|Account: 1424625
|Name: jco
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 10, 12:47
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|30368733
|2007.04.04 11:22
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|30368761
|2007.04.04 11:22
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3348
|1.3272
|1.3358
|2007.04.04 13:02
|1.3358
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|30382350
|2007.04.04 13:17
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3357
|1.3281
|1.3367
|2007.04.04 14:06
|1.3367
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|30398670
|2007.04.04 15:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3372
|1.3296
|1.3382
|2007.04.04 16:46
|1.3370
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|30402982
|2007.04.04 15:59
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3365
|1.3289
|1.3375
|2007.04.04 16:46
|1.3371
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|30414694
|2007.04.04 17:35
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3368
|1.3292
|1.3378
|2007.04.05 06:34
|1.3358
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.82
|-10.00
|30460009
|2007.04.05 05:42
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3361
|1.3285
|1.3371
|2007.04.05 06:34
|1.3358
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|30463810
|2007.04.05 06:13
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3355
|1.3279
|1.3365
|2007.04.05 06:34
|1.3360
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|30468461
|2007.04.05 06:46
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3362
|1.3438
|1.3352
|2007.04.05 08:20
|1.3362
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30475167
|2007.04.05 07:35
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3370
|1.3446
|1.3360
|2007.04.05 08:20
|1.3363
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|30481327
|2007.04.05 08:24
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3367
|1.3291
|1.3377
|2007.04.05 10:07
|1.3367
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30494897
|2007.04.05 09:59
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3360
|1.3284
|1.3370
|2007.04.05 10:07
|1.3366
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|30497109
|2007.04.05 10:11
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3364
|1.3440
|1.3354
|2007.04.05 11:33
|1.3373
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.00
|30506203
|2007.04.05 11:02
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3371
|1.3447
|1.3361
|2007.04.05 11:33
|1.3373
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|30512962
|2007.04.05 11:20
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3378
|1.3454
|1.3368
|2007.04.05 11:33
|1.3372
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|30518392
|2007.04.05 11:47
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3371
|1.3295
|1.3381
|2007.04.05 12:26
|1.3381
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|30560283
|2007.04.05 14:22
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3432
|1.3356
|1.3442
|2007.04.05 17:35
|1.3430
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|30571363
|2007.04.05 15:51
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3425
|1.3349
|1.3435
|2007.04.05 17:35
|1.3431
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|30587623
|2007.04.05 18:47
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3426
|1.3350
|1.3436
|2007.04.06 06:51
|1.3417
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.61
|-9.00
|30628019
|2007.04.06 04:11
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3419
|1.3343
|1.3429
|2007.04.06 06:51
|1.3417
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|30639428
|2007.04.06 06:38
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3413
|1.3337
|1.3423
|2007.04.06 06:51
|1.3418
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|30641212
|2007.04.06 06:51
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3421
|1.3345
|1.3431
|2007.04.06 09:42
|1.3420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|30643195
|2007.04.06 07:25
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3415
|1.3339
|1.3425
|2007.04.06 09:41
|1.3421
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|30651343
|2007.04.06 10:03
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3421
|1.3345
|1.3431
|2007.04.09 08:24
|1.3370
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.61
|-51.00
|30723433
|2007.04.08 22:43
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3374
|1.3298
|1.3384
|2007.04.09 08:24
|1.3370
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|30730772
|2007.04.09 00:03
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3367
|1.3291
|1.3377
|2007.04.09 08:24
|1.3370
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|30746391
|2007.04.09 05:52
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3360
|1.3284
|1.3370
|2007.04.09 08:24
|1.3369
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|72.00
|30755152
|2007.04.09 08:24
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3369
|1.3445
|1.3359
|2007.04.09 09:15
|1.3371
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|30757413
|2007.04.09 08:45
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3376
|1.3452
|1.3366
|2007.04.09 09:15
|1.3370
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|30760830
|2007.04.09 09:59
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3377
|1.3453
|1.3367
|2007.04.09 12:45
|1.3367
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|30776495
|2007.04.09 13:53
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3367
|1.3443
|1.3357
|2007.04.09 14:37
|1.3369
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|30781217
|2007.04.09 14:12
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3374
|1.3450
|1.3364
|2007.04.09 14:35
|1.3368
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|30785142
|2007.04.09 15:18
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3366
|1.3442
|1.3356
|2007.04.09 16:30
|1.3356
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|30799321
|2007.04.09 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3351
|1.3427
|1.3341
|2007.04.10 00:02
|1.3353
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|-2.00
|30800862
|2007.04.09 18:24
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3357
|1.3433
|1.3347
|2007.04.10 00:02
|1.3351
|0.00
|0.00
|1.08
|12.00
|30823539
|2007.04.10 00:20
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3358
|1.3434
|1.3348
|2007.04.10 02:41
|1.3434
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-76.00
|30827234
|2007.04.10 00:46
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3365
|1.3441
|1.3355
|2007.04.10 02:41
|1.3433
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-136.00
|30829611
|2007.04.10 00:57
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3372
|1.3448
|1.3362
|2007.04.10 02:41
|1.3433
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-244.00
|30831006
|2007.04.10 00:59
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3379
|1.3455
|1.3369
|2007.04.10 02:41
|1.3432
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-424.00
|30840830
|2007.04.10 01:46
|sell
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.3386
|1.3462
|1.3376
|2007.04.10 02:41
|1.3434
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-768.00
|30865959
|2007.04.10 03:51
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3419
|1.3343
|1.3429
|2007.04.10 04:18
|1.3418
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|30868130
|2007.04.10 04:06
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3413
|1.3337
|1.3423
|2007.04.10 04:18
|1.3419
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|30869237
|2007.04.10 04:19
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3419
|1.3343
|1.3429
|2007.04.10 08:36
|1.3413
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|30897575
|2007.04.10 07:46
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3413
|1.3337
|1.3423
|2007.04.10 08:36
|1.3413
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30900604
|2007.04.10 08:02
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3406
|1.3330
|1.3416
|2007.04.10 08:36
|1.3413
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|30909477
|2007.04.10 08:56
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3410
|1.3334
|1.3420
|2007.04.10 09:59
|1.3420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|30922255
|2007.04.10 10:55
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3417
|1.3341
|1.3427
|2007.04.10 12:02
|1.3427
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.42
|-1 411.00
|Closed P/L:
|-1 412.42
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-1 412.42
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|8 587.58
|Equity:
|8 587.58
|Free Margin:
|8 587.58
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|357.08
|Gross Loss:
|1 769.50
|Total Net Profit:
|-1 412.42
|Profit Factor:
|0.20
|Expected Payoff:
|-30.70
|Absolute Drawdown:
|1 465.42
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 655.99 (16.25%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|16.25% (1 655.99)
|Total Trades:
|46
|Short Positions (won %):
|18 (44.44%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|28 (60.71%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|25 (54.35%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|21 (45.65%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|72.00
|loss trade:
|-768.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|14.28
|loss trade:
|-84.26
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (50.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|6 (-1 649.46)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|84.00 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 649.46 (6)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2