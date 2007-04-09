Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: 32874 Name: Mark Gresin Currency: USD 2007 April 12, 06:15
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
15123982007.04.09 21:13balanceDeposit25 000.00
15362682007.04.11 07:24sell0.10eurusd1.34181.35461.33832007.04.11 20:001.34300.000.000.00-12.00
15376692007.04.11 13:00sell0.10eurusd1.34201.35481.33852007.04.11 20:001.34290.000.000.00-9.00
15385912007.04.11 16:55sell0.20eurusd1.34371.35471.34022007.04.11 20:001.34260.000.000.0022.00
15386242007.04.11 16:57sell0.20eurusd1.34381.35481.34032007.04.11 20:001.34270.000.000.0022.00
15397512007.04.11 22:15buy0.10eurusd1.34331.33051.34682007.04.11 23:591.34330.000.000.000.00
15433812007.04.11 23:59buy0.10eurusd1.3435251.34561.35112007.04.12 03:421.34560.000.000.0020.75
15479862007.04.12 02:00buy0.10eurusd1.34381.34571.35122007.04.12 03:421.34570.000.000.0019.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 62.75
Closed P/L: 62.75
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
15488142007.04.12 05:00buy0.10eurusd1.34651.33371.3500 1.34620.000.000.00-3.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -3.00
 Floating P/L: -3.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 25 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 62.75 Floating P/L: -3.00 Margin: 134.65
Balance: 25 062.75 Equity: 25 059.75 Free Margin: 24 925.10
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 83.75 Gross Loss: 21.00 Total Net Profit: 62.75
Profit Factor: 3.99 Expected Payoff: 8.96  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 21.00 (0.08%) Relative Drawdown ($): 0.08% (21.00)
 
Total Trades: 7 Short Positions (won %): 4 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (71.43%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (28.57%)
Largest profit trade: 22.00 loss trade: -12.00
Average profit trade: 16.75 loss trade: -10.50
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (39.75) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-21.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 44.00 (2) consecutive loss (count): -21.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2