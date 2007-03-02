North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 363455 Name: J.Barry Riley Currency: USD 2007 March 19, 04:14
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
79019592007.03.02 05:18sell2.20eurusd1.31711.33521.31432007.03.05 02:421.31780.000.003.30-154.00
 4342010.3DS sell order
79330982007.03.02 19:20sell4.40eurusd1.31891.33521.31612007.03.05 02:421.31780.000.006.60484.00
 4342010.3DS sell order
79367852007.03.05 01:01sell8.80eurusd1.32071.33521.31792007.03.05 02:421.31790.000.000.002 464.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
79425332007.03.05 02:42buy2.60eurusd1.31771.29961.32052007.03.05 07:221.31640.000.000.00-338.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
79456282007.03.05 03:28buy5.20eurusd1.31591.29961.31872007.03.05 07:221.31660.000.000.00364.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
79468012007.03.05 03:43buy10.40eurusd1.31371.29921.31652007.03.05 07:211.31650.000.000.002 912.00
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
79584582007.03.05 07:23sell2.90eurusd1.31651.33461.31372007.03.05 09:011.31370.000.000.00812.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
79650202007.03.05 09:01sell3.00eurusd1.31341.33151.31062007.03.05 12:051.31250.000.000.00270.00
 4342010.3DS sell order
79675492007.03.05 09:33sell6.00eurusd1.31531.33161.31252007.03.05 12:041.31250.000.000.001 680.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
79733632007.03.05 12:05buy3.30eurusd1.31201.29391.31482007.03.05 17:021.31090.000.000.00-363.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
79760812007.03.05 13:35buy6.60eurusd1.31021.29391.31302007.03.05 17:021.31110.000.000.00594.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
79793542007.03.05 14:48buy13.20eurusd1.30831.29381.31112007.03.05 17:021.31110.000.000.003 696.00
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
79857142007.03.05 17:02buy3.70eurusd1.31121.29311.31402007.03.06 09:441.31210.000.00-13.69333.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
79936132007.03.05 18:50buy7.40eurusd1.30941.29311.31222007.03.06 09:441.31220.000.00-27.382 072.00
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
80259122007.03.06 09:44buy4.00eurusd1.31251.29441.31532007.03.06 21:281.31150.000.000.00-400.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
80301652007.03.06 12:00buy8.00eurusd1.31071.29441.31352007.03.06 21:281.31160.000.000.00720.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
80431372007.03.06 16:00buy16.00eurusd1.30891.29441.31172007.03.06 21:271.31170.000.000.004 480.00
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
80519282007.03.06 21:28buy4.60eurusd1.31181.29371.31462007.03.07 17:171.31460.000.00-17.021 288.00
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
81751682007.03.09 05:31buy4.70eurusd1.31531.29721.31812007.03.09 18:251.31140.000.000.00-1 833.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
81903612007.03.09 15:32buy9.40eurusd1.31241.29611.31522007.03.09 18:251.31150.000.000.00-846.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
81917682007.03.09 15:42buy18.80eurusd1.31061.29611.31342007.03.09 18:251.31160.000.000.001 880.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
81953322007.03.09 16:28buy37.60eurusd1.30881.29611.31162007.03.09 18:251.31160.000.000.0010 528.00
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
82197022007.03.12 02:05buy5.90eurusd1.31241.29431.31522007.03.12 11:091.31520.000.000.001 652.00
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
82391422007.03.12 11:09buy6.10eurusd1.31541.29731.31822007.03.12 17:121.31820.000.000.001 708.00
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
82586802007.03.12 17:12buy6.30eurusd1.31841.30031.32122007.03.13 14:471.32020.000.00-23.311 134.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
82816192007.03.13 09:02buy12.60eurusd1.31661.30031.31942007.03.13 14:291.31940.000.000.003 528.00
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
82983482007.03.13 14:47buy6.90eurusd1.32041.30231.32322007.03.13 19:021.32140.000.000.00690.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
83085832007.03.13 18:03buy13.80eurusd1.31861.30231.32142007.03.13 19:021.32140.000.000.003 864.00
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
83135452007.03.13 19:03buy7.40eurusd1.32151.30341.32432007.03.14 16:031.32050.000.00-27.38-740.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
83180252007.03.13 20:56buy14.80eurusd1.31961.30331.32242007.03.14 16:031.32070.000.00-54.761 628.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
83543692007.03.14 13:19buy29.60eurusd1.31781.30331.32062007.03.14 16:031.32060.000.000.008 288.00
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
83593302007.03.14 16:03buy8.50eurusd1.32061.30251.32342007.03.14 18:011.32340.000.000.002 380.00
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
83689162007.03.14 18:01buy8.80eurusd1.32361.30551.32642007.03.15 14:011.32180.000.00-97.68-1 584.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
83758212007.03.14 20:20buy17.60eurusd1.32181.30551.32462007.03.15 14:011.32180.000.00-195.360.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
83986852007.03.15 11:08buy35.20eurusd1.32001.30551.32282007.03.15 14:011.32180.000.000.006 336.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
84024272007.03.15 14:04buy9.30eurusd1.32201.30391.32482007.03.15 17:411.32480.000.000.002 604.00
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
84095622007.03.15 17:41buy9.60eurusd1.32501.30691.32782007.03.16 01:211.32620.000.00-35.521 152.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
84109782007.03.15 18:22buy19.20eurusd1.32321.30691.32602007.03.16 01:211.32600.000.00-71.045 376.00
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
84163432007.03.16 01:21sell10.40eurusd1.32661.34471.32382007.03.19 04:121.33000.000.0015.60-3 536.00
 4342010.3DS sell order
84183092007.03.16 02:53sell20.80eurusd1.32841.34471.32562007.03.19 04:121.33000.000.0031.20-3 328.00
 4342010.3DS sell order
84195962007.03.16 03:59sell41.60eurusd1.33021.34471.32742007.03.19 04:121.32990.000.0062.401 248.00
 4342010.3DS sell order
84288272007.03.16 11:18sell83.20eurusd1.33201.34471.32922007.03.19 04:121.32990.000.00124.8017 472.00
 4342010.3DS sell order
  0.00 0.00 -319.24 80 515.00
Closed P/L: 80 195.76
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
84499682007.03.19 04:13buy11.90eurusd1.33001.31191.3328 1.32980.000.000.00-238.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -238.00
 Floating P/L: -238.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 80 195.76 Floating P/L: -238.00 Margin: 3 165.40
Balance: 98 427.18 Equity: 98 189.18 Free Margin: 95 023.78
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 93 588.08 Gross Loss: 13 392.32 Total Net Profit: 80 195.76
Profit Factor: 6.99 Expected Payoff: 1909.42  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 6 817.20 (6.48%) Relative Drawdown: 6.48% (6 817.20)
 
Total Trades: 42 Short Positions (won %): 10 (70.00%) Long Positions (won %): 32 (75.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 31 (73.81%) Loss trades (% of total): 11 (26.19%)
Largest profit trade: 17 596.80 loss trade: -3 520.40
Average profit trade: 3 018.97 loss trade: -1 217.48
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (22 413.93) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-6 817.20)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 27 932.64 (5) consecutive loss (count): -6 817.20 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 1