|Account: 7008627
|Name: Kame House
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 17, 14:51
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3382932
|2007.04.16 02:48
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|3382991
|2007.04.16 02:58
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2131
|1.2111
|1.2161
|2007.04.17 02:28
|1.2148
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|13.99
|3382992
|2007.04.16 02:58
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2111
|1.2131
|1.2081
|2007.04.17 02:29
|1.2147
|cancelled
|3382995
|2007.04.16 02:58
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9883
|1.9903
|1.9853
|2007.04.16 11:32
|1.9903
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|3382996
|2007.04.16 11:32
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9903
|1.9883
|1.9933
|2007.04.16 12:28
|1.9933
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|3383007
|2007.04.16 03:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3569
|1.3549
|1.3599
|2007.04.16 08:06
|1.3549
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|3383009
|2007.04.16 08:06
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3549
|1.3569
|1.3519
|2007.04.17 02:28
|1.3530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.99
|38.00
|3384798
|2007.04.16 08:06
|buy stop
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3569
|1.3549
|1.3599
|2007.04.17 02:29
|1.3530
|cancelled
|3386076
|2007.04.16 11:32
|sell stop
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9883
|1.9903
|1.9853
|2007.04.16 12:28
|1.9933
|cancelled
|3386880
|2007.04.16 12:28
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9937
|1.9917
|1.9967
|2007.04.16 14:00
|1.9917
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|3386885
|2007.04.16 14:00
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9917
|1.9937
|1.9887
|2007.04.16 16:00
|1.9937
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|3387332
|2007.04.16 16:00
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9937
|1.9917
|1.9967
|2007.04.16 16:03
|1.9917
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.00
|3388261
|2007.04.16 16:03
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9917
|1.9937
|1.9887
|2007.04.17 00:53
|1.9887
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|240.00
|3388323
|2007.04.16 16:03
|buy stop
|1.60
|gbpusd
|1.9937
|1.9917
|1.9967
|2007.04.17 00:53
|1.9886
|cancelled
|3392137
|2007.04.17 00:53
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9882
|1.9902
|1.9852
|2007.04.17 03:20
|1.9902
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|3392138
|2007.04.17 03:20
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9902
|1.9882
|1.9932
|2007.04.17 11:26
|1.9932
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|3392813
|2007.04.17 02:29
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2151
|1.2131
|1.2181
|2007.04.17 05:18
|1.2131
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.49
|3392827
|2007.04.17 02:31
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3529
|1.3549
|1.3499
|2007.04.17 08:35
|1.3549
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|3392828
|2007.04.17 08:35
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3549
|1.3529
|1.3579
|2007.04.17 10:33
|1.3529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|3394260
|2007.04.17 10:33
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3529
|1.3549
|1.3499
|2007.04.17 11:09
|1.3549
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.00
|3395131
|2007.04.17 11:09
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3549
|1.3529
|1.3579
|2007.04.17 12:28
|1.3529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-160.00
|3395394
|2007.04.17 12:28
|sell
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.3529
|1.3549
|1.3499
|2007.04.17 13:50
|1.3549
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-320.00
|3396833
|2007.04.17 12:28
|buy stop
|3.20
|eurusd
|1.3549
|1.3529
|1.3579
|2007.04.17 13:50
|1.3549
|deleted [no money]
|0.00
|0.00
|1.64
|-424.50
|Closed P/L:
|-422.86
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3397960
|2007.04.17 13:50
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3546
|1.3566
|1.3516
|1.3547
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|3392814
|2007.04.17 05:18
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2131
|1.2151
|1.2101
|1.2110
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.68
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.68
|Floating P/L:
|33.68
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|3397961
|2007.04.17 13:50
|buy stop
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3566
|1.3546
|1.3596
|1.3547
|3392990
|2007.04.17 03:20
|sell stop
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9882
|1.9902
|1.9852
|2.0024
|3393466
|2007.04.17 05:19
|buy stop
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2151
|1.2131
|1.2181
|1.2110
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-422.86
|Floating P/L:
|33.68
|Margin:
|83.87
|Balance:
|577.14
|Equity:
|610.82
|Free Margin:
|493.28
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|413.63
|Gross Loss:
|836.49
|Total Net Profit:
|-422.86
|Profit Factor:
|0.49
|Expected Payoff:
|-24.87
|Absolute Drawdown:
|422.86
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|596.49 (50.82%)
|Total Trades:
|17
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (25.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|9 (33.33%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|5 (29.41%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|12 (70.59%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|239.75
|loss trade:
|-320.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|82.73
|loss trade:
|-69.71
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (293.63)
|consecutive losses ($):
|5 (-176.49)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|293.63 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-480.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|3