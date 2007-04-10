|Account: 1421726
|Name: RB26
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 10, 04:22
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|30852440
|2007.04.10 02:33
|buy
|0.37
|eurusd
|1.3419
|1.3353
|1.3431
|2007.04.10 02:40
|1.3431
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.40
|30840359
|2007.04.10 01:45
|sell
|16.00
|eurusd
|1.3385
|1.3421
|1.3373
|2007.04.10 02:32
|1.3421
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5 760.00
|30830418
|2007.04.10 00:58
|sell
|8.00
|eurusd
|1.3378
|1.3420
|1.3366
|2007.04.10 02:32
|1.3420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3 360.00
|30829595
|2007.04.10 00:57
|sell
|4.00
|eurusd
|1.3372
|1.3420
|1.3360
|2007.04.10 02:32
|1.3420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 920.00
|30827196
|2007.04.10 00:46
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.3365
|1.3419
|1.3353
|2007.04.10 02:32
|1.3419
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 080.00
|30823129
|2007.04.10 00:14
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3358
|1.3418
|1.3346
|2007.04.10 02:32
|1.3418
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-600.00
|30817324
|2007.04.09 23:02
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3352
|1.3418
|1.3340
|2007.04.10 02:32
|1.3418
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-330.00
|30809272
|2007.04.09 21:01
|sell
|0.50
|euraud
|1.6349
|1.6415
|1.6340
|2007.04.09 23:23
|1.6358
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.76
|30814774
|2007.04.09 22:19
|sell
|1.00
|euraud
|1.6356
|1.6416
|1.6347
|2007.04.09 23:23
|1.6357
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.17
|30814985
|2007.04.09 22:25
|sell
|2.00
|euraud
|1.6362
|1.6416
|1.6353
|2007.04.09 23:22
|1.6356
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|98.03
|30787081
|2007.04.09 16:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3366
|1.3432
|1.3354
|2007.04.09 16:41
|1.3354
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|30759148
|2007.04.09 09:19
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3370
|1.3304
|1.3382
|2007.04.09 13:57
|1.3370
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30770654
|2007.04.09 12:48
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3363
|1.3303
|1.3375
|2007.04.09 13:57
|1.3369
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|30750189
|2007.04.09 07:02
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3356
|1.3422
|1.3344
|2007.04.09 09:19
|1.3371
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-75.00
|30752607
|2007.04.09 07:45
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3362
|1.3422
|1.3350
|2007.04.09 09:18
|1.3372
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|30755009
|2007.04.09 08:24
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.3369
|1.3423
|1.3357
|2007.04.09 09:15
|1.3371
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|30757393
|2007.04.09 08:45
|sell
|4.00
|eurusd
|1.3376
|1.3424
|1.3364
|2007.04.09 09:15
|1.3370
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|240.00
|30726311
|2007.04.08 23:01
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3370
|1.3436
|1.3358
|2007.04.09 06:28
|1.3358
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|30631868
|2007.04.06 05:01
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3417
|1.3483
|1.3405
|2007.04.06 12:27
|1.3420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.00
|30660498
|2007.04.06 12:17
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3423
|1.3483
|1.3411
|2007.04.06 12:27
|1.3417
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|29878511
|2007.04.02 00:28
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12 702.50
|Closed P/L:
|-12 702.50
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|30846253
|2007.04.10 02:02
|sell
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.1505
|1.1571
|1.1493
|1.1510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.72
|30856317
|2007.04.10 02:40
|buy
|0.37
|eurusd
|1.3431
|1.3365
|1.3443
|1.3418
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-48.10
|30860353
|2007.04.10 03:10
|buy
|0.74
|eurusd
|1.3424
|1.3364
|1.3436
|1.3418
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-44.40
|30864033
|2007.04.10 03:40
|buy
|1.48
|eurusd
|1.3417
|1.3363
|1.3429
|1.3418
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-99.42
|Floating P/L:
|-99.42
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-12 702.50
|Floating P/L:
|-99.42
|Margin:
|3 090.00
|Balance:
|37 297.50
|Equity:
|37 198.08
|Free Margin:
|34 108.08
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|622.43
|Gross Loss:
|13 324.93
|Total Net Profit:
|-12 702.50
|Profit Factor:
|0.05
|Expected Payoff:
|-635.13
|Absolute Drawdown:
|12 746.90
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|13 094.93 (26.01%)
|Relative Drawdown ($):
|26.01% (13 094.93)
|Total Trades:
|20
|Short Positions (won %):
|17 (29.41%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (40.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|12 (60.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|240.00
|loss trade:
|-5 760.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|77.80
|loss trade:
|-1 110.41
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (218.03)
|consecutive losses ($):
|8 (-13 094.93)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|300.00 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-13 094.93 (8)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|4