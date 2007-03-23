|Account: 58738
|Name: J.Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 23, 20:28
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2865580
|2007.03.23 10:09
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3315
|1.3442
|1.3297
|2007.03.23 15:00
|1.3318
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|2867629
|2007.03.23 13:25
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3333
|1.3442
|1.3315
|2007.03.23 15:00
|1.3315
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|2862254
|2007.03.22 20:29
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3335
|1.3464
|1.3319
|2007.03.23 10:09
|1.3319
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|16.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|2860429
|2007.03.22 16:13
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3357
|1.3230
|1.3375
|2007.03.22 20:29
|1.3335
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|2860849
|2007.03.22 17:31
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3339
|1.3230
|1.3357
|2007.03.22 20:29
|1.3333
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|2861486
|2007.03.22 18:15
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3319
|1.3228
|1.3337
|2007.03.22 20:29
|1.3337
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|72.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|2858162
|2007.03.22 10:56
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3353
|1.3480
|1.3335
|2007.03.22 16:13
|1.3353
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|2860129
|2007.03.22 15:10
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3371
|1.3480
|1.3353
|2007.03.22 16:13
|1.3353
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|2858051
|2007.03.22 10:46
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3362
|1.3489
|1.3344
|2007.03.22 10:51
|1.3358
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|2827237
|2007.03.16 11:55
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3343
|1.3216
|1.3361
|2007.03.21 19:15
|1.3325
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-1.80
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|2827852
|2007.03.16 13:35
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3325
|1.3216
|1.3343
|2007.03.21 19:15
|1.3327
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|0.40
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|2829469
|2007.03.16 16:50
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3307
|1.3216
|1.3325
|2007.03.21 19:15
|1.3325
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|7.20
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|2825842
|2007.03.16 09:24
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3321
|1.3194
|1.3339
|2007.03.16 11:55
|1.3339
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|2823283
|2007.03.16 02:12
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3298
|1.3171
|1.3316
|2007.03.16 09:24
|1.3316
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|2822660
|2007.03.16 00:23
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3278
|1.3151
|1.3296
|2007.03.16 02:12
|1.3296
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|2822491
|2007.03.16 00:19
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3256
|1.3129
|1.3274
|2007.03.16 00:23
|1.3274
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|2819768
|2007.03.15 16:18
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3250
|1.3123
|1.3268
|2007.03.16 00:19
|1.3251
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|0.10
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|2820517
|2007.03.15 17:32
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3232
|1.3123
|1.3250
|2007.03.16 00:19
|1.3250
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|3.60
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|2818303
|2007.03.15 13:32
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3228
|1.3101
|1.3246
|2007.03.15 16:18
|1.3246
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|2812735
|2007.03.14 18:27
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3226
|1.3099
|1.3244
|2007.03.15 13:32
|1.3224
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-0.20
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|2816819
|2007.03.15 09:14
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3208
|1.3099
|1.3226
|2007.03.15 13:32
|1.3226
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.60
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|2809117
|2007.03.14 11:04
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3184
|1.3311
|1.3166
|2007.03.14 18:27
|1.3226
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.20
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|2810860
|2007.03.14 15:03
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3202
|1.3311
|1.3184
|2007.03.14 18:27
|1.3221
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.80
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|2811243
|2007.03.14 15:35
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3220
|1.3311
|1.3202
|2007.03.14 18:27
|1.3222
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|2812155
|2007.03.14 17:12
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3234
|1.3311
|1.3220
|2007.03.14 18:27
|1.3220
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.20
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|2807869
|2007.03.14 07:49
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3204
|1.3331
|1.3186
|2007.03.14 11:04
|1.3186
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|2803878
|2007.03.13 15:22
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3204
|1.3077
|1.3222
|2007.03.14 07:49
|1.3204
