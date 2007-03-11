|Account: 652021
|Name: % test
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 16, 21:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|842237
|2007.03.11 18:28
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|842262
|2007.03.11 23:00
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3116
|1.2935
|1.3144
|2007.03.12 09:53
|1.3144
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.40
|845339
|2007.03.12 09:53
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3145
|1.2964
|1.3173
|2007.03.12 10:35
|1.3173
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.40
|845699
|2007.03.12 10:35
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3175
|1.2994
|1.3203
|2007.03.12 16:12
|1.3185
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|851137
|2007.03.12 14:13
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3156
|1.2993
|1.3184
|2007.03.12 16:12
|1.3184
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.80
|852292
|2007.03.12 16:12
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3186
|1.3005
|1.3214
|2007.03.13 13:30
|1.3198
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|3.60
|858695
|2007.03.13 11:51
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3168
|1.3005
|1.3196
|2007.03.13 13:30
|1.3196
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.80
|859620
|2007.03.13 13:30
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3201
|1.3020
|1.3229
|2007.03.14 15:18
|1.3210
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|2.70
|870263
|2007.03.14 12:18
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3183
|1.3020
|1.3211
|2007.03.14 15:18
|1.3211
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.80
|872969
|2007.03.14 15:18
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3211
|1.3030
|1.3239
|2007.03.14 17:12
|1.3239
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.40
|874096
|2007.03.14 17:12
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3241
|1.3060
|1.3269
|2007.03.15 17:21
|1.3251
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.65
|3.00
|875308
|2007.03.14 18:26
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3223
|1.3060
|1.3251
|2007.03.15 17:21
|1.3251
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.30
|16.80
|882501
|2007.03.16 00:48
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3270
|1.3089
|1.3298
|2007.03.16 02:15
|1.3298
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.40
|882901
|2007.03.16 02:15
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3299
|1.3118
|1.3327
|2007.03.16 10:26
|1.3327
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.40
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.39
|121.50
|Closed P/L:
|119.11
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|884778
|2007.03.16 12:53
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3330
|1.3149
|1.3358
|1.3311
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|-5.70
|887620
|2007.03.16 16:22
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3312
|1.3149
|1.3340
|1.3311
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.43
|-0.60
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.65
|-6.30
|Floating P/L:
|-6.95
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|119.11
|Floating P/L:
|-6.95
|Margin:
|119.86
|Balance:
|5 119.11
|Equity:
|5 112.16
|Free Margin:
|4 992.30
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|119.11
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|119.11
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|9.16
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|13
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|13 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|13 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|16.80
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|9.16
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|13 (119.11)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|119.11 (13)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|13
|consecutive losses:
|0