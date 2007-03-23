Gimex Group

Account: 58738 Name: J.Barry Riley Currency: USD 2007 March 23, 20:28
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
28655802007.03.23 10:09sell0.10eurusd1.33151.34421.32972007.03.23 15:001.33180.000.000.00-3.00
 4342010.3DS sell order
28676292007.03.23 13:25sell0.20eurusd1.33331.34421.33152007.03.23 15:001.33150.000.000.0036.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
28622542007.03.22 20:29sell0.10eurusd1.33351.34641.33192007.03.23 10:091.33190.000.000.2016.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
28604292007.03.22 16:13buy0.10eurusd1.33571.32301.33752007.03.22 20:291.33350.000.000.00-22.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
28608492007.03.22 17:31buy0.20eurusd1.33391.32301.33572007.03.22 20:291.33330.000.000.00-12.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
28614862007.03.22 18:15buy0.40eurusd1.33191.32281.33372007.03.22 20:291.33370.000.000.0072.00
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
28581622007.03.22 10:56sell0.10eurusd1.33531.34801.33352007.03.22 16:131.33530.000.000.000.00
 4342010.3DS sell order
28601292007.03.22 15:10sell0.20eurusd1.33711.34801.33532007.03.22 16:131.33530.000.000.0036.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
28580512007.03.22 10:46sell1.00eurusd1.33621.34891.33442007.03.22 10:511.33580.000.000.0040.00
 4342010.3DS sell order
28272372007.03.16 11:55buy0.01eurusd1.33431.32161.33612007.03.21 19:151.33250.000.00-0.12-1.80
 4342010.3DS buy order
28278522007.03.16 13:35buy0.02eurusd1.33251.32161.33432007.03.21 19:151.33270.000.00-0.240.40
 4342010.3DS buy order
28294692007.03.16 16:50buy0.04eurusd1.33071.32161.33252007.03.21 19:151.33250.000.00-0.487.20
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
28258422007.03.16 09:24buy0.01eurusd1.33211.31941.33392007.03.16 11:551.33390.000.000.001.80
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
28232832007.03.16 02:12buy0.01eurusd1.32981.31711.33162007.03.16 09:241.33160.000.000.001.80
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
28226602007.03.16 00:23buy0.01eurusd1.32781.31511.32962007.03.16 02:121.32960.000.000.001.80
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
28224912007.03.16 00:19buy0.01eurusd1.32561.31291.32742007.03.16 00:231.32740.000.000.001.80
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
28197682007.03.15 16:18buy0.01eurusd1.32501.31231.32682007.03.16 00:191.32510.000.00-0.040.10
 4342010.3DS buy order
28205172007.03.15 17:32buy0.02eurusd1.32321.31231.32502007.03.16 00:191.32500.000.00-0.083.60
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
28183032007.03.15 13:32buy0.01eurusd1.32281.31011.32462007.03.15 16:181.32460.000.000.001.80
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
28127352007.03.14 18:27buy0.01eurusd1.32261.30991.32442007.03.15 13:321.32240.000.00-0.12-0.20
 4342010.3DS buy order
28168192007.03.15 09:14buy0.02eurusd1.32081.30991.32262007.03.15 13:321.32260.000.000.003.60
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
28091172007.03.14 11:04sell0.01eurusd1.31841.33111.31662007.03.14 18:271.32260.000.000.00-4.20
 4342010.3DS sell order
28108602007.03.14 15:03sell0.02eurusd1.32021.33111.31842007.03.14 18:271.32210.000.000.00-3.80
 4342010.3DS sell order
28112432007.03.14 15:35sell0.04eurusd1.32201.33111.32022007.03.14 18:271.32220.000.000.00-0.80
 4342010.3DS sell order
28121552007.03.14 17:12sell0.08eurusd1.32341.33111.32202007.03.14 18:271.32200.000.000.0011.20
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
28078692007.03.14 07:49sell0.01eurusd1.32041.33311.31862007.03.14 11:041.31860.000.000.001.80
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
28038782007.03.13 15:22buy0.01eurusd1.32041.30771.32222007.03.14 07:491.32040.000.00-0.040.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