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|0.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|2807715
|2007.03.14 07:44
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3186
|1.3077
|1.3204
|2007.03.14 07:49
|1.3204
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.60
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|2800764
|2007.03.13 07:26
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3167
|1.3294
|1.3149
|2007.03.13 15:22
|1.3203
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.60
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|2802251
|2007.03.13 12:16
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3185
|1.3294
|1.3167
|2007.03.13 15:22
|1.3205
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|2802792
|2007.03.13 13:31
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3203
|1.3294
|1.3185
|2007.03.13 15:22
|1.3202
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|2803407
|2007.03.13 14:11
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3221
|1.3294
|1.3203
|2007.03.13 15:22
|1.3203
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.40
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|2797580
|2007.03.12 15:44
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3169
|1.3296
|1.3151
|2007.03.13 07:26
|1.3172
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-0.30
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|2797940
|2007.03.12 16:12
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3187
|1.3296
|1.3169
|2007.03.13 07:26
|1.3169
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|3.60
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|2795194
|2007.03.12 10:35
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3174
|1.3047
|1.3192
|2007.03.12 15:44
|1.3173
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|2796875
|2007.03.12 14:15
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3155
|1.3046
|1.3173
|2007.03.12 15:44
|1.3173
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.60
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|2794919
|2007.03.12 10:09
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3156
|1.3029
|1.3174
|2007.03.12 10:35
|1.3174
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|2794334
|2007.03.12 08:34
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3134
|1.3007
|1.3152
|2007.03.12 10:09
|1.3152
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|2793027
|2007.03.12 01:04
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3127
|1.3084
|1.3137
|2007.03.12 08:34
|1.3130
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|2793093
|2007.03.12 01:20
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3120
|1.3083
|1.3130
|2007.03.12 08:34
|1.3130
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|2785802
|2007.03.09 04:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3152
|1.3109
|1.3162
|2007.03.09 12:26
|1.3156
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|2786686
|2007.03.09 09:00
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3145
|1.3108
|1.3155
|2007.03.09 12:26
|1.3155
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|2782065
|2007.03.08 11:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3154
|1.3197
|1.3144
|2007.03.08 12:42
|1.3144
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|2776797
|2007.03.07 09:52
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3113
|1.3156
|1.3103
|2007.03.07 14:15
|1.3144
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.10
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|2776800
|2007.03.07 09:54
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3120
|1.3157
|1.3110
|2007.03.07 14:15
|1.3142
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.40
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|2777349
|2007.03.07 13:16
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3127
|1.3158
|1.3117
|2007.03.07 14:15
|1.3134
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.80
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|2777413
|2007.03.07 13:36
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3134
|1.3159
|1.3124
|2007.03.07 14:15
|1.3131
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|2777500
|2007.03.07 14:03
|sell
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3141
|1.3160
|1.3131
|2007.03.07 14:14
|1.3131
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|2776403
|2007.03.07 08:09
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3111
|1.3154
|1.3101
|2007.03.07 09:52
|1.3115
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|2776464
|2007.03.07 08:19
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3117
|1.3154
|1.3107
|2007.03.07 09:52
|1.3116
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|2776533
|2007.03.07 08:33
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3124
|1.3155
|1.3114
|2007.03.07 09:52
|1.3114
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|2776078
|2007.03.07 06:13
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3117
|1.3160
|1.3107
|2007.03.07 08:09
|1.3116
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|2776084
|2007.03.07 06:14
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3124
|1.3161
|1.3114
|2007.03.07 08:09
|1.3114
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|2775933
|2007.03.07 05:26
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3132
|1.3175
|1.3122
|2007.03.07 06:13
|1.3122
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|2774893
|2007.03.07 00:01
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3132
|1.3089
|1.3142
|2007.03.07 05:26
|1.3133
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|2775400
|2007.03.07 02:30
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3125
|1.3088
|1.3135
|2007.03.07 05:26
|1.3135
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|2774472
