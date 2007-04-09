|Account: 1428229
|Name: jco
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 12, 01:30
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|30733025
|2007.04.09 00:32
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|30740151
|2007.04.09 03:00
|sell
|0.06
|eurusdm
|1.3361
|1.3541
|1.3326
|2007.04.10 15:57
|1.3438
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-4.62
|30830959
|2007.04.10 00:59
|sell
|0.12
|eurusdm
|1.3379
|1.3541
|1.3344
|2007.04.10 15:56
|1.3437
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.96
|30843835
|2007.04.10 01:52
|sell
|0.24
|eurusdm
|1.3399
|1.3543
|1.3364
|2007.04.10 15:56
|1.3436
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.88
|30852331
|2007.04.10 02:32
|sell
|0.48
|eurusdm
|1.3418
|1.3544
|1.3383
|2007.04.10 15:56
|1.3437
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.12
|30941157
|2007.04.10 12:47
|sell
|0.96
|eurusdm
|1.3437
|1.3545
|1.3402
|2007.04.10 15:56
|1.3436
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.96
|30965210
|2007.04.10 15:06
|sell
|1.92
|eurusdm
|1.3455
|1.3545
|1.3420
|2007.04.10 15:56
|1.3436
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.48
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|7.86
|Closed P/L:
|7.89
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|31041206
|2007.04.11 04:03
|sell
|0.06
|eurusdm
|1.3418
|1.3598
|1.3383
|1.3437
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|-1.14
|31137605
|2007.04.11 14:57
|sell
|0.12
|eurusdm
|1.3437
|1.3599
|1.3402
|1.3437
|0.00
|0.00
|0.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.29
|-1.14
|Floating P/L:
|-0.85
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|7.89
|Floating P/L:
|-0.85
|Margin:
|9.00
|Balance:
|3 007.89
|Equity:
|3 007.04
|Free Margin:
|2 998.04
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|37.44
|Gross Loss:
|29.55
|Total Net Profit:
|7.89
|Profit Factor:
|1.27
|Expected Payoff:
|1.31
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|29.55 (0.97%)
|Relative Drawdown ($):
|0.97% (29.55)
|Total Trades:
|6
|Short Positions (won %):
|6 (33.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (33.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (66.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|36.48
|loss trade:
|-9.12
|Average
|profit trade:
|18.72
|loss trade:
|-7.39
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (37.44)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-29.55)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|37.44 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-29.55 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|4