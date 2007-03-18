|Account: 652378
|Name: % test
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 23, 21:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|888337
|2007.03.18 20:49
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|888352
|2007.03.18 22:00
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3315
|1.3496
|1.3287
|2007.03.19 08:37
|1.3287
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.40
|891477
|2007.03.19 08:37
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3286
|1.3467
|1.3258
|2007.03.20 11:10
|1.3276
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|3.00
|891712
|2007.03.19 08:58
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3304
|1.3467
|1.3276
|2007.03.20 11:10
|1.3276
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|16.80
|896939
|2007.03.20 11:10
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3271
|1.3452
|1.3243
|2007.03.22 17:43
|1.3329
|0.00
|0.00
|0.64
|-17.40
|898101
|2007.03.20 12:08
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3289
|1.3452
|1.3261
|2007.03.22 17:43
|1.3330
|0.00
|0.00
|1.28
|-24.60
|899548
|2007.03.20 14:03
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.3307
|1.3452
|1.3279
|2007.03.22 17:43
|1.3330
|0.00
|0.00
|2.55
|-27.60
|906953
|2007.03.21 19:15
|sell
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.3325
|1.3452
|1.3297
|2007.03.22 17:43
|1.3330
|0.00
|0.00
|3.82
|-12.00
|907066
|2007.03.21 19:16
|sell
|0.48
|eurusd
|1.3343
|1.3452
|1.3315
|2007.03.22 17:43
|1.3333
|0.00
|0.00
|7.65
|48.00
|907436
|2007.03.21 19:24
|sell
|0.96
|eurusd
|1.3361
|1.3452
|1.3333
|2007.03.22 17:43
|1.3333
|0.00
|0.00
|15.29
|268.80
|913233
|2007.03.22 17:43
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3326
|1.3507
|1.3298
|2007.03.23 15:21
|1.3298
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|8.40
|0.00
|0.00
|31.87
|271.80
|Closed P/L:
|303.67
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|303.67
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 303.67
|Equity:
|5 303.67
|Free Margin:
|5 303.67
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|376.98
|Gross Loss:
|73.31
|Total Net Profit:
|303.67
|Profit Factor:
|5.14
|Expected Payoff:
|30.37
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|73.31 (1.37%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.37% (73.31)
|Total Trades:
|10
|Short Positions (won %):
|10 (60.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|6 (60.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (40.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|284.09
|loss trade:
|-25.05
|Average
|profit trade:
|62.83
|loss trade:
|-18.33
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (368.42)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-73.31)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|368.42 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-73.31 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|4