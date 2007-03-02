|Account: 363455
|Name: J.Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 19, 04:14
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7901959
|2007.03.02 05:18
|sell
|2.20
|eurusd
|1.3171
|1.3352
|1.3143
|2007.03.05 02:42
|1.3178
|0.00
|0.00
|3.30
|-154.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|7933098
|2007.03.02 19:20
|sell
|4.40
|eurusd
|1.3189
|1.3352
|1.3161
|2007.03.05 02:42
|1.3178
|0.00
|0.00
|6.60
|484.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|7936785
|2007.03.05 01:01
|sell
|8.80
|eurusd
|1.3207
|1.3352
|1.3179
|2007.03.05 02:42
|1.3179
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 464.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|7942533
|2007.03.05 02:42
|buy
|2.60
|eurusd
|1.3177
|1.2996
|1.3205
|2007.03.05 07:22
|1.3164
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-338.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7945628
|2007.03.05 03:28
|buy
|5.20
|eurusd
|1.3159
|1.2996
|1.3187
|2007.03.05 07:22
|1.3166
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|364.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7946801
|2007.03.05 03:43
|buy
|10.40
|eurusd
|1.3137
|1.2992
|1.3165
|2007.03.05 07:21
|1.3165
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 912.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|7958458
|2007.03.05 07:23
|sell
|2.90
|eurusd
|1.3165
|1.3346
|1.3137
|2007.03.05 09:01
|1.3137
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|812.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|7965020
|2007.03.05 09:01
|sell
|3.00
|eurusd
|1.3134
|1.3315
|1.3106
|2007.03.05 12:05
|1.3125
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|270.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|7967549
|2007.03.05 09:33
|sell
|6.00
|eurusd
|1.3153
|1.3316
|1.3125
|2007.03.05 12:04
|1.3125
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 680.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|7973363
|2007.03.05 12:05
|buy
|3.30
|eurusd
|1.3120
|1.2939
|1.3148
|2007.03.05 17:02
|1.3109
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-363.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7976081
|2007.03.05 13:35
|buy
|6.60
|eurusd
|1.3102
|1.2939
|1.3130
|2007.03.05 17:02
|1.3111
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|594.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7979354
|2007.03.05 14:48
|buy
|13.20
|eurusd
|1.3083
|1.2938
|1.3111
|2007.03.05 17:02
|1.3111
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 696.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|7985714
|2007.03.05 17:02
|buy
|3.70
|eurusd
|1.3112
|1.2931
|1.3140
|2007.03.06 09:44
|1.3121
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.69
|333.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|7993613
|2007.03.05 18:50
|buy
|7.40
|eurusd
|1.3094
|1.2931
|1.3122
|2007.03.06 09:44
|1.3122
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.38
|2 072.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|8025912
|2007.03.06 09:44
|buy
|4.00
|eurusd
|1.3125
|1.2944
|1.3153
|2007.03.06 21:28
|1.3115
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-400.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|8030165
|2007.03.06 12:00
|buy
|8.00
|eurusd
|1.3107
|1.2944
|1.3135
|2007.03.06 21:28
|1.3116
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|720.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|8043137
|2007.03.06 16:00
|buy
|16.00
|eurusd
|1.3089
|1.2944
|1.3117
|2007.03.06 21:27
|1.3117
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4 480.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|8051928
|2007.03.06 21:28
|buy
|4.60
|eurusd
|1.3118
|1.2937
|1.3146
|2007.03.07 17:17
|1.3146
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.02
|1 288.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|8175168
|2007.03.09 05:31
|buy
|4.70
|eurusd
|1.3153
|1.2972
|1.3181
|2007.03.09 18:25
|1.3114
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 833.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|8190361
|2007.03.09 15:32
|buy
|9.40
|eurusd
|1.3124
|1.2961
|1.3152
|2007.03.09 18:25
|1.3115
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-846.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|8191768
|2007.03.09 15:42
|buy
|18.80
|eurusd
|1.3106
|1.2961
|1.3134
|2007.03.09 18:25
|1.3116
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 880.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|8195332
|2007.03.09 16:28
|buy
|37.60
|eurusd
|1.3088
|1.2961
|1.3116
|2007.03.09 18:25
|1.3116
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10 528.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|8219702
|2007.03.12 02:05
|buy
|5.90
|eurusd
|1.3124
|1.2943
|1.3152
|2007.03.12 11:09
|1.3152
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 652.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|8239142
|2007.03.12 11:09
|buy
|6.10
|eurusd
|1.3154
|1.2973
|1.3182
|2007.03.12 17:12
|1.3182