|2007.03.06 21:20
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3128
|1.3085
|1.3138
|2007.03.07 00:01
|1.3131
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|0.30
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|2774617
|2007.03.06 22:20
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3121
|1.3084
|1.3131
|2007.03.07 00:01
|1.3131
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|2.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|2773073
|2007.03.06 15:02
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3097
|1.3134
|1.3087
|2007.03.06 21:20
|1.3127
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|2773672
|2007.03.06 17:09
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3111
|1.3136
|1.3101
|2007.03.06 21:20
|1.3127
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.80
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|2773322
|2007.03.06 16:00
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3104
|1.3135
|1.3094
|2007.03.06 21:20
|1.3126
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.80
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|2774275
|2007.03.06 20:30
|sell
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3117
|1.3136
|1.3107
|2007.03.06 21:20
|1.3128
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.60
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|2773054
|2007.03.06 15:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3085
|1.3128
|1.3075
|2007.03.06 21:20
|1.3128
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.30
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[sl]
|2772793
|2007.03.06 14:31
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3092
|1.3135
|1.3082
|2007.03.06 15:00
|1.3089
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|2772821
|2007.03.06 14:32
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3100
|1.3137
|1.3090
|2007.03.06 15:00
|1.3090
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|2772252
|2007.03.06 11:01
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3106
|1.3149
|1.3096
|2007.03.06 14:31
|1.3096
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|2772330
|2007.03.06 11:36
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3113
|1.3150
|1.3103
|2007.03.06 13:42
|1.3103
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|2771378
|2007.03.06 08:08
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3103
|1.3146
|1.3093
|2007.03.06 11:01
|1.3111
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|2771400
|2007.03.06 08:11
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3110
|1.3147
|1.3100
|2007.03.06 11:01
|1.3112
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|2771484
|2007.03.06 08:27
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3116
|1.3147
|1.3106
|2007.03.06 11:01
|1.3110
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|2771577
|2007.03.06 08:44
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3123
|1.3148
|1.3113
|2007.03.06 11:00
|1.3113
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|2771152
|2007.03.06 07:35
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3115
|1.3072
|1.3125
|2007.03.06 08:08
|1.3103
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.20
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|2771162
|2007.03.06 07:36
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3109
|1.3072
|1.3119
|2007.03.06 08:08
|1.3102
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.40
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|2771184
|2007.03.06 07:43
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3101
|1.3070
|1.3111
|2007.03.06 08:08
|1.3104
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|2771240
|2007.03.06 07:55
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3096
|1.3069
|1.3104
|2007.03.06 08:08
|1.3104
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.40
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|2770706
|2007.03.06 05:03
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3116
|1.3073
|1.3126
|2007.03.06 07:35
|1.3110
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|2770718
|2007.03.06 05:09
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3110
|1.3073
|1.3120
|2007.03.06 07:35
|1.3113
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|2770858
|2007.03.06 05:55
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3103
|1.3072
|1.3113
|2007.03.06 07:35
|1.3113
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|2770417
|2007.03.06 03:49
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3102
|1.3059
|1.3112
|2007.03.06 05:03
|1.3112
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|2769844
|2007.03.06 01:14
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3107
|1.3064
|1.3117
|2007.03.06 03:49
|1.3099
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|2769999
|2007.03.06 01:54
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3100
|1.3063
|1.3110
|2007.03.06 03:49
|1.3098
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|2770032
|2007.03.06 02:03
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3094
|1.3063
|1.3104
|2007.03.06 03:49
|1.3097
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|2770271
|2007.03.06 03:10
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3087
|1.3062
|1.3097
|2007.03.06 03:49
|1.3097
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|2769772
|2007.03.06 01:06
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3102
|1.3059
|1.3112
|2007.03.06 01:14
|1.3104
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|2769818
|2007.03.06 01:10
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3094
|1.3057
|1.3104
|2007.03.06 01:13
|1.3104
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|2768574
|2007.03.05 18:52
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3094
