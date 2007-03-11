Forex Liquidity LLC

Account: 652021 Name: % test Currency: USD 2007 March 16, 21:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
8422372007.03.11 18:28balanceDeposit5 000.00
8422622007.03.11 23:00buy0.03eurusd1.31161.29351.31442007.03.12 09:531.31440.000.000.008.40
8453392007.03.12 09:53buy0.03eurusd1.31451.29641.31732007.03.12 10:351.31730.000.000.008.40
8456992007.03.12 10:35buy0.03eurusd1.31751.29941.32032007.03.12 16:121.31850.000.000.003.00
8511372007.03.12 14:13buy0.06eurusd1.31561.29931.31842007.03.12 16:121.31840.000.000.0016.80
8522922007.03.12 16:12buy0.03eurusd1.31861.30051.32142007.03.13 13:301.31980.000.00-0.223.60
8586952007.03.13 11:51buy0.06eurusd1.31681.30051.31962007.03.13 13:301.31960.000.000.0016.80
8596202007.03.13 13:30buy0.03eurusd1.32011.30201.32292007.03.14 15:181.32100.000.00-0.222.70
8702632007.03.14 12:18buy0.06eurusd1.31831.30201.32112007.03.14 15:181.32110.000.000.0016.80
8729692007.03.14 15:18buy0.03eurusd1.32111.30301.32392007.03.14 17:121.32390.000.000.008.40
8740962007.03.14 17:12buy0.03eurusd1.32411.30601.32692007.03.15 17:211.32510.000.00-0.653.00
8753082007.03.14 18:26buy0.06eurusd1.32231.30601.32512007.03.15 17:211.32510.000.00-1.3016.80
8825012007.03.16 00:48buy0.03eurusd1.32701.30891.32982007.03.16 02:151.32980.000.000.008.40
8829012007.03.16 02:15buy0.03eurusd1.32991.31181.33272007.03.16 10:261.33270.000.000.008.40
  0.00 0.00 -2.39 121.50
Closed P/L: 119.11
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
8847782007.03.16 12:53buy0.03eurusd1.33301.31491.3358 1.33110.000.00-0.22-5.70
8876202007.03.16 16:22buy0.06eurusd1.33121.31491.3340 1.33110.000.00-0.43-0.60
  0.00 0.00 -0.65 -6.30
 Floating P/L: -6.95
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 119.11 Floating P/L: -6.95 Margin: 119.86
Balance: 5 119.11 Equity: 5 112.16 Free Margin: 4 992.30
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 119.11 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 119.11
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 9.16  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 13 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 13 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 13 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 16.80 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 9.16 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 13 (119.11) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 119.11 (13) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 13 consecutive losses: 0