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 708.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|8258680
|2007.03.12 17:12
|buy
|6.30
|eurusd
|1.3184
|1.3003
|1.3212
|2007.03.13 14:47
|1.3202
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.31
|1 134.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|8281619
|2007.03.13 09:02
|buy
|12.60
|eurusd
|1.3166
|1.3003
|1.3194
|2007.03.13 14:29
|1.3194
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 528.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|8298348
|2007.03.13 14:47
|buy
|6.90
|eurusd
|1.3204
|1.3023
|1.3232
|2007.03.13 19:02
|1.3214
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|690.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|8308583
|2007.03.13 18:03
|buy
|13.80
|eurusd
|1.3186
|1.3023
|1.3214
|2007.03.13 19:02
|1.3214
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 864.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|8313545
|2007.03.13 19:03
|buy
|7.40
|eurusd
|1.3215
|1.3034
|1.3243
|2007.03.14 16:03
|1.3205
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.38
|-740.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|8318025
|2007.03.13 20:56
|buy
|14.80
|eurusd
|1.3196
|1.3033
|1.3224
|2007.03.14 16:03
|1.3207
|0.00
|0.00
|-54.76
|1 628.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|8354369
|2007.03.14 13:19
|buy
|29.60
|eurusd
|1.3178
|1.3033
|1.3206
|2007.03.14 16:03
|1.3206
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8 288.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|8359330
|2007.03.14 16:03
|buy
|8.50
|eurusd
|1.3206
|1.3025
|1.3234
|2007.03.14 18:01
|1.3234
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 380.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|8368916
|2007.03.14 18:01
|buy
|8.80
|eurusd
|1.3236
|1.3055
|1.3264
|2007.03.15 14:01
|1.3218
|0.00
|0.00
|-97.68
|-1 584.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|8375821
|2007.03.14 20:20
|buy
|17.60
|eurusd
|1.3218
|1.3055
|1.3246
|2007.03.15 14:01
|1.3218
|0.00
|0.00
|-195.36
|0.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|8398685
|2007.03.15 11:08
|buy
|35.20
|eurusd
|1.3200
|1.3055
|1.3228
|2007.03.15 14:01
|1.3218
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6 336.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|8402427
|2007.03.15 14:04
|buy
|9.30
|eurusd
|1.3220
|1.3039
|1.3248
|2007.03.15 17:41
|1.3248
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 604.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|8409562
|2007.03.15 17:41
|buy
|9.60
|eurusd
|1.3250
|1.3069
|1.3278
|2007.03.16 01:21
|1.3262
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.52
|1 152.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|8410978
|2007.03.15 18:22
|buy
|19.20
|eurusd
|1.3232
|1.3069
|1.3260
|2007.03.16 01:21
|1.3260
|0.00
|0.00
|-71.04
|5 376.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|8416343
|2007.03.16 01:21
|sell
|10.40
|eurusd
|1.3266
|1.3447
|1.3238
|2007.03.19 04:12
|1.3300
|0.00
|0.00
|15.60
|-3 536.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|8418309
|2007.03.16 02:53
|sell
|20.80
|eurusd
|1.3284
|1.3447
|1.3256
|2007.03.19 04:12
|1.3300
|0.00
|0.00
|31.20
|-3 328.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|8419596
|2007.03.16 03:59
|sell
|41.60
|eurusd
|1.3302
|1.3447
|1.3274
|2007.03.19 04:12
|1.3299
|0.00
|0.00
|62.40
|1 248.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|8428827
|2007.03.16 11:18
|sell
|83.20
|eurusd
|1.3320
|1.3447
|1.3292
|2007.03.19 04:12
|1.3299
|0.00
|0.00
|124.80
|17 472.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|0.00
|0.00
|-319.24
|80 515.00
|Closed P/L:
|80 195.76
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8449968
|2007.03.19 04:13
|buy
|11.90
|eurusd
|1.3300
|1.3119
|1.3328
|1.3298
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-238.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-238.00
|Floating P/L:
|-238.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|80 195.76
|Floating P/L:
|-238.00
|Margin:
|3 165.40
|Balance:
|98 427.18
|Equity:
|98 189.18
|Free Margin:
|95 023.78
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|93 588.08
|Gross Loss:
|13 392.32
|Total Net Profit:
|80 195.76
|Profit Factor:
|6.99
|Expected Payoff:
|1909.42
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|6 817.20 (6.48%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|6.48% (6 817.20)
|Total Trades:
|42
|Short Positions (won %):
|10 (70.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|32 (75.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|31 (73.81%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|11 (26.19%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|17 596.80
|loss trade:
|-3 520.40
|Average
|profit trade:
|3 018.97
|loss trade:
|-1 217.48
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (22 413.93)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-6 817.20)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|27 932.64 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-6 817.20 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|1