|1.3051
|1.3104
|2007.03.06 01:06
|1.3091
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-0.30
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|2769499
|2007.03.05 23:49
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3087
|1.3050
|1.3097
|2007.03.06 01:06
|1.3097
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|2.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|2767970
|2007.03.05 16:51
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3109
|1.3066
|1.3119
|2007.03.05 18:52
|1.3090
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.90
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|2768001
|2007.03.05 16:56
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3102
|1.3065
|1.3112
|2007.03.05 18:52
|1.3091
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.20
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|2768299
|2007.03.05 17:50
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3095
|1.3064
|1.3105
|2007.03.05 18:52
|1.3090
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|2768442
|2007.03.05 18:34
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3089
|1.3064
|1.3099
|2007.03.05 18:52
|1.3099
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|2766760
|2007.03.05 14:11
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3083
|1.3126
|1.3073
|2007.03.05 16:51
|1.3110
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.70
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|2767250
|2007.03.05 15:47
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3090
|1.3127
|1.3080
|2007.03.05 16:51
|1.3108
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.60
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|2767291
|2007.03.05 15:52
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3097
|1.3128
|1.3087
|2007.03.05 16:51
|1.3110
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.20
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|2767420
|2007.03.05 16:02
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3104
|1.3129
|1.3094
|2007.03.05 16:51
|1.3108
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.20
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|2767436
|2007.03.05 16:03
|sell
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3111
|1.3130
|1.3101
|2007.03.05 16:51
|1.3101
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|2766601
|2007.03.05 13:46
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3090
|1.3133
|1.3080
|2007.03.05 14:11
|1.3087
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|2766684
|2007.03.05 14:03
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3096
|1.3133
|1.3086
|2007.03.05 14:11
|1.3086
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|2766341
|2007.03.05 12:42
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3089
|1.3132
|1.3079
|2007.03.05 13:46
|1.3094
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.50
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|2766423
|2007.03.05 12:54
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3095
|1.3132
|1.3085
|2007.03.05 13:46
|1.3094
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|2766459
|2007.03.05 13:05
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3102
|1.3133
|1.3092
|2007.03.05 13:46
|1.3092
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|2766264
|2007.03.05 12:33
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3101
|1.3144
|1.3091
|2007.03.05 12:42
|1.3091
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|2766114
|2007.03.05 12:02
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3115
|1.3158
|1.3105
|2007.03.05 12:33
|1.3105
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|2766009
|2007.03.05 11:32
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3129
|1.3172
|1.3119
|2007.03.05 12:02
|1.3119
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|2765860
|2007.03.05 11:04
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3129
|1.3086
|1.3139
|2007.03.05 11:32
|1.3132
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|2765890
|2007.03.05 11:05
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3122
|1.3085
|1.3132
|2007.03.05 11:32
|1.3132
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|2765292
|2007.03.05 09:26
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3134
|1.3177
|1.3124
|2007.03.05 11:04
|1.3133
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|2765813
|2007.03.05 10:52
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3140
|1.3177
|1.3130
|2007.03.05 11:03
|1.3130
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|2765161
|2007.03.05 09:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3142
|1.3185
|1.3132
|2007.03.05 09:26
|1.3138
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|2765186
|2007.03.05 09:04
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3149
|1.3186
|1.3139
|2007.03.05 09:26
|1.3139
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|2765015
|2007.03.05 08:41
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3146
|1.3189
|1.3136
|2007.03.05 09:00
|1.3147
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|2765112
|2007.03.05 08:57
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3153
|1.3190
|1.3143
|2007.03.05 09:00
|1.3143
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|2764949
|2007.03.05 08:33
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3152
|1.3195
|1.3142
|2007.03.05 08:41
|1.3148
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|2764967
|2007.03.05 08:34
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3158
|1.3195
|1.3148
|2007.03.05 08:41
|1.3148
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|2764468
|2007.03.05 07:32
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3161
|1.3118
|1.3171
|2007.03.05 08:33
|1.3146
