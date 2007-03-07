Interbank FX, LLC
Account: 1389978 Name: GBE_TH5b_EURUSD Currency: USD 2007 March 23, 20:00
Closed Transactions:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Close Time Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit Magic Expert
26700359 2007.03.06 12:41 buy 0.7 eurusdm 1.3104 1.2923 1.3132 2007.03.06 23:12 1.3132 0 0 -0.46 19.60 43420 10.3DS buy order[tp] 1
26793476 2007.03.06 23:12 buy 0.7 eurusdm 1.3134 1.2953 1.3162 2007.03.07 13:03 1.3143 0 0 0 6.30 43420 10.3DS buy order 1
26850586 2007.03.07 07:08 buy 1.4 eurusdm 1.3115 1.2952 1.3143 2007.03.07 13:03 1.3143 0 0 0 39.20 43420 10.3DS buy order[tp] 1
26880369 2007.03.07 13:03 buy 0.7 eurusdm 1.3145 1.2964 1.3173 2007.03.07 19:25 1.3173 0 0 0 19.60 43420 10.3DS buy order[tp] 1
26916610 2007.03.07 19:25 buy 0.7 eurusdm 1.3175 1.2994 1.3203 2007.03.09 02:51 1.3147 0 0 -1.84 -19.60 43420 10.3DS buy order
27005002 2007.03.08 08:35 buy 1.4 eurusdm 1.3156 1.2993 1.3184 2007.03.09 02:51 1.3148 0 0 -0.92 -11.20 43420 10.3DS buy order
27066007 2007.03.08 13:58 buy 2.8 eurusdm 1.3138 1.2993 1.3166 2007.03.09 02:51 1.3147 0 0 -1.83 25.20 43420 10.3DS buy order 1
27075226 2007.03.08 14:20 buy 5.6 eurusdm 1.3120 1.2993 1.3148 2007.03.09 02:51 1.3148 0 0 -3.67 156.80 43420 10.3DS buy order[tp] 1
27166380 2007.03.09 02:51 buy 0.8 eurusdm 1.3149 1.2968 1.3177 2007.03.09 16:25 1.3115 0 0 0 -27.20 43420 10.3DS buy order
27257054 2007.03.09 13:35 buy 1.6 eurusdm 1.3131 1.2968 1.3159 2007.03.09 16:25 1.3116 0 0 0 -24.00 43420 10.3DS buy order
27259820 2007.03.09 13:40 buy 3.2 eurusdm 1.3113 1.2968 1.3141 2007.03.09 16:25 1.3117 0 0 0 12.80 43420 10.3DS buy order 1
27268585 2007.03.09 13:53 buy 6.4 eurusdm 1.3094 1.2967 1.3122 2007.03.09 16:25 1.3116 0 0 0 140.80 43420 10.3DS buy order 1
27414671 2007.03.12 09:09 buy 0.2 eurusdm 1.3153 1.2972 1.3181 2007.03.12 10:09 1.3181 0 0 0 5.60 43420 10.3DS buy order[tp] 1
27428942 2007.03.12 10:09 buy 0.2 eurusdm 1.3183 1.3002 1.3211 2007.03.12 15:13 1.3193 0 0 0 2.00 43420 10.3DS buy order 1
27451664 2007.03.12 12:29 buy 0.4 eurusdm 1.3165 1.3002 1.3193 2007.03.12 15:13 1.3193 0 0 0 11.20 43420 10.3DS buy order[tp] 1
27489986 2007.03.12 15:13 buy 0.2 eurusdm 1.3194 1.3013 1.3222 2007.03.13 12:32 1.3203 0 0 -0.13 1.80 43420 10.3DS buy order 1
27564007 2007.03.13 06:17 buy 0.4 eurusdm 1.3175 1.3012 1.3203 2007.03.13 12:31 1.3203 0 0 0 11.20 43420 10.3DS buy order[tp] 1
27611118 2007.03.13 12:32 buy 0.2 eurusdm 1.3211 1.3030 1.3239 2007.03.13 13:11 1.3221 0 0 0 2.00 43420 10.3DS buy order 1
27613226 2007.03.13 12:36 buy 0.4 eurusdm 1.3193 1.3030 1.3221 2007.03.13 13:11 1.3221 0 0 0 11.20 43420 10.3DS buy order[tp] 1
27621737 2007.03.13 13:12 buy 0.2 eurusdm 1.3222 1.3041 1.3250 2007.03.14 14:20 1.3214 0 0 -0.13 -1.60 43420 10.3DS buy order
27634111 2007.03.13 14:14 buy 0.4 eurusdm 1.3204 1.3041 1.3232 2007.03.14 14:20 1.3214 0 0 -0.26 4.00 43420 10.3DS buy order 1
27775009 2007.03.14 06:43 buy 0.8 eurusdm 1.3186 1.3041 1.3214 2007.03.14 14:20 1.3214 0 0 0 22.40 43420 10.3DS buy order[tp] 1
27885499 2007.03.14 14:20 sell 0.2 eurusdm 1.3213 1.3394 1.3185 2007.03.15 09:06 1.3203 0 0 0.35 2.00 43420 10.3DS sell order 1
27919119 2007.03.14 15:54 sell 0.4 eurusdm 1.3231 1.3394 1.3203 2007.03.15 09:06 1.3203 0 0 0.71 11.20 43420 10.3DS sell order[tp] 1
28105263 2007.03.15 09:06 sell 0.2 eurusdm 1.3202 1.3383 1.3174 2007.03.16 15:46 1.3307 0 0 0.12 -21.00 43420 10.3DS sell order
28119561 2007.03.15 11:41 sell 0.4 eurusdm 1.3220 1.3383 1.3192 2007.03.16 15:46 1.3306 0 0 0.24 -34.40 43420 10.3DS sell order
