|Interbank FX, LLC
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|Account:
1389978
|Name: GBE_TH5b_EURUSD
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|Currency: USD
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|2007 March 23, 20:00
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|Closed
Transactions:
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|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|Magic
|Expert
|
|26700359
|2007.03.06 12:41
|buy
|0.7
|eurusdm
|1.3104
|1.2923
|1.3132
|2007.03.06 23:12
|1.3132
|0
|0
|-0.46
|19.60
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|1
|
|26793476
|2007.03.06 23:12
|buy
|0.7
|eurusdm
|1.3134
|1.2953
|1.3162
|2007.03.07 13:03
|1.3143
|0
|0
|0
|6.30
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|1
|
|26850586
|2007.03.07 07:08
|buy
|1.4
|eurusdm
|1.3115
|1.2952
|1.3143
|2007.03.07 13:03
|1.3143
|0
|0
|0
|39.20
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|1
|
|26880369
|2007.03.07 13:03
|buy
|0.7
|eurusdm
|1.3145
|1.2964
|1.3173
|2007.03.07 19:25
|1.3173
|0
|0
|0
|19.60
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|1
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|26916610
|2007.03.07 19:25
|buy
|0.7
|eurusdm
|1.3175
|1.2994
|1.3203
|2007.03.09 02:51
|1.3147
|0
|0
|-1.84
|-19.60
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|
|
|27005002
|2007.03.08 08:35
|buy
|1.4
|eurusdm
|1.3156
|1.2993
|1.3184
|2007.03.09 02:51
|1.3148
|0
|0
|-0.92
|-11.20
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|
|
|27066007
|2007.03.08 13:58
|buy
|2.8
|eurusdm
|1.3138
|1.2993
|1.3166
|2007.03.09 02:51
|1.3147
|0
|0
|-1.83
|25.20
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|1
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|27075226
|2007.03.08 14:20
|buy
|5.6
|eurusdm
|1.3120
|1.2993
|1.3148
|2007.03.09 02:51
|1.3148
|0
|0
|-3.67
|156.80
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|1
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|27166380
|2007.03.09 02:51
|buy
|0.8
|eurusdm
|1.3149
|1.2968
|1.3177
|2007.03.09 16:25
|1.3115
|0
|0
|0
|-27.20
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|
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|27257054
|2007.03.09 13:35
|buy
|1.6
|eurusdm
|1.3131
|1.2968
|1.3159
|2007.03.09 16:25
|1.3116
|0
|0
|0
|-24.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|
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|27259820
|2007.03.09 13:40
|buy
|3.2
|eurusdm
|1.3113
|1.2968
|1.3141
|2007.03.09 16:25
|1.3117
|0
|0
|0
|12.80
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|1
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|27268585
|2007.03.09 13:53
|buy
|6.4
|eurusdm
|1.3094
|1.2967
|1.3122
|2007.03.09 16:25
|1.3116
|0
|0
|0
|140.80
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|1
|
|27414671
|2007.03.12 09:09
|buy
|0.2
|eurusdm
|1.3153
|1.2972
|1.3181
|2007.03.12 10:09
|1.3181
|0
|0
|0
|5.60
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|1
|
|27428942
|2007.03.12 10:09
|buy
|0.2
|eurusdm
|1.3183
|1.3002
|1.3211
|2007.03.12 15:13
|1.3193
|0
|0
|0
|2.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|1
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|27451664
|2007.03.12 12:29
|buy
|0.4
|eurusdm
|1.3165
|1.3002
|1.3193
|2007.03.12 15:13
|1.3193
|0
|0
|0
|11.20
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|1
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|27489986
|2007.03.12 15:13
|buy
|0.2
|eurusdm
|1.3194
|1.3013
|1.3222
|2007.03.13 12:32
|1.3203
|0
|0
|-0.13
|1.80
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|1
|
|27564007
|2007.03.13 06:17
|buy
|0.4
|eurusdm
|1.3175
|1.3012
|1.3203
|2007.03.13 12:31
|1.3203
|0
|0
|0
|11.20
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|1
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|27611118
|2007.03.13 12:32
|buy
|0.2
|eurusdm
|1.3211
|1.3030
|1.3239
|2007.03.13 13:11
|1.3221
|0
|0
|0
|2.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|1
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|27613226
|2007.03.13 12:36
|buy
|0.4
|eurusdm
|1.3193
|1.3030
|1.3221
|2007.03.13 13:11
|1.3221
|0
|0
|0
|11.20