28077152007.03.14 07:44buy0.02eurusd1.31861.30771.32042007.03.14 07:491.32040.000.000.003.60
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
28007642007.03.13 07:26sell0.01eurusd1.31671.32941.31492007.03.13 15:221.32030.000.000.00-3.60
 4342010.3DS sell order
28022512007.03.13 12:16sell0.02eurusd1.31851.32941.31672007.03.13 15:221.32050.000.000.00-4.00
 4342010.3DS sell order
28027922007.03.13 13:31sell0.04eurusd1.32031.32941.31852007.03.13 15:221.32020.000.000.000.40
 4342010.3DS sell order
28034072007.03.13 14:11sell0.08eurusd1.32211.32941.32032007.03.13 15:221.32030.000.000.0014.40
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
27975802007.03.12 15:44sell0.01eurusd1.31691.32961.31512007.03.13 07:261.31720.000.000.02-0.30
 4342010.3DS sell order
27979402007.03.12 16:12sell0.02eurusd1.31871.32961.31692007.03.13 07:261.31690.000.000.043.60
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
27951942007.03.12 10:35buy0.01eurusd1.31741.30471.31922007.03.12 15:441.31730.000.000.00-0.10
 4342010.3DS buy order
27968752007.03.12 14:15buy0.02eurusd1.31551.30461.31732007.03.12 15:441.31730.000.000.003.60
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
27949192007.03.12 10:09buy0.01eurusd1.31561.30291.31742007.03.12 10:351.31740.000.000.001.80
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
27943342007.03.12 08:34buy0.01eurusd1.31341.30071.31522007.03.12 10:091.31520.000.000.001.80
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
27930272007.03.12 01:04buy0.01eurusd1.31271.30841.31372007.03.12 08:341.31300.000.000.000.30
 4342010.3DS buy order
27930932007.03.12 01:20buy0.02eurusd1.31201.30831.31302007.03.12 08:341.31300.000.000.002.00
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
27858022007.03.09 04:30buy0.01eurusd1.31521.31091.31622007.03.09 12:261.31560.000.000.000.40
 4342010.3DS buy order
27866862007.03.09 09:00buy0.02eurusd1.31451.31081.31552007.03.09 12:261.31550.000.000.002.00
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
27820652007.03.08 11:00sell0.01eurusd1.31541.31971.31442007.03.08 12:421.31440.000.000.001.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
27767972007.03.07 09:52sell0.01eurusd1.31131.31561.31032007.03.07 14:151.31440.000.000.00-3.10
 4342010.3DS sell order
27768002007.03.07 09:54sell0.02eurusd1.31201.31571.31102007.03.07 14:151.31420.000.000.00-4.40
 4342010.3DS sell order
27773492007.03.07 13:16sell0.04eurusd1.31271.31581.31172007.03.07 14:151.31340.000.000.00-2.80
 4342010.3DS sell order
27774132007.03.07 13:36sell0.08eurusd1.31341.31591.31242007.03.07 14:151.31310.000.000.002.40
 4342010.3DS sell order
27775002007.03.07 14:03sell0.16eurusd1.31411.31601.31312007.03.07 14:141.31310.000.000.0016.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
27764032007.03.07 08:09sell0.01eurusd1.31111.31541.31012007.03.07 09:521.31150.000.000.00-0.40
 4342010.3DS sell order
27764642007.03.07 08:19sell0.02eurusd1.31171.31541.31072007.03.07 09:521.31160.000.000.000.20
 4342010.3DS sell order
27765332007.03.07 08:33sell0.04eurusd1.31241.31551.31142007.03.07 09:521.31140.000.000.004.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
27760782007.03.07 06:13sell0.01eurusd1.31171.31601.31072007.03.07 08:091.31160.000.000.000.10
 4342010.3DS sell order
27760842007.03.07 06:14sell0.02eurusd1.31241.31611.31142007.03.07 08:091.31140.000.000.002.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
27759332007.03.07 05:26sell0.01eurusd1.31321.31751.31222007.03.07 06:131.31220.000.000.001.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
27748932007.03.07 00:01buy0.01eurusd1.31321.30891.31422007.03.07 05:261.31330.000.000.000.10
 4342010.3DS buy order
27754002007.03.07 02:30buy0.02eurusd1.31251.30881.31352007.03.07 05:261.31350.000.000.002.00
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
