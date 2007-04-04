|Account: 1424694
|Name: jco
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 10, 12:47
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|30378072
|2007.04.04 12:45
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|30378773
|2007.04.04 12:52
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3349
|0.3350
|1.3359
|2007.04.04 13:02
|1.3359
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|30382352
|2007.04.04 13:17
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3357
|0.3358
|1.3367
|2007.04.04 14:06
|1.3367
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|30398671
|2007.04.04 15:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3372
|0.3373
|1.3382
|2007.04.04 16:46
|1.3370
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|30402983
|2007.04.04 15:59
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3365
|0.3366
|1.3375
|2007.04.04 16:46
|1.3371
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|30414693
|2007.04.04 17:35
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3368
|0.3369
|1.3378
|2007.04.05 06:34
|1.3358
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.82
|-10.00
|30459984
|2007.04.05 05:42
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3361
|0.3362
|1.3371
|2007.04.05 06:34
|1.3358
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|30463809
|2007.04.05 06:13
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3355
|0.3356
|1.3365
|2007.04.05 06:34
|1.3360
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|30468458
|2007.04.05 06:46
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3362
|2.3361
|1.3352
|2007.04.05 08:20
|1.3362
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30475224
|2007.04.05 07:35
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3370
|2.3369
|1.3360
|2007.04.05 08:20
|1.3363
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|30481326
|2007.04.05 08:24
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3367
|0.3368
|1.3377
|2007.04.05 10:07
|1.3367
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30494896
|2007.04.05 09:59
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3360
|0.3361
|1.3370
|2007.04.05 10:07
|1.3366
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|30497108
|2007.04.05 10:11
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3364
|2.3363
|1.3354
|2007.04.05 11:33
|1.3373
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.00
|30506204
|2007.04.05 11:02
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3371
|2.3370
|1.3361
|2007.04.05 11:33
|1.3373
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|30513018
|2007.04.05 11:20
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3378
|2.3377
|1.3368
|2007.04.05 11:33
|1.3372
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|30518391
|2007.04.05 11:47
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3371
|0.3372
|1.3381
|2007.04.05 12:26
|1.3381
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|30560284
|2007.04.05 14:22
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3432
|0.3433
|1.3442
|2007.04.05 17:35
|1.3430
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|30571364
|2007.04.05 15:51
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3425
|0.3426
|1.3435
|2007.04.05 17:35
|1.3431
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|30587625
|2007.04.05 18:47
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3426
|0.3427
|1.3436
|2007.04.06 06:51
|1.3417
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.61
|-9.00
|30628018
|2007.04.06 04:11
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3419
|0.3420
|1.3429
|2007.04.06 06:51
|1.3417
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|30639413
|2007.04.06 06:38
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3413
|0.3414
|1.3423
|2007.04.06 06:51
|1.3418
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|30641216
|2007.04.06 06:51
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3421
|0.3422
|1.3431
|2007.04.06 09:42
|1.3420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|30643196
|2007.04.06 07:25
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3415
|0.3416
|1.3425
|2007.04.06 09:41
|1.3421
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|30651342
|2007.04.06 10:03
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3421
|0.3422
|1.3431
|2007.04.09 08:24
|1.3370
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.61
|-51.00
|30723432
|2007.04.08 22:43
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3374
|0.3375
|1.3384
|2007.04.09 08:24
|1.3370
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|30730773
|2007.04.09 00:03
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3367
|0.3368
|1.3377
|2007.04.09 08:24
|1.3370
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|30746390
|2007.04.09 05:52
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3360
|0.3361
|1.3370
|2007.04.09 08:24
|1.3369
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|72.00
|30755153
|2007.04.09 08:24
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3369
|2.3368
|1.3359
|2007.04.09 09:15
|1.3371
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|30757414
|2007.04.09 08:45
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3376
|2.3375
|1.3366
|2007.04.09 09:15
|1.3370
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|30760831
|2007.04.09 09:59
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3377
|2.3376
|1.3367
|2007.04.09 12:45
|1.3367
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|30776496
|2007.04.09 13:53
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3367
|2.3366
|1.3357
|2007.04.09 14:37
|1.3369
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|30781215
|2007.04.09 14:12
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3374
|2.3373
|1.3364
|2007.04.09 14:35
|1.3368
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|30785143
|2007.04.09 15:18
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3366
|2.3365
|1.3356
|2007.04.09 16:30
|1.3356
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|30799322
|2007.04.09 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3351
|2.3350
|1.3341
|2007.04.10 00:02
|1.3353
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|-2.00
|30800863
|2007.04.09 18:24
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3357
|2.3356
|1.3347
|2007.04.10 00:02
|1.3351
|0.00
|0.00
|1.08
|12.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.42
|184.00
|Closed P/L:
|182.58
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|30823538
|2007.04.10 00:20
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3358
|2.3357
|1.3348
|1.3439
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-81.00
|30827229
|2007.04.10 00:46
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3365
|2.3364
|1.3355
|1.3439
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-148.00
|30829610
|2007.04.10 00:57
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3372
|2.3371
|1.3362
|1.3439
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-268.00
|30831013
|2007.04.10 00:59
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3379
|2.3378
|1.3369
|1.3439
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-480.00
|30840829
|2007.04.10 01:46
|sell
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.3386
|2.3385
|1.3376
|1.3439
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-848.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 825.00
|Floating P/L:
|-1 825.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|182.58
|Floating P/L:
|-1 825.00
|Margin:
|3 100.00
|Balance:
|10 182.58
|Equity:
|8 357.58
|Free Margin:
|5 257.58
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|297.08
|Gross Loss:
|114.50
|Total Net Profit:
|182.58
|Profit Factor:
|2.59
|Expected Payoff:
|5.37
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|59.61 (0.58%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.58% (59.61)
|Total Trades:
|34
|Short Positions (won %):
|13 (61.54%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|21 (57.14%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|20 (58.82%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|14 (41.18%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|72.00
|loss trade:
|-51.61
|Average
|profit trade:
|14.85
|loss trade:
|-8.18
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (50.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-59.61)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|84.00 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-59.61 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1