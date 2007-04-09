|Account: 1429149
|Name: jco
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 12, 01:34
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|30804825
|2007.04.09 19:42
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|30833147
|2007.04.10 01:06
|buy
|0.06
|gbpusdm
|1.9646
|1.9665
|1.9720
|2007.04.10 01:57
|1.9665
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.14
|30834823
|2007.04.10 01:16
|sell
|0.06
|usdjpym
|119.03
|120.83
|118.68
|2007.04.11 02:14
|118.99
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|0.20
|30839405
|2007.04.10 01:41
|sell
|0.06
|usdchfm
|1.2236
|1.2206
|1.2151
|2007.04.10 02:57
|1.2206
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.47
|30848308
|2007.04.10 02:09
|buy
|0.06
|eurusdm
|1.3403
|1.3424
|1.3479
|2007.04.10 02:57
|1.3424
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.26
|30848358
|2007.04.10 02:09
|buy
|0.06
|gbpusdm
|1.9682
|1.9700
|1.9755
|2007.04.10 08:39
|1.9700
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.08
|30859215
|2007.04.10 02:57
|buy
|0.06
|eurusdm
|1.3426
|1.3246
|1.3461
|2007.04.10 13:06
|1.3430
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.24
|30859260
|2007.04.10 02:57
|sell
|0.06
|usdchfm
|1.2202
|1.2172
|1.2117
|2007.04.10 13:46
|1.2172
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.48
|30899145
|2007.04.10 07:55
|buy
|0.12
|eurusdm
|1.3408
|1.3429
|1.3484
|2007.04.10 13:06
|1.3429
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.52
|30922171
|2007.04.10 10:55
|buy
|0.06
|gbpusdm
|1.9723
|1.9767
|1.9822
|2007.04.11 02:11
|1.9767
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.64
|30923799
|2007.04.10 11:04
|sell
|0.12
|usdjpym
|119.22
|118.99
|118.44
|2007.04.11 02:14
|118.99
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|2.32
|31024687
|2007.04.11 01:47
|buy
|0.06
|usdchfm
|1.2181
|1.2204
|1.2259
|2007.04.11 10:59
|1.2204
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.13
|31030166
|2007.04.11 02:12
|buy
|0.06
|gbpusdm
|1.9771
|1.9591
|1.9806
|2007.04.11 06:14
|1.9790
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.14
|31041368
|2007.04.11 04:05
|buy
|0.12
|gbpusdm
|1.9753
|1.9591
|1.9788
|2007.04.11 06:13
|1.9788
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.20
|31044637
|2007.04.11 04:30
|buy
|0.06
|usdjpym
|119.16
|119.40
|119.95
|2007.04.11 14:23
|119.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.21
|31061395
|2007.04.11 06:16
|buy
|0.06
|gbpusdm
|1.9788
|1.9608
|1.9823
|2007.04.11 14:32
|1.9781
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.42
|31083378
|2007.04.11 08:05
|buy
|0.12
|gbpusdm
|1.9769
|1.9607
|1.9804
|2007.04.11 14:31
|1.9779
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|31113948
|2007.04.11 12:26
|buy
|0.24
|gbpusdm
|1.9750
|1.9606
|1.9785
|2007.04.11 14:31
|1.9778
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.72
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.26
|29.53
|Closed P/L:
|29.27
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|31041207
|2007.04.11 04:03
|sell
|0.06
|eurusdm
|1.3418
|1.3598
|1.3383
|1.3440
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|-1.32
|31137602
|2007.04.11 14:57
|sell
|0.12
|eurusdm
|1.3437
|1.3599
|1.3402
|1.3440
|0.00
|0.00
|0.19
|-0.36
|31204002
|2007.04.12 01:00
|sell
|0.06
|gbpusdm
|1.9738
|1.9918
|1.9703
|1.9741
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|31204026
|2007.04.12 01:00
|buy
|0.06
|usdchfm
|1.2238
|1.2058
|1.2273
|1.2222
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.79
|0.00
|0.00
|0.29
|-2.65
|Floating P/L:
|-2.36
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|29.27
|Floating P/L:
|-2.36
|Margin:
|15.00
|Balance:
|3 029.27
|Equity:
|3 026.91
|Free Margin:
|3 011.91
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|29.69
|Gross Loss:
|0.42
|Total Net Profit:
|29.27
|Profit Factor:
|70.69
|Expected Payoff:
|1.72
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.42 (0.01%)
|Relative Drawdown ($):
|0.01% (0.42)
|Total Trades:
|17
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|13 (92.31%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|16 (94.12%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (5.88%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|6.72
|loss trade:
|-0.42
|Average
|profit trade:
|1.86
|loss trade:
|-0.42
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|16 (29.69)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-0.42)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|29.69 (16)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-0.42 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|16
|consecutive losses:
|1