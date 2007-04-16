|Account: 7008627
|Name: Kame House
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 16, 15:10
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3382932
|2007.04.16 02:48
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|3382995
|2007.04.16 02:58
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9883
|1.9903
|1.9853
|2007.04.16 11:32
|1.9903
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|3382996
|2007.04.16 11:32
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9903
|1.9883
|1.9933
|2007.04.16 12:28
|1.9933
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|3383007
|2007.04.16 03:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3569
|1.3549
|1.3599
|2007.04.16 08:06
|1.3549
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|3386076
|2007.04.16 11:32
|sell stop
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9883
|1.9903
|1.9853
|2007.04.16 12:28
|1.9933
|cancelled
|3386880
|2007.04.16 12:28
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9937
|1.9917
|1.9967
|2007.04.16 14:00
|1.9917
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Closed P/L:
|0.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3383009
|2007.04.16 08:06
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3549
|1.3569
|1.3519
|1.3552
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|3386885
|2007.04.16 14:00
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9917
|1.9937
|1.9887
|1.9919
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|3382991
|2007.04.16 02:58
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2131
|1.2111
|1.2161
|1.2122
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.42
|Floating P/L:
|-17.42
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|3384798
|2007.04.16 08:06
|buy stop
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3569
|1.3549
|1.3599
|1.3552
|3382992
|2007.04.16 02:58
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2111
|1.2131
|1.2081
|1.2122
|3387332
|2007.04.16 14:00
|buy stop
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9937
|1.9917
|1.9967
|1.9919
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|-17.42
|Margin:
|192.33
|Balance:
|1 000.00
|Equity:
|982.58
|Free Margin:
|807.67
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|60.00
|Gross Loss:
|60.00
|Total Net Profit:
|0.00
|Profit Factor:
|1.00
|Expected Payoff:
|0.00
|Absolute Drawdown:
|40.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|40.00 (4.00%)
|Total Trades:
|4
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (33.33%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|1 (25.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (75.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|60.00
|loss trade:
|-20.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|60.00
|loss trade:
|-20.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (60.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-40.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|60.00 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-40.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|2