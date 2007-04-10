|Account: 1421280
|Name: rb26-paul
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 10, 23:05
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|30859232
|2007.04.10 02:57
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3427
|1.3247
|1.3462
|2007.04.10 13:04
|1.3430
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|772188
|RB26DETT
|30898701
|2007.04.10 07:52
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3409
|1.3430
|1.3485
|2007.04.10 13:04
|1.3430
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|772188
|RB26DETT[sl]
|30848732
|2007.04.10 02:12
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3402
|1.3424
|1.3479
|2007.04.10 02:57
|1.3424
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|772188
|RB26DETT[sl]
|30748494
|2007.04.09 06:32
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3356
|1.3536
|1.3321
|2007.04.09 17:51
|1.3355
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|772188
|RB26DETT
|30756670
|2007.04.09 08:35
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3374
|1.3354
|1.3299
|2007.04.09 17:51
|1.3354
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|772188
|RB26DETT[sl]
|30618955
|2007.04.06 01:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3421
|1.3390
|1.3335
|2007.04.06 12:36
|1.3390
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.00
|772188
|RB26DETT[sl]
|29849998
|2007.04.01 17:06
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|139.00
|Closed P/L:
|139.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|139.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 139.00
|Equity:
|5 139.00
|Free Margin:
|5 139.00
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|139.00
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|139.00
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|23.17
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|6
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|6 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|42.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|23.17
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (139.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|139.00 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|0