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.50
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|2764512
|2007.03.05 07:48
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3155
|1.3118
|1.3165
|2007.03.05 08:33
|1.3146
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.80
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|2764569
|2007.03.05 07:59
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3148
|1.3117
|1.3158
|2007.03.05 08:33
|1.3150
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|2764640
|2007.03.05 08:01
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3141
|1.3116
|1.3151
|2007.03.05 08:33
|1.3151
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|2764176
|2007.03.05 06:13
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3163
|1.3206
|1.3153
|2007.03.05 07:32
|1.3160
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|2764243
|2007.03.05 06:31
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3170
|1.3207
|1.3160
|2007.03.05 07:32
|1.3160
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|2763879
|2007.03.05 03:23
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3134
|1.3167
|1.3126
|2007.03.05 06:13
|1.3164
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|2763803
|2007.03.05 02:56
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3130
|1.3167
|1.3120
|2007.03.05 06:13
|1.3167
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.40
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[sl]
|2763776
|2007.03.05 02:52
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3123
|1.3166
|1.3113
|2007.03.05 06:13
|1.3166
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.30
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[sl]
|2763999
|2007.03.05 04:41
|sell
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3147
|1.3166
|1.3137
|2007.03.05 06:13
|1.3163
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.60
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|2763887
|2007.03.05 03:24
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3140
|1.3165
|1.3130
|2007.03.05 06:13
|1.3165
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[sl]
|2763708
|2007.03.05 02:43
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3130
|1.3173
|1.3120
|2007.03.05 02:52
|1.3128
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|2763710
|2007.03.05 02:43
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3137
|1.3174
|1.3127
|2007.03.05 02:52
|1.3127
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|2763668
|2007.03.05 02:42
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3143
|1.3186
|1.3133
|2007.03.05 02:43
|1.3133
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|2763608
|2007.03.05 02:25
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3157
|1.3200
|1.3147
|2007.03.05 02:42
|1.3147
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|2763414
|2007.03.05 01:43
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3171
|1.3214
|1.3161
|2007.03.05 02:25
|1.3161
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|2763279
|2007.03.05 01:18
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3185
|1.3228
|1.3175
|2007.03.05 01:43
|1.3175
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|2762636
|2007.03.05 00:07
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3208
|1.3165
|1.3218
|2007.03.05 01:18
|1.3189
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.90
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|2762722
|2007.03.05 00:27
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3201
|1.3164
|1.3211
|2007.03.05 01:18
|1.3191
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|2762772
|2007.03.05 00:28
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3195
|1.3164
|1.3205
|2007.03.05 01:18
|1.3189
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.40
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|2762949
|2007.03.05 00:43
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3188
|1.3163
|1.3198
|2007.03.05 01:18
|1.3190
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|2763220
|2007.03.05 01:13
|buy
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3181
|1.3162
|1.3191
|2007.03.05 01:18
|1.3191
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.10
|201.60
|Closed P/L:
|200.50
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2868168
|2007.03.23 15:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3319
|1.3192
|1.3337
|1.3284
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|2868914
|2007.03.23 15:21
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3301
|1.3192
|1.3319
|1.3284
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-69.00
|Floating P/L:
|-69.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|200.50
|Floating P/L:
|-69.00
|Margin:
|99.80
|Balance:
|501.60
|Equity:
|432.60
|Free Margin:
|332.80
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|423.00
|Gross Loss:
|222.50
|Total Net Profit:
|200.50
|Profit Factor:
|1.90
|Expected Payoff:
|1.47
|Absolute Drawdown:
|51.80
|Maximal Drawdown:
|69.40 (21.78%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|21.78% (69.40)
|Total Trades:
|136
|Short Positions (won %):
|76 (61.84%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|60 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|87 (63.97%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|49 (36.03%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|72.00
|loss trade:
|-25.60
|Average
|profit trade:
|4.86
|loss trade:
|-4.54
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|11 (14.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|5 (-69.30)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|148.00 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-69.30 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2