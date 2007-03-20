|Account: 1410560
|Name: jco
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 3, 11:45
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|28656929
|2007.03.20 13:30
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|28895740
|2007.03.22 06:40
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusdm
|1.9674
|0.0000
|2.0025
|2007.03.22 17:00
|1.9640
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.00
|20070129
|SimbaSystem
|29159585
|2007.03.26 05:40
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusdm
|1.9616
|0.0000
|1.9265
|2007.03.26 14:05
|1.9687
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-71.00
|20070129
|SimbaSystem
|29235122
|2007.03.26 23:56
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusdm
|1.9689
|0.0000
|2.0040
|2007.03.27 09:00
|1.9664
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.00
|20070129
|SimbaSystem
|29884610
|2007.04.02 01:05
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusdm
|1.9668
|0.0000
|2.0019
|2007.04.03 10:00
|1.9758
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|90.00
|20070129
|SimbaSystem
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-40.00
|Closed P/L:
|-40.04
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-40.04
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|2 959.96
|Equity:
|2 959.96
|Free Margin:
|2 959.96
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|89.96
|Gross Loss:
|130.00
|Total Net Profit:
|-40.04
|Profit Factor:
|0.69
|Expected Payoff:
|-10.01
|Absolute Drawdown:
|130.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|130.00 (4.33%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|4.33% (130.00)
|Total Trades:
|4
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (33.33%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|1 (25.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (75.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|89.96
|loss trade:
|-71.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|89.96
|loss trade:
|-43.33
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (89.96)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-130.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|89.96 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-130.00 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|3