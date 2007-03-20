|Account: 9009262
|Name: SkyView Investment Group
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 30, 19:51
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1860848
|2007.03.20 01:23
|balance
|Deposit
|20 000.00
|1865396
|2007.03.20 08:05
|buy
|2.00
|audusd
|0.7997
|0.7997
|0.8017
|2007.03.20 13:08
|0.7997
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1868290
|2007.03.20 10:30
|buy
|1.80
|eurusd
|1.3293
|1.3294
|1.3313
|2007.03.20 14:14
|1.3294
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|1927773
|2007.03.23 00:06
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3326
|1.3518
|1.3266
|2007.03.23 05:42
|1.3324
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|1983213
|2007.03.28 15:34
|sell
|1.80
|eurusd
|1.3365
|1.3365
|1.3345
|2007.03.28 16:30
|1.3345
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|360.00
|2001239
|2007.03.29 21:30
|buy
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.3336
|1.3339
|1.3356
|2007.03.30 16:21
|1.3356
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.53
|320.00
|1884919
|2007.03.21 09:04
|sell
|1.50
|gbpusd
|1.9640
|1.9636
|1.9620
|2007.03.21 10:21
|1.9620
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|1947816
|2007.03.26 07:21
|sell
|1.90
|gbpusd
|1.9630
|1.9630
|1.9610
|2007.03.26 07:51
|1.9630
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1977888
|2007.03.28 10:22
|buy
|1.70
|gbpusd
|1.9620
|1.9620
|1.9640
|2007.03.28 11:42
|1.9640
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|340.00
|1980268
|2007.03.28 13:30
|buy
|1.60
|gbpusd
|1.9643
|1.9643
|1.9663
|2007.03.28 13:31
|1.9663
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|320.00
|1980709
|2007.03.28 13:33
|buy
|1.80
|gbpusd
|1.9652
|0.0000
|1.9672
|2007.03.28 13:48
|1.9672
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|360.00
|2001297
|2007.03.29 21:43
|sell
|1.20
|gbpusd
|1.9620
|1.9616
|1.9600
|2007.03.30 08:18
|1.9600
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.79
|240.00
|1869742
|2007.03.20 11:35
|buy
|1.50
|nzdusd
|0.7028
|0.7032
|0.7048
|2007.03.20 13:55
|0.7048
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|1879172
|2007.03.20 20:49
|buy
|2.00
|nzdusd
|0.7061
|0.0000
|0.7081
|2007.03.21 18:41
|0.7048
|0.00
|0.00
|7.02
|-260.00
|1891713
|2007.03.21 18:41
|sell
|1.50
|nzdusd
|0.7048
|0.0000
|0.7028
|2007.03.21 19:17
|0.7058
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-150.00
|1892858
|2007.03.21 19:17
|buy
|1.60
|nzdusd
|0.7058
|0.7062
|0.7078
|2007.03.21 19:23
|0.7078
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|320.00
|1883223
|2007.03.21 07:38
|buy
|1.70
|usdcad
|1.1617
|0.0000
|1.1637
|2007.03.26 03:04
|1.1631
|0.00
|0.00
|18.85
|204.63
|1958679
|2007.03.26 20:07
|buy
|2.00
|usdcad
|1.1624
|0.0000
|1.1644
|2007.03.29 20:28
|1.1586
|0.00
|0.00
|22.13
|-655.96
|2001018
|2007.03.29 20:28
|sell
|1.80
|usdcad
|1.1586
|1.1583
|1.1566
|2007.03.30 07:16
|1.1570
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.30
|248.92
|1889617
|2007.03.21 14:34
|sell
|1.50
|usdchf
|1.2149
|0.0000
|1.2129
|2007.03.21 16:00
|1.2150
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.35
|1890459
|2007.03.21 16:00
|buy
|1.50
|usdchf
|1.2150
|1.2151
|1.2170
|2007.03.21 18:52
|1.2158
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|98.70
|1926519
|2007.03.22 20:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2145
|1.1952
|1.2205
|2007.03.23 05:42
|1.2153
|0.00
|0.00
|6.60
|65.83
|1926916
|2007.03.22 21:06
|buy
|1.50
|usdchf
|1.2141
|0.0000
|1.2161
|2007.03.23 05:41
|1.2153
|0.00
|0.00
|9.90
|148.11
|1931960
|2007.03.23 07:39
|buy
|1.60
|usdchf
|1.2149
|1.2153
|1.2169
|2007.03.23 15:20
|1.2169
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|262.96
|1958588
|2007.03.26 20:00
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2154
|1.2134
|1.2094
|2007.03.28 06:37
|1.2104
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.03
|413.09
|1991298
|2007.03.29 04:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2168
|1.2197
|1.2228
|2007.03.30 13:39
|1.2228
|0.00
|0.00
|6.58
|490.63
|2008537
|2007.03.30 09:43
|sell
|1.40
|usdchf
|1.2196
|0.0000
|1.2176
|2007.03.30 13:30
|1.2204
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-91.77
|2010517
|2007.03.30 13:30
|buy
|1.40
|usdchf
|1.2204
|1.2208
|1.2224
|2007.03.30 13:39
|1.2224
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|229.06
|1880382
|2007.03.21 00:00
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.24
|119.16
|116.64
|2007.03.26 03:15
|117.97
|0.00
|0.00
|-63.99
|-618.80
|1937497
|2007.03.23 14:14
|buy
|1.50
|usdjpy
|117.54
|117.56
|117.74
|2007.03.23 15:00
|117.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|254.80
|1945992
|2007.03.26 03:18
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.98
|118.26
|118.58
|2007.03.26 14:12
|118.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|236.77
|1976069
|2007.03.28 07:47
|sell
|1.80
|usdjpy
|117.30
|117.29
|117.10
|2007.03.28 13:30
|117.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|307.46
|1998709
|2007.03.29 16:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.91
|118.08
|118.51
|2007.03.30 14:15
|118.28
|0.00
|0.00
|10.29
|312.82
|2001273
|2007.03.29 21:36
|buy
|1.30
|usdjpy
|117.98
|0.00
|118.18
|2007.03.30 01:10
|118.18
|0.00
|0.00
|13.38
|220.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.89
|4 602.90
|Closed P/L:
|4 599.01
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1989825
|2007.03.29 00:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3311
|1.3503
|1.3251
|1.3362
|0.00
|0.00
|5.31
|-510.00
|1979134
|2007.03.28 12:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1601
|1.1408
|1.1661
|1.1529
|0.00
|0.00
|8.85
|-624.51
|2007221
|2007.03.30 08:39
|buy
|1.60
|usdcad
|1.1540
|0.0000
|1.1560
|1.1529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-152.66
|0.00
|0.00
|14.16
|-1 287.17
|Floating P/L:
|-1 273.01
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|20 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|4 599.01
|Floating P/L:
|-1 273.01
|Margin:
|3 931.10
|Balance:
|24 599.01
|Equity:
|23 326.00
|Free Margin:
|19 394.90