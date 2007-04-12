MIG Investments SA

Account: 210763 Name: jco Currency: USD 2007 April 13, 00:35
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
55649172007.04.12 04:07balanceDeposit1 000 000.00
55652652007.04.12 04:36buy20.00eurusd1.34641.32841.34992007.04.12 16:391.34990.000.000.007 000.00
55708352007.04.12 10:49buy40.00eurusd1.34461.34881.35432007.04.12 16:391.34990.000.000.0021 200.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 28 200.00
Closed P/L: 28 200.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 28 200.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 1 028 200.00 Equity: 1 028 200.00 Free Margin: 1 028 200.00
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 28 200.00 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 28 200.00
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 14100.00  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown ($): 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 2 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 21 200.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 14 100.00 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (28 200.00) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 28 200.00 (2) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 0