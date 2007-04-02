|Account: 1421726
|Name: RB26
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 9, 17:33
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|29878511
|2007.04.02 00:28
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|30631868
|2007.04.06 05:01
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3417
|1.3483
|1.3405
|2007.04.06 12:27
|1.3420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.00
|30660498
|2007.04.06 12:17
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3423
|1.3483
|1.3411
|2007.04.06 12:27
|1.3417
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|30726311
|2007.04.08 23:01
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3370
|1.3436
|1.3358
|2007.04.09 06:28
|1.3358
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|30750189
|2007.04.09 07:02
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3356
|1.3422
|1.3344
|2007.04.09 09:19
|1.3371
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-75.00
|30752607
|2007.04.09 07:45
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3362
|1.3422
|1.3350
|2007.04.09 09:18
|1.3372
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|30755009
|2007.04.09 08:24
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.3369
|1.3423
|1.3357
|2007.04.09 09:15
|1.3371
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|30757393
|2007.04.09 08:45
|sell
|4.00
|eurusd
|1.3376
|1.3424
|1.3364
|2007.04.09 09:15
|1.3370
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|240.00
|30759148
|2007.04.09 09:19
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3370
|1.3304
|1.3382
|2007.04.09 13:57
|1.3370
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30770654
|2007.04.09 12:48
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3363
|1.3303
|1.3375
|2007.04.09 13:57
|1.3369
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|30787081
|2007.04.09 16:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3366
|1.3432
|1.3354
|2007.04.09 16:41
|1.3354
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|250.00
|Closed P/L:
|250.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|250.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|50 250.00
|Equity:
|50 250.00
|Free Margin:
|50 250.00
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|480.00
|Gross Loss:
|230.00
|Total Net Profit:
|250.00
|Profit Factor:
|2.09
|Expected Payoff:
|25.00
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|215.00 (0.43%)
|Relative Drawdown ($):
|0.43% (215.00)
|Total Trades:
|10
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|6 (60.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (40.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|240.00
|loss trade:
|-100.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|80.00
|loss trade:
|-57.50
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (120.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-215.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|300.00 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-215.00 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2