27744722007.03.06 21:20buy0.01eurusd1.31281.30851.31382007.03.07 00:011.31310.000.00-0.040.30
 4342010.3DS buy order
27746172007.03.06 22:20buy0.02eurusd1.31211.30841.31312007.03.07 00:011.31310.000.00-0.082.00
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
27730732007.03.06 15:02sell0.02eurusd1.30971.31341.30872007.03.06 21:201.31270.000.000.00-6.00
 4342010.3DS sell order
27736722007.03.06 17:09sell0.08eurusd1.31111.31361.31012007.03.06 21:201.31270.000.000.00-12.80
 4342010.3DS sell order
27733222007.03.06 16:00sell0.04eurusd1.31041.31351.30942007.03.06 21:201.31260.000.000.00-8.80
 4342010.3DS sell order
27742752007.03.06 20:30sell0.16eurusd1.31171.31361.31072007.03.06 21:201.31280.000.000.00-17.60
 4342010.3DS sell order
27730542007.03.06 15:00sell0.01eurusd1.30851.31281.30752007.03.06 21:201.31280.000.000.00-4.30
 4342010.3DS sell order[sl]
27727932007.03.06 14:31sell0.01eurusd1.30921.31351.30822007.03.06 15:001.30890.000.000.000.30
 4342010.3DS sell order
27728212007.03.06 14:32sell0.02eurusd1.31001.31371.30902007.03.06 15:001.30900.000.000.002.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
27722522007.03.06 11:01sell0.01eurusd1.31061.31491.30962007.03.06 14:311.30960.000.000.001.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
27723302007.03.06 11:36sell0.02eurusd1.31131.31501.31032007.03.06 13:421.31030.000.000.002.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
27713782007.03.06 08:08sell0.01eurusd1.31031.31461.30932007.03.06 11:011.31110.000.000.00-0.80
 4342010.3DS sell order
27714002007.03.06 08:11sell0.02eurusd1.31101.31471.31002007.03.06 11:011.31120.000.000.00-0.40
 4342010.3DS sell order
27714842007.03.06 08:27sell0.04eurusd1.31161.31471.31062007.03.06 11:011.31100.000.000.002.40
 4342010.3DS sell order
27715772007.03.06 08:44sell0.08eurusd1.31231.31481.31132007.03.06 11:001.31130.000.000.008.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
27711522007.03.06 07:35buy0.01eurusd1.31151.30721.31252007.03.06 08:081.31030.000.000.00-1.20
 4342010.3DS buy order
27711622007.03.06 07:36buy0.02eurusd1.31091.30721.31192007.03.06 08:081.31020.000.000.00-1.40
 4342010.3DS buy order
27711842007.03.06 07:43buy0.04eurusd1.31011.30701.31112007.03.06 08:081.31040.000.000.001.20
 4342010.3DS buy order
27712402007.03.06 07:55buy0.08eurusd1.30961.30691.31042007.03.06 08:081.31040.000.000.006.40
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
27707062007.03.06 05:03buy0.01eurusd1.31161.30731.31262007.03.06 07:351.31100.000.000.00-0.60
 4342010.3DS buy order
27707182007.03.06 05:09buy0.02eurusd1.31101.30731.31202007.03.06 07:351.31130.000.000.000.60
 4342010.3DS buy order
27708582007.03.06 05:55buy0.04eurusd1.31031.30721.31132007.03.06 07:351.31130.000.000.004.00
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
27704172007.03.06 03:49buy0.01eurusd1.31021.30591.31122007.03.06 05:031.31120.000.000.001.00
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
27698442007.03.06 01:14buy0.01eurusd1.31071.30641.31172007.03.06 03:491.30990.000.000.00-0.80
 4342010.3DS buy order
27699992007.03.06 01:54buy0.02eurusd1.31001.30631.31102007.03.06 03:491.30980.000.000.00-0.40
 4342010.3DS buy order
27700322007.03.06 02:03buy0.04eurusd1.30941.30631.31042007.03.06 03:491.30970.000.000.001.20
 4342010.3DS buy order
27702712007.03.06 03:10buy0.08eurusd1.30871.30621.30972007.03.06 03:491.30970.000.000.008.00
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
27697722007.03.06 01:06buy0.01eurusd1.31021.30591.31122007.03.06 01:141.31040.000.000.000.20
 4342010.3DS buy order
27698182007.03.06 01:10buy0.02eurusd1.30941.30571.31042007.03.06 01:131.31040.000.000.002.00
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
27685742007.03.05 18:52buy0.01eurusd1.30941.30511.31042007.03.06 01:061.30910.000.00-0.04-0.30
 4342010.3DS buy order
27694992007.03.05 23:49buy0.02eurusd1.30871.30501.30972007.03.06 01:061.30970.000.00-0.082.00
