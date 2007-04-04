Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1424625 Name: jco Currency: USD 2007 April 10, 12:47
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
303687332007.04.04 11:22balanceDeposit10 000.00
303687612007.04.04 11:22buy0.10eurusd1.33481.32721.33582007.04.04 13:021.33580.000.000.0010.00
303823502007.04.04 13:17buy0.10eurusd1.33571.32811.33672007.04.04 14:061.33670.000.000.0010.00
303986702007.04.04 15:15buy0.10eurusd1.33721.32961.33822007.04.04 16:461.33700.000.000.00-2.00
304029822007.04.04 15:59buy0.20eurusd1.33651.32891.33752007.04.04 16:461.33710.000.000.0012.00
304146942007.04.04 17:35buy0.10eurusd1.33681.32921.33782007.04.05 06:341.33580.000.00-1.82-10.00
304600092007.04.05 05:42buy0.20eurusd1.33611.32851.33712007.04.05 06:341.33580.000.000.00-6.00
304638102007.04.05 06:13buy0.40eurusd1.33551.32791.33652007.04.05 06:341.33600.000.000.0020.00
304684612007.04.05 06:46sell0.10eurusd1.33621.34381.33522007.04.05 08:201.33620.000.000.000.00
304751672007.04.05 07:35sell0.20eurusd1.33701.34461.33602007.04.05 08:201.33630.000.000.0014.00
304813272007.04.05 08:24buy0.10eurusd1.33671.32911.33772007.04.05 10:071.33670.000.000.000.00
304948972007.04.05 09:59buy0.20eurusd1.33601.32841.33702007.04.05 10:071.33660.000.000.0012.00
304971092007.04.05 10:11sell0.10eurusd1.33641.34401.33542007.04.05 11:331.33730.000.000.00-9.00
305062032007.04.05 11:02sell0.20eurusd1.33711.34471.33612007.04.05 11:331.33730.000.000.00-4.00
305129622007.04.05 11:20sell0.40eurusd1.33781.34541.33682007.04.05 11:331.33720.000.000.0024.00
305183922007.04.05 11:47buy0.10eurusd1.33711.32951.33812007.04.05 12:261.33810.000.000.0010.00
305602832007.04.05 14:22buy0.10eurusd1.34321.33561.34422007.04.05 17:351.34300.000.000.00-2.00
305713632007.04.05 15:51buy0.20eurusd1.34251.33491.34352007.04.05 17:351.34310.000.000.0012.00
305876232007.04.05 18:47buy0.10eurusd1.34261.33501.34362007.04.06 06:511.34170.000.00-0.61-9.00
306280192007.04.06 04:11buy0.20eurusd1.34191.33431.34292007.04.06 06:511.34170.000.000.00-4.00
306394282007.04.06 06:38buy0.40eurusd1.34131.33371.34232007.04.06 06:511.34180.000.000.0020.00
306412122007.04.06 06:51buy0.10eurusd1.34211.33451.34312007.04.06 09:421.34200.000.000.00-1.00
306431952007.04.06 07:25buy0.20eurusd1.34151.33391.34252007.04.06 09:411.34210.000.000.0012.00
306513432007.04.06 10:03buy0.10eurusd1.34211.33451.34312007.04.09 08:241.33700.000.00-0.61-51.00
307234332007.04.08 22:43buy0.20eurusd1.33741.32981.33842007.04.09 08:241.33700.000.000.00-8.00
307307722007.04.09 00:03buy0.40eurusd1.33671.32911.33772007.04.09 08:241.33700.000.000.0012.00
307463912007.04.09 05:52buy0.80eurusd1.33601.32841.33702007.04.09 08:241.33690.000.000.0072.00
307551522007.04.09 08:24sell0.10eurusd1.33691.34451.33592007.04.09 09:151.33710.000.000.00-2.00
307574132007.04.09 08:45sell0.20eurusd1.33761.34521.33662007.04.09 09:151.33700.000.000.0012.00
307608302007.04.09 09:59sell0.10eurusd1.33771.34531.33672007.04.09 12:451.33670.000.000.0010.00
307764952007.04.09 13:53sell0.10eurusd1.33671.34431.33572007.04.09 14:371.33690.000.000.00-2.00
307812172007.04.09 14:12sell0.20eurusd1.33741.34501.33642007.04.09 14:351.33680.000.000.0012.00
307851422007.04.09 15:18sell0.10eurusd1.33661.34421.33562007.04.09 16:301.33560.000.000.0010.00
307993212007.04.09 18:00sell0.10eurusd1.33511.34271.33412007.04.10 00:021.33530.000.000.54-2.00
308008622007.04.09 18:24sell0.20eurusd1.33571.34331.33472007.04.10 00:021.33510.000.001.0812.00
308235392007.04.10 00:20sell0.10eurusd1.33581.34341.33482007.04.10 02:411.34340.000.000.00-76.00
308272342007.04.10 00:46sell0.20eurusd1.33651.34411.33552007.04.10 02:411.34330.000.000.00-136.00
308296112007.04.10 00:57sell0.40eurusd1.33721.34481.33622007.04.10 02:411.34330.000.000.00-244.00
308310062007.04.10 00:59sell0.80eurusd1.33791.34551.33692007.04.10 02:411.34320.000.000.00-424.00
308408302007.04.10 01:46sell1.60eurusd1.33861.34621.33762007.04.10 02:411.34340.000.000.00-768.00
308659592007.04.10 03:51buy0.10eurusd1.34191.33431.34292007.04.10 04:181.34180.000.000.00-1.00
308681302007.04.10 04:06buy0.20eurusd1.34131.33371.34232007.04.10 04:181.34190.000.000.0012.00
308692372007.04.10 04:19buy0.10eurusd1.34191.33431.34292007.04.10 08:361.34130.000.000.00-6.00
308975752007.04.10 07:46buy0.20eurusd1.34131.33371.34232007.04.10 08:361.34130.000.000.000.00
309006042007.04.10 08:02buy0.40eurusd1.34061.33301.34162007.04.10 08:361.34130.000.000.0028.00
309094772007.04.10 08:56buy0.10eurusd1.34101.33341.34202007.04.10 09:591.34200.000.000.0010.00
309222552007.04.10 10:55buy0.10eurusd1.34171.33411.34272007.04.10 12:021.34270.000.000.0010.00
  0.00 0.00 -1.42 -1 411.00
Closed P/L: -1 412.42
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -1 412.42 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 8 587.58 Equity: 8 587.58 Free Margin: 8 587.58
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 357.08 Gross Loss: 1 769.50 Total Net Profit: -1 412.42
Profit Factor: 0.20 Expected Payoff: -30.70  
Absolute Drawdown: 1 465.42 Maximal Drawdown: 1 655.99 (16.25%) Relative Drawdown: 16.25% (1 655.99)
 
Total Trades: 46 Short Positions (won %): 18 (44.44%) Long Positions (won %): 28 (60.71%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 25 (54.35%) Loss trades (% of total): 21 (45.65%)
Largest profit trade: 72.00 loss trade: -768.00
Average profit trade: 14.28 loss trade: -84.26
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (50.00) consecutive losses ($): 6 (-1 649.46)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 84.00 (2) consecutive loss (count): -1 649.46 (6)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2