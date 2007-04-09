|Account: 32874
|Name: Mark Gresin
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 12, 06:15
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1512398
|2007.04.09 21:13
|balance
|Deposit
|25 000.00
|1536268
|2007.04.11 07:24
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3418
|1.3546
|1.3383
|2007.04.11 20:00
|1.3430
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|1537669
|2007.04.11 13:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3420
|1.3548
|1.3385
|2007.04.11 20:00
|1.3429
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.00
|1538591
|2007.04.11 16:55
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3437
|1.3547
|1.3402
|2007.04.11 20:00
|1.3426
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|1538624
|2007.04.11 16:57
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3438
|1.3548
|1.3403
|2007.04.11 20:00
|1.3427
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|1539751
|2007.04.11 22:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3433
|1.3305
|1.3468
|2007.04.11 23:59
|1.3433
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1543381
|2007.04.11 23:59
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.343525
|1.3456
|1.3511
|2007.04.12 03:42
|1.3456
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.75
|1547986
|2007.04.12 02:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3438
|1.3457
|1.3512
|2007.04.12 03:42
|1.3457
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|62.75
|Closed P/L:
|62.75
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1548814
|2007.04.12 05:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3465
|1.3337
|1.3500
|1.3462
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|Floating P/L:
|-3.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|25 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|62.75
|Floating P/L:
|-3.00
|Margin:
|134.65
|Balance:
|25 062.75
|Equity:
|25 059.75
|Free Margin:
|24 925.10
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|83.75
|Gross Loss:
|21.00
|Total Net Profit:
|62.75
|Profit Factor:
|3.99
|Expected Payoff:
|8.96
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|21.00 (0.08%)
|Relative Drawdown ($):
|0.08% (21.00)
|Total Trades:
|7
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|5 (71.43%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (28.57%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|22.00
|loss trade:
|-12.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|16.75
|loss trade:
|-10.50
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (39.75)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-21.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|44.00 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-21.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2