Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1429149 Name: jco Currency: USD 2007 April 12, 01:34
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
308048252007.04.09 19:42balanceDeposit3 000.00
308331472007.04.10 01:06buy0.06gbpusdm1.96461.96651.97202007.04.10 01:571.96650.000.000.001.14
308348232007.04.10 01:16sell0.06usdjpym119.03120.83118.682007.04.11 02:14118.990.000.00-0.090.20
308394052007.04.10 01:41sell0.06usdchfm1.22361.22061.21512007.04.10 02:571.22060.000.000.001.47
308483082007.04.10 02:09buy0.06eurusdm1.34031.34241.34792007.04.10 02:571.34240.000.000.001.26
308483582007.04.10 02:09buy0.06gbpusdm1.96821.97001.97552007.04.10 08:391.97000.000.000.001.08
308592152007.04.10 02:57buy0.06eurusdm1.34261.32461.34612007.04.10 13:061.34300.000.000.000.24
308592602007.04.10 02:57sell0.06usdchfm1.22021.21721.21172007.04.10 13:461.21720.000.000.001.48
308991452007.04.10 07:55buy0.12eurusdm1.34081.34291.34842007.04.10 13:061.34290.000.000.002.52
309221712007.04.10 10:55buy0.06gbpusdm1.97231.97671.98222007.04.11 02:111.97670.000.000.002.64
309237992007.04.10 11:04sell0.12usdjpym119.22118.99118.442007.04.11 02:14118.990.000.00-0.172.32
310246872007.04.11 01:47buy0.06usdchfm1.21811.22041.22592007.04.11 10:591.22040.000.000.001.13
310301662007.04.11 02:12buy0.06gbpusdm1.97711.95911.98062007.04.11 06:141.97900.000.000.001.14
310413682007.04.11 04:05buy0.12gbpusdm1.97531.95911.97882007.04.11 06:131.97880.000.000.004.20
310446372007.04.11 04:30buy0.06usdjpym119.16119.40119.952007.04.11 14:23119.400.000.000.001.21
310613952007.04.11 06:16buy0.06gbpusdm1.97881.96081.98232007.04.11 14:321.97810.000.000.00-0.42
310833782007.04.11 08:05buy0.12gbpusdm1.97691.96071.98042007.04.11 14:311.97790.000.000.001.20
311139482007.04.11 12:26buy0.24gbpusdm1.97501.96061.97852007.04.11 14:311.97780.000.000.006.72
  0.00 0.00 -0.26 29.53
Closed P/L: 29.27
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
310412072007.04.11 04:03sell0.06eurusdm1.34181.35981.3383 1.34400.000.000.10-1.32
311376022007.04.11 14:57sell0.12eurusdm1.34371.35991.3402 1.34400.000.000.19-0.36
312040022007.04.12 01:00sell0.06gbpusdm1.97381.99181.9703 1.97410.000.000.00-0.18
312040262007.04.12 01:00buy0.06usdchfm1.22381.20581.2273 1.22220.000.000.00-0.79
  0.00 0.00 0.29 -2.65
 Floating P/L: -2.36
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 29.27 Floating P/L: -2.36 Margin: 15.00
Balance: 3 029.27 Equity: 3 026.91 Free Margin: 3 011.91
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 29.69 Gross Loss: 0.42 Total Net Profit: 29.27
Profit Factor: 70.69 Expected Payoff: 1.72  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.42 (0.01%) Relative Drawdown ($): 0.01% (0.42)
 
Total Trades: 17 Short Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 13 (92.31%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 16 (94.12%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (5.88%)
Largest profit trade: 6.72 loss trade: -0.42
Average profit trade: 1.86 loss trade: -0.42
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 16 (29.69) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-0.42)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 29.69 (16) consecutive loss (count): -0.42 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 16 consecutive losses: 1