|Account: 32874
|Name: Mark Gresin
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 11, 19:53
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1512398
|2007.04.09 21:13
|balance
|Deposit
|25 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Closed P/L:
|0.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1536268
|2007.04.11 07:24
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3418
|1.3546
|1.3383
|1.3434
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.00
|1537669
|2007.04.11 13:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3420
|1.3548
|1.3385
|1.3434
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|1538591
|2007.04.11 16:55
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3437
|1.3547
|1.3402
|1.3434
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|1538624
|2007.04.11 16:57
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3438
|1.3548
|1.3403
|1.3434
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.00
|Floating P/L:
|-16.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|25 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|-16.00
|Margin:
|805.88
|Balance:
|25 000.00
|Equity:
|24 984.00
|Free Margin:
|24 178.12
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|0.00
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|0.00
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|0.00
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown ($):
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|0
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|0 (0.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|0.00 (0)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|0
|consecutive losses:
|0