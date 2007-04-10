Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1421280 Name: rb26-paul Currency: USD 2007 April 10, 23:05
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
308592322007.04.10 02:57buy0.10eurusd1.34271.32471.34622007.04.10 13:041.34300.000.000.003.00
 772188RB26DETT
308987012007.04.10 07:52buy0.20eurusd1.34091.34301.34852007.04.10 13:041.34300.000.000.0042.00
 772188RB26DETT[sl]
308487322007.04.10 02:12buy0.10eurusd1.34021.34241.34792007.04.10 02:571.34240.000.000.0022.00
 772188RB26DETT[sl]
307484942007.04.09 06:32sell0.10eurusd1.33561.35361.33212007.04.09 17:511.33550.000.000.001.00
 772188RB26DETT
307566702007.04.09 08:35sell0.20eurusd1.33741.33541.32992007.04.09 17:511.33540.000.000.0040.00
 772188RB26DETT[sl]
306189552007.04.06 01:00sell0.10eurusd1.34211.33901.33352007.04.06 12:361.33900.000.000.0031.00
 772188RB26DETT[sl]
298499982007.04.01 17:06balanceDeposit5 000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 139.00
Closed P/L: 139.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 139.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 139.00 Equity: 5 139.00 Free Margin: 5 139.00
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 139.00 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 139.00
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 23.17  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 6 Short Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 42.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 23.17 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (139.00) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 139.00 (6) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 0