04.13 14:35sell0.02gbpusdm1.98471.97961.97412007.04.13 15:191.97960.000.000.001.02
  0.00 0.00 -0.09 42.91
Closed P/L: 42.82
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
315279062007.04.13 11:40sell0.02eurchfm1.63491.68351.6314 1.64340.000.00-0.01-1.40
315430362007.04.13 12:40sell0.03eurchfm1.63671.68351.6332 1.64340.000.00-0.02-1.65
315644072007.04.13 14:30sell0.05eurchfm1.63851.68351.6350 1.64340.000.00-0.03-2.01
315701042007.04.13 14:41sell0.08eurchfm1.64041.68361.6369 1.64340.000.00-0.05-1.98
315762472007.04.13 14:56sell0.12eurchfm1.64221.68361.6387 1.64340.000.00-0.08-1.19
315844232007.04.13 15:13sell0.02eurusdm1.35011.36811.3466 1.35320.000.000.01-0.62
315993942007.04.13 15:56sell0.04eurusdm1.35191.36811.3484 1.35320.000.000.02-0.52
316124152007.04.13 17:49sell0.08eurusdm1.35391.36831.3504 1.35320.000.000.040.56
315895842007.04.13 15:21sell0.02gbpusdm1.98081.99881.9773 1.98690.000.000.00-1.22
315986772007.04.13 15:53sell0.04gbpusdm1.98271.99891.9792 1.98690.000.000.00-1.68
316105582007.04.13 17:41sell0.08gbpusdm1.98451.99891.9810 1.98690.000.000.00-1.92
316155482007.04.13 18:16sell0.16gbpusdm1.98631.99891.9828 1.98690.000.000.00-0.96
315831662007.04.13 15:10buy0.02usdjpym119.50117.70119.85 119.170.000.000.03-0.55
315926402007.04.13 15:30buy0.04usdjpym119.31117.69119.66 119.170.000.000.05-0.47
  0.00 0.00 -0.04 -15.61
 Floating P/L: -15.65
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 42.82 Floating P/L: -15.65 Margin: 40.00
Balance: 1 042.82 Equity: 1 027.17 Free Margin: 987.17
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 60.14 Gross Loss: 17.32 Total Net Profit: 42.82
Profit Factor: 3.47 Expected Payoff: 0.68  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 7.51 (0.72%) Relative Drawdown: 0.72% (7.51)
 
Total Trades: 63 Short Positions (won %): 46 (63.04%) Long Positions (won %): 17 (76.47%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 42 (66.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 21 (33.33%)
Largest profit trade: 12.16 loss trade: -2.44
Average profit trade: 1.43 loss trade: -0.82
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 11 (18.04) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-2.86)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 18.04 (11) consecutive loss (count): -7.51 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2