Velocity4x

Account: 9010385 Name: SkyView Investment Group Currency: USD 2007 April 12, 03:48
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
20521652007.04.04 05:08balanceDeposit20 000.00
20834692007.04.06 07:18buy0.80usdjpy118.770.00118.972007.04.06 12:30118.970.000.000.00134.48
20640602007.04.04 18:00buy1.00usdchf1.21981.22021.22182007.04.06 12:491.22180.000.0026.29163.69
20897512007.04.06 16:59buy0.70usdchf1.22201.22241.22402007.04.09 12:481.22400.000.004.59114.37
20845832007.04.06 11:45buy0.70eurusd1.34201.34241.34402007.04.10 12:481.34400.000.00-10.08140.00
20641662007.04.04 18:25buy0.90gbpusd1.97590.00001.97792007.04.11 06:121.97790.000.002.25180.00
21212142007.04.11 07:31sell0.80gbpusd1.98001.97961.97802007.04.11 07:341.97960.000.000.0032.00
20897362007.04.06 16:57buy0.80usdjpy119.33119.36119.532007.04.11 14:29119.360.000.0024.4620.11
21150472007.04.10 18:24buy0.80eurusd1.34290.00001.34492007.04.12 01:411.34490.000.00-23.05160.00
  0.00 0.00 24.46 944.65
Closed P/L: 969.11
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
20984542007.04.09 19:06buy0.70usdchf1.22670.00001.2287 1.22040.000.0022.96-361.36
  0.00 0.00 22.96 -361.36
 Floating P/L: -338.40
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 20 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 969.11 Floating P/L: -338.40 Margin: 700.00
Balance: 20 969.11 Equity: 20 630.71 Free Margin: 19 930.71