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|1
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|27621737
|2007.03.13 13:12
|buy
|0.2
|eurusdm
|1.3222
|1.3041
|1.3250
|2007.03.14 14:20
|1.3214
|0
|0
|-0.13
|-1.60
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|
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|27634111
|2007.03.13 14:14
|buy
|0.4
|eurusdm
|1.3204
|1.3041
|1.3232
|2007.03.14 14:20
|1.3214
|0
|0
|-0.26
|4.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|1
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|27775009
|2007.03.14 06:43
|buy
|0.8
|eurusdm
|1.3186
|1.3041
|1.3214
|2007.03.14 14:20
|1.3214
|0
|0
|0
|22.40
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|1
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|27885499
|2007.03.14 14:20
|sell
|0.2
|eurusdm
|1.3213
|1.3394
|1.3185
|2007.03.15 09:06
|1.3203
|0
|0
|0.35
|2.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|1
|
|27919119
|2007.03.14 15:54
|sell
|0.4
|eurusdm
|1.3231
|1.3394
|1.3203
|2007.03.15 09:06
|1.3203
|0
|0
|0.71
|11.20
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|1
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|28105263
|2007.03.15 09:06
|sell
|0.2
|eurusdm
|1.3202
|1.3383
|1.3174
|2007.03.16 15:46
|1.3307
|0
|0
|0.12
|-21.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|
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|28119561
|2007.03.15 11:41
|sell
|0.4
|eurusdm
|1.3220
|1.3383
|1.3192
|2007.03.16 15:46
|1.3306
|0
|0
|0.24
|-34.40
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|
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|28136482
|2007.03.15 13:21
|sell
|0.8
|eurusdm
|1.3238
|1.3383
|1.3210
|2007.03.16 15:46
|1.3307
|0
|0
|0.47
|-55.20
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|
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|28187923
|2007.03.15 23:22
|sell
|1.6
|eurusdm
|1.3267
|1.3394
|1.3239
|2007.03.16 15:45
|1.3306
|0
|0
|0
|-62.40
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|
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|28201710
|2007.03.16 00:55
|sell
|3.2
|eurusdm
|1.3290
|1.3399
|1.3262
|2007.03.16 15:45
|1.3307
|0
|0
|0
|-54.40
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|
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|28212941
|2007.03.16 02:02
|sell
|6.4
|eurusdm
|1.3308
|1.3399
|1.3280
|2007.03.16 15:45
|1.3306
|0
|0
|0
|12.80
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|1
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|28259095
|2007.03.16 09:26
|sell
|12.8
|eurusdm
|1.3326
|1.3399
|1.3298
|2007.03.16 15:45
|1.3307
|0
|0
|0
|243.20
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|1
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|28323167
|2007.03.16 15:46
|sell
|0.2
|eurusdm
|1.3306
|1.3487
|1.3278
|2007.03.19 06:33
|1.3297
|0
|0
|0.12
|1.80
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|1
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|28377017
|2007.03.19 00:56
|sell
|0.4
|eurusdm
|1.3324
|1.3487
|1.3296
|2007.03.19 06:33
|1.3296
|0
|0
|0
|11.20
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|1
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|28415232
|2007.03.19 06:33
|sell
|0.2
|eurusdm
|1.3294
|1.3475
|1.3266
|2007.03.19 10:09
|1.3284
|0
|0
|0
|2.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|1
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|28429597
|2007.03.19 08:05
|sell
|0.4
|eurusdm
|1.3312
|1.3475
|1.3284
|2007.03.19 10:09
|1.3284
|0
|0
|0
|11.20
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|1
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|28450415
|2007.03.19 10:09
|sell
|0.2
|eurusdm
|1.3284
|1.3465
|1.3256
|2007.03.20 10:12
|1.3274
|0
|0
|0.12
|2.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|1
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|28481099
|2007.03.19 13:02
|sell
|0.4
|eurusdm
|1.3302
|1.3465
|1.3274
|2007.03.20 10:10
|1.3274
|0
|0
|0.24
|11.20
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|1
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|28623903
|2007.03.20 10:12
|sell
|0.2
|eurusdm
|1.3275
|1.3456
|1.3247
|2007.03.22 02:36
|1.3384
|0
|0
|0.43
|-21.80
