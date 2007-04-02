Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1421726 Name: RB26 Currency: USD 2007 April 9, 17:33
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
298785112007.04.02 00:28balanceDeposit50 000.00
306318682007.04.06 05:01sell0.50eurusd1.34171.34831.34052007.04.06 12:271.34200.000.000.00-15.00
306604982007.04.06 12:17sell1.00eurusd1.34231.34831.34112007.04.06 12:271.34170.000.000.0060.00
307263112007.04.08 23:01sell0.50eurusd1.33701.34361.33582007.04.09 06:281.33580.000.000.0060.00
307501892007.04.09 07:02sell0.50eurusd1.33561.34221.33442007.04.09 09:191.33710.000.000.00-75.00
307526072007.04.09 07:45sell1.00eurusd1.33621.34221.33502007.04.09 09:181.33720.000.000.00-100.00
307550092007.04.09 08:24sell2.00eurusd1.33691.34231.33572007.04.09 09:151.33710.000.000.00-40.00
307573932007.04.09 08:45sell4.00eurusd1.33761.34241.33642007.04.09 09:151.33700.000.000.00240.00
307591482007.04.09 09:19buy0.50eurusd1.33701.33041.33822007.04.09 13:571.33700.000.000.000.00
307706542007.04.09 12:48buy1.00eurusd1.33631.33031.33752007.04.09 13:571.33690.000.000.0060.00
307870812007.04.09 16:00sell0.50eurusd1.33661.34321.33542007.04.09 16:411.33540.000.000.0060.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 250.00
Closed P/L: 250.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 250.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 50 250.00 Equity: 50 250.00 Free Margin: 50 250.00
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 480.00 Gross Loss: 230.00 Total Net Profit: 250.00
Profit Factor: 2.09 Expected Payoff: 25.00  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 215.00 (0.43%) Relative Drawdown ($): 0.43% (215.00)
 
Total Trades: 10 Short Positions (won %): 8 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (60.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (40.00%)
Largest profit trade: 240.00 loss trade: -100.00
Average profit trade: 80.00 loss trade: -57.50
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (120.00) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-215.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 300.00 (2) consecutive loss (count): -215.00 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2