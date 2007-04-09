Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1428229 Name: jco Currency: USD 2007 April 12, 01:30
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
307330252007.04.09 00:32balanceDeposit3 000.00
307401512007.04.09 03:00sell0.06eurusdm1.33611.35411.33262007.04.10 15:571.34380.000.000.03-4.62
308309592007.04.10 00:59sell0.12eurusdm1.33791.35411.33442007.04.10 15:561.34370.000.000.00-6.96
308438352007.04.10 01:52sell0.24eurusdm1.33991.35431.33642007.04.10 15:561.34360.000.000.00-8.88
308523312007.04.10 02:32sell0.48eurusdm1.34181.35441.33832007.04.10 15:561.34370.000.000.00-9.12
309411572007.04.10 12:47sell0.96eurusdm1.34371.35451.34022007.04.10 15:561.34360.000.000.000.96
309652102007.04.10 15:06sell1.92eurusdm1.34551.35451.34202007.04.10 15:561.34360.000.000.0036.48
  0.00 0.00 0.03 7.86
Closed P/L: 7.89
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
310412062007.04.11 04:03sell0.06eurusdm1.34181.35981.3383 1.34370.000.000.10-1.14
311376052007.04.11 14:57sell0.12eurusdm1.34371.35991.3402 1.34370.000.000.190.00
  0.00 0.00 0.29 -1.14
 Floating P/L: -0.85
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 7.89 Floating P/L: -0.85 Margin: 9.00
Balance: 3 007.89 Equity: 3 007.04 Free Margin: 2 998.04
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 37.44 Gross Loss: 29.55 Total Net Profit: 7.89
Profit Factor: 1.27 Expected Payoff: 1.31  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 29.55 (0.97%) Relative Drawdown ($): 0.97% (29.55)
 
Total Trades: 6 Short Positions (won %): 6 (33.33%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (33.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (66.67%)
Largest profit trade: 36.48 loss trade: -9.12
Average profit trade: 18.72 loss trade: -7.39
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (37.44) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-29.55)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 37.44 (2) consecutive loss (count): -29.55 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 4