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|
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|28632852
|2007.03.20 11:28
|sell
|0.4
|eurusdm
|1.3293
|1.3456
|1.3265
|2007.03.22 02:36
|1.3385
|0
|0
|0.87
|-36.80
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|
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|28689884
|2007.03.20 17:51
|sell
|0.8
|eurusdm
|1.3311
|1.3456
|1.3283
|2007.03.22 02:36
|1.3384
|0
|0
|1.73
|-58.40
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|
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|28828572
|2007.03.21 18:20
|sell
|1.6
|eurusdm
|1.3331
|1.3458
|1.3303
|2007.03.22 02:36
|1.3385
|0
|0
|2.59
|-86.40
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|
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|28831448
|2007.03.21 18:28
|sell
|3.2
|eurusdm
|1.3362
|1.3471
|1.3334
|2007.03.22 02:36
|1.3384
|0
|0
|5.18
|-70.40
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|
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|28841104
|2007.03.21 18:47
|sell
|6.4
|eurusdm
|1.3380
|1.3471
|1.3352
|2007.03.22 02:36
|1.3385
|0
|0
|10.37
|-32.00
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|
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|28868686
|2007.03.21 23:52
|sell
|12.8
|eurusdm
|1.3408
|1.3481
|1.3380
|2007.03.22 02:35
|1.3384
|0
|0
|0
|307.20
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|1
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|28883959
|2007.03.22 02:37
|buy
|0.2
|eurusdm
|1.3385
|1.3204
|1.3413
|2007.03.23 12:33
|1.3340
|0
|0
|-0.12
|-9.00
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|
|
|28907528
|2007.03.22 08:24
|buy
|0.4
|eurusdm
|1.3367
|1.3204
|1.3395
|2007.03.23 12:33
|1.3340
|0
|0
|-0.24
|-10.80
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|
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|28923751
|2007.03.22 10:55
|buy
|0.8
|eurusdm
|1.3349
|1.3204
|1.3377
|2007.03.23 12:33
|1.3338
|0
|0
|-0.48
|-8.80
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|
|
|28976975
|2007.03.22 16:44
|buy
|1.6
|eurusdm
|1.3329
|1.3202
|1.3357
|2007.03.23 12:33
|1.3338
|0
|0
|-0.97
|14.40
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|1
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|29055645
|2007.03.23 09:15
|buy
|3.2
|eurusdm
|1.3309
|1.3200
|1.3337
|2007.03.23 12:33
|1.3337
|0
|0
|0
|89.60
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|1
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|29082574
|2007.03.23 12:33
|sell
|0.2
|eurusdm
|1.3341
|1.3522
|1.3313
|2007.03.23 14:00
|1.3313
|0
|0
|0
|5.60
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|1
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|Nr.Trade
|50
|Max
|12.8
|eurusdm Total
|
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|12.49
|571.70
|
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|31
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|Grand Total
|
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|12.49
|571.70
|
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|Profitable
|
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|31
|62.00%
|
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|Average Profit
|
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|18.44
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|Open
Trades:
|
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|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|
|
|29092848
|2007.03.23 14:00
|buy
|0.2
|eurusdm
|1.3311
|1.3130
|1.3339
|
|1.3289
|0
|0
|0
|-4.40
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|
|29103477
|2007.03.23 14:41
|buy
|0.4
|eurusdm
|1.3293
|1.3130
|1.3321
|
|1.3289
|0
|0
|0
|-1.60
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|
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|Floating P/L:
|
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|-6.00
|
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|Working
Orders:
|
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|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
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|No
transactions
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