Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: 32874 Name: Mark Gresin Currency: USD 2007 April 13, 07:43
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
15123982007.04.09 21:13balanceDeposit25 000.00
15362682007.04.11 07:24sell0.10eurusd1.34181.35461.33832007.04.11 20:001.34300.000.000.00-12.00
15376692007.04.11 13:00sell0.10eurusd1.34201.35481.33852007.04.11 20:001.34290.000.000.00-9.00
15385912007.04.11 16:55sell0.20eurusd1.34371.35471.34022007.04.11 20:001.34260.000.000.0022.00
15386242007.04.11 16:57sell0.20eurusd1.34381.35481.34032007.04.11 20:001.34270.000.000.0022.00
15397512007.04.11 22:15buy0.10eurusd1.34331.33051.34682007.04.11 23:591.34330.000.000.000.00
15433812007.04.11 23:59buy0.10eurusd1.3435251.34561.35112007.04.12 03:421.34560.000.000.0020.75
15479862007.04.12 02:00buy0.10eurusd1.34381.34571.35122007.04.12 03:421.34570.000.000.0019.00
15488142007.04.12 05:00buy0.10eurusd1.34651.33371.35002007.04.12 13:161.34600.000.000.00-5.00
15498382007.04.12 09:00buy0.10eurusd1.34701.33421.35052007.04.12 13:161.34610.000.000.00-9.00
15499702007.04.12 09:30buy0.10eurusd1.34741.33461.35092007.04.12 13:151.34610.000.000.00-13.00
15503842007.04.12 10:49buy0.20eurusd1.34561.33461.34912007.04.12 13:151.34600.000.000.008.00
15503922007.04.12 10:49buy0.20eurusd1.34521.33421.34872007.04.12 13:151.34600.000.000.0016.00
15504062007.04.12 10:49buy0.20eurusd1.34471.33371.34822007.04.12 13:151.34610.000.000.0028.00
15509692007.04.12 13:45buy0.10eurusd1.34681.33401.35032007.04.12 16:391.35030.000.000.0035.00
15511402007.04.12 14:30buy0.10eurusd1.34661.34911.35462007.04.12 16:391.35000.000.000.0034.00
15521932007.04.12 16:39buy0.10eurusd1.35011.33731.35362007.04.12 23:591.34870.000.000.00-14.00
15522042007.04.12 16:39buy0.10eurusd1.34991.33711.35342007.04.12 23:591.34870.000.000.00-12.00
15526842007.04.12 18:00buy0.20eurusd1.34831.33731.35182007.04.12 23:591.34870.000.000.008.00
15526982007.04.12 18:00buy0.20eurusd1.34811.33711.35162007.04.12 23:591.34870.000.000.0012.00
15568372007.04.12 23:59buy0.10eurusd1.3487751.33731.35362007.04.13 02:241.34920.000.000.004.25
15568412007.04.12 23:59buy0.10eurusd1.3487751.33711.35342007.04.13 02:241.34920.000.000.004.25
15569002007.04.12 23:59buy0.20eurusd1.3487751.33731.35182007.04.13 02:231.34910.000.000.006.50
15569012007.04.12 23:59buy0.20eurusd1.3487751.33711.35162007.04.13 02:231.34920.000.000.008.50
  0.00 0.00 0.00 174.25
Closed P/L: 174.25
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
15620762007.04.13 03:45buy0.10eurusd1.35111.33831.3546 1.35160.000.000.005.00
15620992007.04.13 04:00buy0.10eurusd1.35141.33861.3549 1.35160.000.000.002.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 7.00
 Floating P/L: 7.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 25 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 174.25 Floating P/L: 7.00 Margin: 270.25
Balance: 25 174.25 Equity: 25 181.25 Free Margin: 24 911.00
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 248.25 Gross Loss: 74.00 Total Net Profit: 174.25
Profit Factor: 3.35 Expected Payoff: 7.58  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 27.00 (0.11%) Relative Drawdown ($): 0.11% (27.00)
 
Total Trades: 23 Short Positions (won %): 4 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 19 (73.68%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 16 (69.57%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (30.43%)
Largest profit trade: 35.00 loss trade: -14.00
Average profit trade: 15.52 loss trade: -10.57
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (91.75) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-27.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 91.75 (6) consecutive loss (count): -27.00 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2