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
27679702007.03.05 16:51buy0.01eurusd1.31091.30661.31192007.03.05 18:521.30900.000.000.00-1.90
 4342010.3DS buy order
27680012007.03.05 16:56buy0.02eurusd1.31021.30651.31122007.03.05 18:521.30910.000.000.00-2.20
 4342010.3DS buy order
27682992007.03.05 17:50buy0.04eurusd1.30951.30641.31052007.03.05 18:521.30900.000.000.00-2.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
27684422007.03.05 18:34buy0.08eurusd1.30891.30641.30992007.03.05 18:521.30990.000.000.008.00
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
27667602007.03.05 14:11sell0.01eurusd1.30831.31261.30732007.03.05 16:511.31100.000.000.00-2.70
 4342010.3DS sell order
27672502007.03.05 15:47sell0.02eurusd1.30901.31271.30802007.03.05 16:511.31080.000.000.00-3.60
 4342010.3DS sell order
27672912007.03.05 15:52sell0.04eurusd1.30971.31281.30872007.03.05 16:511.31100.000.000.00-5.20
 4342010.3DS sell order
27674202007.03.05 16:02sell0.08eurusd1.31041.31291.30942007.03.05 16:511.31080.000.000.00-3.20
 4342010.3DS sell order
27674362007.03.05 16:03sell0.16eurusd1.31111.31301.31012007.03.05 16:511.31010.000.000.0016.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
27666012007.03.05 13:46sell0.01eurusd1.30901.31331.30802007.03.05 14:111.30870.000.000.000.30
 4342010.3DS sell order
27666842007.03.05 14:03sell0.02eurusd1.30961.31331.30862007.03.05 14:111.30860.000.000.002.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
27663412007.03.05 12:42sell0.01eurusd1.30891.31321.30792007.03.05 13:461.30940.000.000.00-0.50
 4342010.3DS sell order
27664232007.03.05 12:54sell0.02eurusd1.30951.31321.30852007.03.05 13:461.30940.000.000.000.20
 4342010.3DS sell order
27664592007.03.05 13:05sell0.04eurusd1.31021.31331.30922007.03.05 13:461.30920.000.000.004.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
27662642007.03.05 12:33sell0.01eurusd1.31011.31441.30912007.03.05 12:421.30910.000.000.001.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
27661142007.03.05 12:02sell0.01eurusd1.31151.31581.31052007.03.05 12:331.31050.000.000.001.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
27660092007.03.05 11:32sell0.01eurusd1.31291.31721.31192007.03.05 12:021.31190.000.000.001.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
27658602007.03.05 11:04buy0.01eurusd1.31291.30861.31392007.03.05 11:321.31320.000.000.000.30
 4342010.3DS buy order
27658902007.03.05 11:05buy0.02eurusd1.31221.30851.31322007.03.05 11:321.31320.000.000.002.00
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
27652922007.03.05 09:26sell0.01eurusd1.31341.31771.31242007.03.05 11:041.31330.000.000.000.10
 4342010.3DS sell order
27658132007.03.05 10:52sell0.02eurusd1.31401.31771.31302007.03.05 11:031.31300.000.000.002.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
27651612007.03.05 09:00sell0.01eurusd1.31421.31851.31322007.03.05 09:261.31380.000.000.000.40
 4342010.3DS sell order
27651862007.03.05 09:04sell0.02eurusd1.31491.31861.31392007.03.05 09:261.31390.000.000.002.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
27650152007.03.05 08:41sell0.01eurusd1.31461.31891.31362007.03.05 09:001.31470.000.000.00-0.10
 4342010.3DS sell order
27651122007.03.05 08:57sell0.02eurusd1.31531.31901.31432007.03.05 09:001.31430.000.000.002.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
27649492007.03.05 08:33sell0.01eurusd1.31521.31951.31422007.03.05 08:411.31480.000.000.000.40
 4342010.3DS sell order
27649672007.03.05 08:34sell0.02eurusd1.31581.31951.31482007.03.05 08:411.31480.000.000.002.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
27644682007.03.05 07:32buy0.01eurusd1.31611.31181.31712007.03.05 08:331.31460.000.000.00-1.50
 4342010.3DS buy order
27645122007.03.05 07:48buy0.02eurusd1.31551.31181.31652007.03.05 08:331.31460.000.000.00-1.80
 4342010.3DS buy order
27645692007.03.05 07:59buy0.04eurusd1.31481.31171.31582007.03.05 08:331.31500.000.000.000.80
