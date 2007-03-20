Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1410560 Name: jco Currency: USD 2007 April 3, 11:45
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
286569292007.03.20 13:30balanceDeposit3 000.00
288957402007.03.22 06:40buy1.00gbpusdm1.96740.00002.00252007.03.22 17:001.96400.000.000.00-34.00
 20070129SimbaSystem
291595852007.03.26 05:40sell1.00gbpusdm1.96160.00001.92652007.03.26 14:051.96870.000.000.00-71.00
 20070129SimbaSystem
292351222007.03.26 23:56buy1.00gbpusdm1.96890.00002.00402007.03.27 09:001.96640.000.000.00-25.00
 20070129SimbaSystem
298846102007.04.02 01:05buy1.00gbpusdm1.96680.00002.00192007.04.03 10:001.97580.000.00-0.0490.00
 20070129SimbaSystem
  0.00 0.00 -0.04 -40.00
Closed P/L: -40.04
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -40.04 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 2 959.96 Equity: 2 959.96 Free Margin: 2 959.96
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 89.96 Gross Loss: 130.00 Total Net Profit: -40.04
Profit Factor: 0.69 Expected Payoff: -10.01  
Absolute Drawdown: 130.00 Maximal Drawdown: 130.00 (4.33%) Relative Drawdown: 4.33% (130.00)
 
Total Trades: 4 Short Positions (won %): 1 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (33.33%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 1 (25.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (75.00%)
Largest profit trade: 89.96 loss trade: -71.00
Average profit trade: 89.96 loss trade: -43.33
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (89.96) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-130.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 89.96 (1) consecutive loss (count): -130.00 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 3