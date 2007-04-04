|Account: 9010385
|Name: SkyView Investment Group
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 12, 03:48
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2052165
|2007.04.04 05:08
|balance
|Deposit
|20 000.00
|2083469
|2007.04.06 07:18
|buy
|0.80
|usdjpy
|118.77
|0.00
|118.97
|2007.04.06 12:30
|118.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|134.48
|2064060
|2007.04.04 18:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2198
|1.2202
|1.2218
|2007.04.06 12:49
|1.2218
|0.00
|0.00
|26.29
|163.69
|2089751
|2007.04.06 16:59
|buy
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.2220
|1.2224
|1.2240
|2007.04.09 12:48
|1.2240
|0.00
|0.00
|4.59
|114.37
|2084583
|2007.04.06 11:45
|buy
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.3420
|1.3424
|1.3440
|2007.04.10 12:48
|1.3440
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.08
|140.00
|2064166
|2007.04.04 18:25
|buy
|0.90
|gbpusd
|1.9759
|0.0000
|1.9779
|2007.04.11 06:12
|1.9779
|0.00
|0.00
|2.25
|180.00
|2121214
|2007.04.11 07:31
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9800
|1.9796
|1.9780
|2007.04.11 07:34
|1.9796
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|2089736
|2007.04.06 16:57
|buy
|0.80
|usdjpy
|119.33
|119.36
|119.53
|2007.04.11 14:29
|119.36
|0.00
|0.00
|24.46
|20.11
|2115047
|2007.04.10 18:24
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3429
|0.0000
|1.3449
|2007.04.12 01:41
|1.3449
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.05
|160.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.46
|944.65
|Closed P/L:
|969.11
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2098454
|2007.04.09 19:06
|buy
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.2267
|0.0000
|1.2287
|1.2204
|0.00
|0.00
|22.96
|-361.36
|0.00
|0.00
|22.96
|-361.36
|Floating P/L:
|-338.40
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|20 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|969.11
|Floating P/L:
|-338.40
|Margin:
|700.00
|Balance:
|20 969.11
|Equity:
|20 630.71
|Free Margin:
|19 930.71