 4342010.3DS buy order
27646402007.03.05 08:01buy0.08eurusd1.31411.31161.31512007.03.05 08:331.31510.000.000.008.00
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
27641762007.03.05 06:13sell0.01eurusd1.31631.32061.31532007.03.05 07:321.31600.000.000.000.30
 4342010.3DS sell order
27642432007.03.05 06:31sell0.02eurusd1.31701.32071.31602007.03.05 07:321.31600.000.000.002.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
27638792007.03.05 03:23sell0.04eurusd1.31341.31671.31262007.03.05 06:131.31640.000.000.00-12.00
 4342010.3DS sell order
27638032007.03.05 02:56sell0.02eurusd1.31301.31671.31202007.03.05 06:131.31670.000.000.00-7.40
 4342010.3DS sell order[sl]
27637762007.03.05 02:52sell0.01eurusd1.31231.31661.31132007.03.05 06:131.31660.000.000.00-4.30
 4342010.3DS sell order[sl]
27639992007.03.05 04:41sell0.16eurusd1.31471.31661.31372007.03.05 06:131.31630.000.000.00-25.60
 4342010.3DS sell order
27638872007.03.05 03:24sell0.08eurusd1.31401.31651.31302007.03.05 06:131.31650.000.000.00-20.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[sl]
27637082007.03.05 02:43sell0.01eurusd1.31301.31731.31202007.03.05 02:521.31280.000.000.000.20
 4342010.3DS sell order
27637102007.03.05 02:43sell0.02eurusd1.31371.31741.31272007.03.05 02:521.31270.000.000.002.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
27636682007.03.05 02:42sell0.01eurusd1.31431.31861.31332007.03.05 02:431.31330.000.000.001.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
27636082007.03.05 02:25sell0.01eurusd1.31571.32001.31472007.03.05 02:421.31470.000.000.001.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
27634142007.03.05 01:43sell0.01eurusd1.31711.32141.31612007.03.05 02:251.31610.000.000.001.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
27632792007.03.05 01:18sell0.01eurusd1.31851.32281.31752007.03.05 01:431.31750.000.000.001.00
 4342010.3DS sell order[tp]
27626362007.03.05 00:07buy0.01eurusd1.32081.31651.32182007.03.05 01:181.31890.000.000.00-1.90
 4342010.3DS buy order
27627222007.03.05 00:27buy0.02eurusd1.32011.31641.32112007.03.05 01:181.31910.000.000.00-2.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
27627722007.03.05 00:28buy0.04eurusd1.31951.31641.32052007.03.05 01:181.31890.000.000.00-2.40
 4342010.3DS buy order
27629492007.03.05 00:43buy0.08eurusd1.31881.31631.31982007.03.05 01:181.31900.000.000.001.60
 4342010.3DS buy order
27632202007.03.05 01:13buy0.16eurusd1.31811.31621.31912007.03.05 01:181.31910.000.000.0016.00
 4342010.3DS buy order[tp]
  0.00 0.00 -1.10 201.60
Closed P/L: 200.50
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
28681682007.03.23 15:00buy0.10eurusd1.33191.31921.3337 1.32840.000.000.00-35.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
28689142007.03.23 15:21buy0.20eurusd1.33011.31921.3319 1.32840.000.000.00-34.00
 4342010.3DS buy order
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -69.00
 Floating P/L: -69.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 200.50 Floating P/L: -69.00 Margin: 99.80
Balance: 501.60 Equity: 432.60 Free Margin: 332.80
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 423.00 Gross Loss: 222.50 Total Net Profit: 200.50
Profit Factor: 1.90 Expected Payoff: 1.47  
Absolute Drawdown: 51.80 Maximal Drawdown: 69.40 (21.78%) Relative Drawdown: 21.78% (69.40)
 
Total Trades: 136 Short Positions (won %): 76 (61.84%) Long Positions (won %): 60 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 87 (63.97%) Loss trades (% of total): 49 (36.03%)
Largest profit trade: 72.00 loss trade: -25.60
Average profit trade: 4.86 loss trade: -4.54
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 11 (14.00) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-69.30)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 148.00 (4) consecutive loss (count): -69.30 (5)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2