Forex Liquidity LLC

Account: 652378 Name: % test Currency: USD 2007 March 23, 21:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
8883372007.03.18 20:49balanceDeposit5 000.00
8883522007.03.18 22:00sell0.03eurusd1.33151.34961.32872007.03.19 08:371.32870.000.000.008.40
8914772007.03.19 08:37sell0.03eurusd1.32861.34671.32582007.03.20 11:101.32760.000.000.163.00
8917122007.03.19 08:58sell0.06eurusd1.33041.34671.32762007.03.20 11:101.32760.000.000.3216.80
8969392007.03.20 11:10sell0.03eurusd1.32711.34521.32432007.03.22 17:431.33290.000.000.64-17.40
8981012007.03.20 12:08sell0.06eurusd1.32891.34521.32612007.03.22 17:431.33300.000.001.28-24.60
8995482007.03.20 14:03sell0.12eurusd1.33071.34521.32792007.03.22 17:431.33300.000.002.55-27.60
9069532007.03.21 19:15sell0.24eurusd1.33251.34521.32972007.03.22 17:431.33300.000.003.82-12.00
9070662007.03.21 19:16sell0.48eurusd1.33431.34521.33152007.03.22 17:431.33330.000.007.6548.00
9074362007.03.21 19:24sell0.96eurusd1.33611.34521.33332007.03.22 17:431.33330.000.0015.29268.80
9132332007.03.22 17:43sell0.03eurusd1.33261.35071.32982007.03.23 15:211.32980.000.000.168.40
  0.00 0.00 31.87 271.80
Closed P/L: 303.67
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 303.67 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 303.67 Equity: 5 303.67 Free Margin: 5 303.67
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 376.98 Gross Loss: 73.31 Total Net Profit: 303.67
Profit Factor: 5.14 Expected Payoff: 30.37  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 73.31 (1.37%) Relative Drawdown: 1.37% (73.31)
 
Total Trades: 10 Short Positions (won %): 10 (60.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (60.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (40.00%)
Largest profit trade: 284.09 loss trade: -25.05
Average profit trade: 62.83 loss trade: -18.33
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (368.42) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-73.31)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 368.42 (5) consecutive loss (count): -73.31 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 4