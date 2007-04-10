Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1421726 Name: RB26 Currency: USD 2007 April 10, 04:22
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
308524402007.04.10 02:33buy0.37eurusd1.34191.33531.34312007.04.10 02:401.34310.000.000.0044.40
308403592007.04.10 01:45sell16.00eurusd1.33851.34211.33732007.04.10 02:321.34210.000.000.00-5 760.00
308304182007.04.10 00:58sell8.00eurusd1.33781.34201.33662007.04.10 02:321.34200.000.000.00-3 360.00
308295952007.04.10 00:57sell4.00eurusd1.33721.34201.33602007.04.10 02:321.34200.000.000.00-1 920.00
308271962007.04.10 00:46sell2.00eurusd1.33651.34191.33532007.04.10 02:321.34190.000.000.00-1 080.00
308231292007.04.10 00:14sell1.00eurusd1.33581.34181.33462007.04.10 02:321.34180.000.000.00-600.00
308173242007.04.09 23:02sell0.50eurusd1.33521.34181.33402007.04.10 02:321.34180.000.000.00-330.00
308092722007.04.09 21:01sell0.50euraud1.63491.64151.63402007.04.09 23:231.63580.000.000.00-36.76
308147742007.04.09 22:19sell1.00euraud1.63561.64161.63472007.04.09 23:231.63570.000.000.00-8.17
308149852007.04.09 22:25sell2.00euraud1.63621.64161.63532007.04.09 23:221.63560.000.000.0098.03
307870812007.04.09 16:00sell0.50eurusd1.33661.34321.33542007.04.09 16:411.33540.000.000.0060.00
307591482007.04.09 09:19buy0.50eurusd1.33701.33041.33822007.04.09 13:571.33700.000.000.000.00
307706542007.04.09 12:48buy1.00eurusd1.33631.33031.33752007.04.09 13:571.33690.000.000.0060.00
307501892007.04.09 07:02sell0.50eurusd1.33561.34221.33442007.04.09 09:191.33710.000.000.00-75.00
307526072007.04.09 07:45sell1.00eurusd1.33621.34221.33502007.04.09 09:181.33720.000.000.00-100.00
307550092007.04.09 08:24sell2.00eurusd1.33691.34231.33572007.04.09 09:151.33710.000.000.00-40.00
307573932007.04.09 08:45sell4.00eurusd1.33761.34241.33642007.04.09 09:151.33700.000.000.00240.00
307263112007.04.08 23:01sell0.50eurusd1.33701.34361.33582007.04.09 06:281.33580.000.000.0060.00
306318682007.04.06 05:01sell0.50eurusd1.34171.34831.34052007.04.06 12:271.34200.000.000.00-15.00
306604982007.04.06 12:17sell1.00eurusd1.34231.34831.34112007.04.06 12:271.34170.000.000.0060.00
298785112007.04.02 00:28balanceDeposit50 000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -12 702.50
Closed P/L: -12 702.50
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
308462532007.04.10 02:02sell0.50usdcad1.15051.15711.1493 1.15100.000.000.00-21.72
308563172007.04.10 02:40buy0.37eurusd1.34311.33651.3443 1.34180.000.000.00-48.10
308603532007.04.10 03:10buy0.74eurusd1.34241.33641.3436 1.34180.000.000.00-44.40
308640332007.04.10 03:40buy1.48eurusd1.34171.33631.3429 1.34180.000.000.0014.80
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -99.42
 Floating P/L: -99.42
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -12 702.50 Floating P/L: -99.42 Margin: 3 090.00
Balance: 37 297.50 Equity: 37 198.08 Free Margin: 34 108.08
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 622.43 Gross Loss: 13 324.93 Total Net Profit: -12 702.50
Profit Factor: 0.05 Expected Payoff: -635.13  
Absolute Drawdown: 12 746.90 Maximal Drawdown (%): 13 094.93 (26.01%) Relative Drawdown ($): 26.01% (13 094.93)
 
Total Trades: 20 Short Positions (won %): 17 (29.41%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (40.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 12 (60.00%)
Largest profit trade: 240.00 loss trade: -5 760.00
Average profit trade: 77.80 loss trade: -1 110.41
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (218.03) consecutive losses ($): 8 (-13 094.93)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 300.00 (2) consecutive loss (count): -13 094.93 (8)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 4