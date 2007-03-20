Velocity4x

Account: 9009262 Name: SkyView Investment Group Currency: USD 2007 March 30, 19:51
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
18608482007.03.20 01:23balanceDeposit20 000.00
18653962007.03.20 08:05buy2.00audusd0.79970.79970.80172007.03.20 13:080.79970.000.000.000.00
18682902007.03.20 10:30buy1.80eurusd1.32931.32941.33132007.03.20 14:141.32940.000.000.0018.00
19277732007.03.23 00:06sell1.00eurusd1.33261.35181.32662007.03.23 05:421.33240.000.000.0020.00
19832132007.03.28 15:34sell1.80eurusd1.33651.33651.33452007.03.28 16:301.33450.000.000.00360.00
20012392007.03.29 21:30buy1.60eurusd1.33361.33391.33562007.03.30 16:211.33560.000.00-11.53320.00
18849192007.03.21 09:04sell1.50gbpusd1.96401.96361.96202007.03.21 10:211.96200.000.000.00300.00
19478162007.03.26 07:21sell1.90gbpusd1.96301.96301.96102007.03.26 07:511.96300.000.000.000.00
19778882007.03.28 10:22buy1.70gbpusd1.96201.96201.96402007.03.28 11:421.96400.000.000.00340.00
19802682007.03.28 13:30buy1.60gbpusd1.96431.96431.96632007.03.28 13:311.96630.000.000.00320.00
19807092007.03.28 13:33buy1.80gbpusd1.96520.00001.96722007.03.28 13:481.96720.000.000.00360.00
20012972007.03.29 21:43sell1.20gbpusd1.96201.96161.96002007.03.30 08:181.96000.000.00-0.79240.00
18697422007.03.20 11:35buy1.50nzdusd0.70280.70320.70482007.03.20 13:550.70480.000.000.00300.00
18791722007.03.20 20:49buy2.00nzdusd0.70610.00000.70812007.03.21 18:410.70480.000.007.02-260.00
18917132007.03.21 18:41sell1.50nzdusd0.70480.00000.70282007.03.21 19:170.70580.000.000.00-150.00
18928582007.03.21 19:17buy1.60nzdusd0.70580.70620.70782007.03.21 19:230.70780.000.000.00320.00
18832232007.03.21 07:38buy1.70usdcad1.16170.00001.16372007.03.26 03:041.16310.000.0018.85204.63
19586792007.03.26 20:07buy2.00usdcad1.16240.00001.16442007.03.29 20:281.15860.000.0022.13-655.96
20010182007.03.29 20:28sell1.80usdcad1.15861.15831.15662007.03.30 07:161.15700.000.00-5.30248.92
18896172007.03.21 14:34sell1.50usdchf1.21490.00001.21292007.03.21 16:001.21500.000.000.00-12.35
18904592007.03.21 16:00buy1.50usdchf1.21501.21511.21702007.03.21 18:521.21580.000.000.0098.70
19265192007.03.22 20:00buy1.00usdchf1.21451.19521.22052007.03.23 05:421.21530.000.006.6065.83
19269162007.03.22 21:06buy1.50usdchf1.21410.00001.21612007.03.23 05:411.21530.000.009.90148.11
19319602007.03.23 07:39buy1.60usdchf1.21491.21531.21692007.03.23 15:201.21690.000.000.00262.96
19585882007.03.26 20:00sell1.00usdchf1.21541.21341.20942007.03.28 06:371.21040.000.00-17.03413.09
19912982007.03.29 04:00buy1.00usdchf1.21681.21971.22282007.03.30 13:391.22280.000.006.58490.63
20085372007.03.30 09:43sell1.40usdchf1.21960.00001.21762007.03.30 13:301.22040.000.000.00-91.77
20105172007.03.30 13:30buy1.40usdchf1.22041.22081.22242007.03.30 13:391.22240.000.000.00229.06
18803822007.03.21 00:00sell1.00usdjpy117.24119.16116.642007.03.26 03:15117.970.000.00-63.99-618.80
19374972007.03.23 14:14buy1.50usdjpy117.54117.56117.742007.03.23 15:00117.740.000.000.00254.80
19459922007.03.26 03:18buy1.00usdjpy117.98118.26118.582007.03.26 14:12118.260.000.000.00236.77
19760692007.03.28 07:47sell1.80usdjpy117.30117.29117.102007.03.28 13:30117.100.000.000.00307.46
19987092007.03.29 16:00buy1.00usdjpy117.91118.08118.512007.03.30 14:15118.280.000.0010.29312.82
20012732007.03.29 21:36buy1.30usdjpy117.980.00118.182007.03.30 01:10118.180.000.0013.38220.00
  0.00 0.00 -3.89 4 602.90
Closed P/L: 4 599.01
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
19898252007.03.29 00:00sell1.00eurusd1.33111.35031.3251 1.33620.000.005.31-510.00
19791342007.03.28 12:00buy1.00usdcad1.16011.14081.1661 1.15290.000.008.85-624.51
20072212007.03.30 08:39buy1.60usdcad1.15400.00001.1560 1.15290.000.000.00-152.66
  0.00 0.00 14.16 -1 287.17
 Floating P/L: -1 273.01
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 20 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 4 599.01 Floating P/L: -1 273.01 Margin: 3 931.10
Balance: 24 599.01 Equity: 23 326.00 Free Margin: 19 394.90