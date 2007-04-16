MoneyTec LLC

Account: 7008627 Name: Kame House Currency: USD 2007 April 16, 15:10
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
33829322007.04.16 02:48balanceDeposit1 000.00
33829952007.04.16 02:58sell0.10gbpusd1.98831.99031.98532007.04.16 11:321.99030.000.000.00-20.00
33829962007.04.16 11:32buy0.20gbpusd1.99031.98831.99332007.04.16 12:281.99330.000.000.0060.00
33830072007.04.16 03:00buy0.10eurusd1.35691.35491.35992007.04.16 08:061.35490.000.000.00-20.00
33860762007.04.16 11:32sell stop0.40gbpusd1.98831.99031.98532007.04.16 12:281.9933cancelled
33868802007.04.16 12:28buy0.10gbpusd1.99371.99171.99672007.04.16 14:001.99170.000.000.00-20.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Closed P/L: 0.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
33830092007.04.16 08:06sell0.20eurusd1.35491.35691.3519 1.35520.000.000.00-6.00
33868852007.04.16 14:00sell0.20gbpusd1.99171.99371.9887 1.99190.000.000.00-4.00
33829912007.04.16 02:58buy0.10usdchf1.21311.21111.2161 1.21220.000.000.00-7.42
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -17.42
 Floating P/L: -17.42
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
33847982007.04.16 08:06buy stop0.40eurusd1.35691.35491.3599 1.3552
33829922007.04.16 02:58sell stop0.20usdchf1.21111.21311.2081 1.2122
33873322007.04.16 14:00buy stop0.40gbpusd1.99371.99171.9967 1.9919
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 0.00 Floating P/L: -17.42 Margin: 192.33
Balance: 1 000.00 Equity: 982.58 Free Margin: 807.67
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 60.00 Gross Loss: 60.00 Total Net Profit: 0.00
Profit Factor: 1.00 Expected Payoff: 0.00  
Absolute Drawdown: 40.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 40.00 (4.00%)  
 
Total Trades: 4 Short Positions (won %): 1 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (33.33%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 1 (25.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (75.00%)
Largest profit trade: 60.00 loss trade: -20.00
Average profit trade: 60.00 loss trade: -20.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (60.00) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-40.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 60.00 (1) consecutive loss (count): -40.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 2