Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1424694 Name: jco Currency: USD 2007 April 10, 12:47
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
303780722007.04.04 12:45balanceDeposit10 000.00
303787732007.04.04 12:52buy0.10eurusd1.33490.33501.33592007.04.04 13:021.33590.000.000.0010.00
303823522007.04.04 13:17buy0.10eurusd1.33570.33581.33672007.04.04 14:061.33670.000.000.0010.00
303986712007.04.04 15:15buy0.10eurusd1.33720.33731.33822007.04.04 16:461.33700.000.000.00-2.00
304029832007.04.04 15:59buy0.20eurusd1.33650.33661.33752007.04.04 16:461.33710.000.000.0012.00
304146932007.04.04 17:35buy0.10eurusd1.33680.33691.33782007.04.05 06:341.33580.000.00-1.82-10.00
304599842007.04.05 05:42buy0.20eurusd1.33610.33621.33712007.04.05 06:341.33580.000.000.00-6.00
304638092007.04.05 06:13buy0.40eurusd1.33550.33561.33652007.04.05 06:341.33600.000.000.0020.00
304684582007.04.05 06:46sell0.10eurusd1.33622.33611.33522007.04.05 08:201.33620.000.000.000.00
304752242007.04.05 07:35sell0.20eurusd1.33702.33691.33602007.04.05 08:201.33630.000.000.0014.00
304813262007.04.05 08:24buy0.10eurusd1.33670.33681.33772007.04.05 10:071.33670.000.000.000.00
304948962007.04.05 09:59buy0.20eurusd1.33600.33611.33702007.04.05 10:071.33660.000.000.0012.00
304971082007.04.05 10:11sell0.10eurusd1.33642.33631.33542007.04.05 11:331.33730.000.000.00-9.00
305062042007.04.05 11:02sell0.20eurusd1.33712.33701.33612007.04.05 11:331.33730.000.000.00-4.00
305130182007.04.05 11:20sell0.40eurusd1.33782.33771.33682007.04.05 11:331.33720.000.000.0024.00
305183912007.04.05 11:47buy0.10eurusd1.33710.33721.33812007.04.05 12:261.33810.000.000.0010.00
305602842007.04.05 14:22buy0.10eurusd1.34320.34331.34422007.04.05 17:351.34300.000.000.00-2.00
305713642007.04.05 15:51buy0.20eurusd1.34250.34261.34352007.04.05 17:351.34310.000.000.0012.00
305876252007.04.05 18:47buy0.10eurusd1.34260.34271.34362007.04.06 06:511.34170.000.00-0.61-9.00
306280182007.04.06 04:11buy0.20eurusd1.34190.34201.34292007.04.06 06:511.34170.000.000.00-4.00
306394132007.04.06 06:38buy0.40eurusd1.34130.34141.34232007.04.06 06:511.34180.000.000.0020.00
306412162007.04.06 06:51buy0.10eurusd1.34210.34221.34312007.04.06 09:421.34200.000.000.00-1.00
306431962007.04.06 07:25buy0.20eurusd1.34150.34161.34252007.04.06 09:411.34210.000.000.0012.00
306513422007.04.06 10:03buy0.10eurusd1.34210.34221.34312007.04.09 08:241.33700.000.00-0.61-51.00
307234322007.04.08 22:43buy0.20eurusd1.33740.33751.33842007.04.09 08:241.33700.000.000.00-8.00
307307732007.04.09 00:03buy0.40eurusd1.33670.33681.33772007.04.09 08:241.33700.000.000.0012.00
307463902007.04.09 05:52buy0.80eurusd1.33600.33611.33702007.04.09 08:241.33690.000.000.0072.00
307551532007.04.09 08:24sell0.10eurusd1.33692.33681.33592007.04.09 09:151.33710.000.000.00-2.00
307574142007.04.09 08:45sell0.20eurusd1.33762.33751.33662007.04.09 09:151.33700.000.000.0012.00
307608312007.04.09 09:59sell0.10eurusd1.33772.33761.33672007.04.09 12:451.33670.000.000.0010.00
307764962007.04.09 13:53sell0.10eurusd1.33672.33661.33572007.04.09 14:371.33690.000.000.00-2.00
307812152007.04.09 14:12sell0.20eurusd1.33742.33731.33642007.04.09 14:351.33680.000.000.0012.00
307851432007.04.09 15:18sell0.10eurusd1.33662.33651.33562007.04.09 16:301.33560.000.000.0010.00
307993222007.04.09 18:00sell0.10eurusd1.33512.33501.33412007.04.10 00:021.33530.000.000.54-2.00
308008632007.04.09 18:24sell0.20eurusd1.33572.33561.33472007.04.10 00:021.33510.000.001.0812.00
  0.00 0.00 -1.42 184.00
Closed P/L: 182.58
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
308235382007.04.10 00:20sell0.10eurusd1.33582.33571.3348 1.34390.000.000.00-81.00
308272292007.04.10 00:46sell0.20eurusd1.33652.33641.3355 1.34390.000.000.00-148.00
308296102007.04.10 00:57sell0.40eurusd1.33722.33711.3362 1.34390.000.000.00-268.00
308310132007.04.10 00:59sell0.80eurusd1.33792.33781.3369 1.34390.000.000.00-480.00
308408292007.04.10 01:46sell1.60eurusd1.33862.33851.3376 1.34390.000.000.00-848.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -1 825.00
 Floating P/L: -1 825.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 182.58 Floating P/L: -1 825.00 Margin: 3 100.00
Balance: 10 182.58 Equity: 8 357.58 Free Margin: 5 257.58
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 297.08 Gross Loss: 114.50 Total Net Profit: 182.58
Profit Factor: 2.59 Expected Payoff: 5.37  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 59.61 (0.58%) Relative Drawdown: 0.58% (59.61)
 
Total Trades: 34 Short Positions (won %): 13 (61.54%) Long Positions (won %): 21 (57.14%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 20 (58.82%) Loss trades (% of total): 14 (41.18%)
Largest profit trade: 72.00 loss trade: -51.61
Average profit trade: 14.85 loss trade: -8.18
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (50.00) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-59.61)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 84.00 (2) consecutive loss (count): -59.61 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1