28136482 2007.03.15 13:21 sell 0.8 eurusdm 1.3238 1.3383 1.3210 2007.03.16 15:46 1.3307 0 0 0.47 -55.20 43420 10.3DS sell order
28187923 2007.03.15 23:22 sell 1.6 eurusdm 1.3267 1.3394 1.3239 2007.03.16 15:45 1.3306 0 0 0 -62.40 43420 10.3DS sell order
28201710 2007.03.16 00:55 sell 3.2 eurusdm 1.3290 1.3399 1.3262 2007.03.16 15:45 1.3307 0 0 0 -54.40 43420 10.3DS sell order
28212941 2007.03.16 02:02 sell 6.4 eurusdm 1.3308 1.3399 1.3280 2007.03.16 15:45 1.3306 0 0 0 12.80 43420 10.3DS sell order 1
28259095 2007.03.16 09:26 sell 12.8 eurusdm 1.3326 1.3399 1.3298 2007.03.16 15:45 1.3307 0 0 0 243.20 43420 10.3DS sell order 1
28323167 2007.03.16 15:46 sell 0.2 eurusdm 1.3306 1.3487 1.3278 2007.03.19 06:33 1.3297 0 0 0.12 1.80 43420 10.3DS sell order 1
28377017 2007.03.19 00:56 sell 0.4 eurusdm 1.3324 1.3487 1.3296 2007.03.19 06:33 1.3296 0 0 0 11.20 43420 10.3DS sell order[tp] 1
28415232 2007.03.19 06:33 sell 0.2 eurusdm 1.3294 1.3475 1.3266 2007.03.19 10:09 1.3284 0 0 0 2.00 43420 10.3DS sell order 1
28429597 2007.03.19 08:05 sell 0.4 eurusdm 1.3312 1.3475 1.3284 2007.03.19 10:09 1.3284 0 0 0 11.20 43420 10.3DS sell order[tp] 1
28450415 2007.03.19 10:09 sell 0.2 eurusdm 1.3284 1.3465 1.3256 2007.03.20 10:12 1.3274 0 0 0.12 2.00 43420 10.3DS sell order 1
28481099 2007.03.19 13:02 sell 0.4 eurusdm 1.3302 1.3465 1.3274 2007.03.20 10:10 1.3274 0 0 0.24 11.20 43420 10.3DS sell order[tp] 1
28623903 2007.03.20 10:12 sell 0.2 eurusdm 1.3275 1.3456 1.3247 2007.03.22 02:36 1.3384 0 0 0.43 -21.80 43420 10.3DS sell order
28632852 2007.03.20 11:28 sell 0.4 eurusdm 1.3293 1.3456 1.3265 2007.03.22 02:36 1.3385 0 0 0.87 -36.80 43420 10.3DS sell order
28689884 2007.03.20 17:51 sell 0.8 eurusdm 1.3311 1.3456 1.3283 2007.03.22 02:36 1.3384 0 0 1.73 -58.40 43420 10.3DS sell order
28828572 2007.03.21 18:20 sell 1.6 eurusdm 1.3331 1.3458 1.3303 2007.03.22 02:36 1.3385 0 0 2.59 -86.40 43420 10.3DS sell order
28831448 2007.03.21 18:28 sell 3.2 eurusdm 1.3362 1.3471 1.3334 2007.03.22 02:36 1.3384 0 0 5.18 -70.40 43420 10.3DS sell order
28841104 2007.03.21 18:47 sell 6.4 eurusdm 1.3380 1.3471 1.3352 2007.03.22 02:36 1.3385 0 0 10.37 -32.00 43420 10.3DS sell order
28868686 2007.03.21 23:52 sell 12.8 eurusdm 1.3408 1.3481 1.3380 2007.03.22 02:35 1.3384 0 0 0 307.20 43420 10.3DS sell order 1
28883959 2007.03.22 02:37 buy 0.2 eurusdm 1.3385 1.3204 1.3413 2007.03.23 12:33 1.3340 0 0 -0.12 -9.00 43420 10.3DS buy order
28907528 2007.03.22 08:24 buy 0.4 eurusdm 1.3367 1.3204 1.3395 2007.03.23 12:33 1.3340 0 0 -0.24 -10.80 43420 10.3DS buy order
28923751 2007.03.22 10:55 buy 0.8 eurusdm 1.3349 1.3204 1.3377 2007.03.23 12:33 1.3338 0 0 -0.48 -8.80 43420 10.3DS buy order
28976975 2007.03.22 16:44 buy 1.6 eurusdm 1.3329 1.3202 1.3357 2007.03.23 12:33 1.3338 0 0 -0.97 14.40 43420 10.3DS buy order 1
29055645 2007.03.23 09:15 buy 3.2 eurusdm 1.3309 1.3200 1.3337 2007.03.23 12:33 1.3337 0 0 0 89.60 43420 10.3DS buy order[tp] 1
29082574 2007.03.23 12:33 sell 0.2 eurusdm 1.3341 1.3522 1.3313 2007.03.23 14:00 1.3313 0 0 0 5.60 43420 10.3DS sell order[tp] 1
Nr.Trade 50 Max 12.8 eurusdm Total 12.49 571.70 31
Grand Total 12.49 571.70
  Profitable     31 62.00%
  Average Profit     18.44
       
       
Open Trades:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P   Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
29092848 2007.03.23 14:00 buy 0.2 eurusdm 1.3311 1.3130 1.3339   1.3289 0 0 0 -4.40 43420 10.3DS buy order
29103477 2007.03.23 14:41 buy 0.4 eurusdm 1.3293 1.3130 1.3321   1.3289 0 0 0 -1.60 43420 10.3DS buy order
Floating P/L: -6.00
Working Orders:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Market Price    
No transactions