Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: 32874 Name: Mark Gresin Currency: USD 2007 April 11, 19:53
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
15123982007.04.09 21:13balanceDeposit25 000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Closed P/L: 0.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
15362682007.04.11 07:24sell0.10eurusd1.34181.35461.3383 1.34340.000.000.00-16.00
15376692007.04.11 13:00sell0.10eurusd1.34201.35481.3385 1.34340.000.000.00-14.00
15385912007.04.11 16:55sell0.20eurusd1.34371.35471.3402 1.34340.000.000.006.00
15386242007.04.11 16:57sell0.20eurusd1.34381.35481.3403 1.34340.000.000.008.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -16.00
 Floating P/L: -16.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 25 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 0.00 Floating P/L: -16.00 Margin: 805.88
Balance: 25 000.00 Equity: 24 984.00 Free Margin: 24 178.12
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 0.00 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 0.00
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 0.00  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown ($): 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 0 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 0 (0.00) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 0.00 (0) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 0 consecutive losses: 0