Interbank FX, LLC
Account: 1389978 Name: GBE_TH5b_EURUSD Currency: USD 2007 March 16, 19:36
Closed Transactions:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Close Time Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit Magic Expert
26408402 2007.03.05 16:58 sell 0.7 eurusdm 1.3095 1.3276 1.3067 2007.03.06 12:41 1.3104 0 0 0.41 -6.3 43420 10.3DS sell order
26581188 2007.03.06 04:03 sell 1.4 eurusdm 1.3114 1.3277 1.3086 2007.03.06 12:41 1.3104 0 0 0 14 43420 10.3DS sell order
26656783 2007.03.06 08:09 sell 2.8 eurusdm 1.3132 1.3277 1.3104 2007.03.06 12:41 1.3104 0 0 0 78.4 43420 10.3DS sell order[tp]
26700359 2007.03.06 12:41 buy 0.7 eurusdm 1.3104 1.2923 1.3132 2007.03.06 23:12 1.3132 0 0 -0.46 19.6 43420 10.3DS buy order[tp]
26793476 2007.03.06 23:12 buy 0.7 eurusdm 1.3134 1.2953 1.3162 2007.03.07 13:03 1.3143 0 0 0 6.3 43420 10.3DS buy order
26850586 2007.03.07 07:08 buy 1.4 eurusdm 1.3115 1.2952 1.3143 2007.03.07 13:03 1.3143 0 0 0 39.2 43420 10.3DS buy order[tp]
26880369 2007.03.07 13:03 buy 0.7 eurusdm 1.3145 1.2964 1.3173 2007.03.07 19:25 1.3173 0 0 0 19.6 43420 10.3DS buy order[tp]
26916610 2007.03.07 19:25 buy 0.7 eurusdm 1.3175 1.2994 1.3203 2007.03.09 02:51 1.3147 0 0 -1.84 -19.6 43420 10.3DS buy order
27005002 2007.03.08 08:35 buy 1.4 eurusdm 1.3156 1.2993 1.3184 2007.03.09 02:51 1.3148 0 0 -0.92 -11.2 43420 10.3DS buy order
27066007 2007.03.08 13:58 buy 2.8 eurusdm 1.3138 1.2993 1.3166 2007.03.09 02:51 1.3147 0 0 -1.83 25.2 43420 10.3DS buy order
27075226 2007.03.08 14:20 buy 5.6 eurusdm 1.3120 1.2993 1.3148 2007.03.09 02:51 1.3148 0 0 -3.67 156.8 43420 10.3DS buy order[tp]
27166380 2007.03.09 02:51 buy 0.8 eurusdm 1.3149 1.2968 1.3177 2007.03.09 16:25 1.3115 0 0 0 -27.2 43420 10.3DS buy order
27257054 2007.03.09 13:35 buy 1.6 eurusdm 1.3131 1.2968 1.3159 2007.03.09 16:25 1.3116 0 0 0 -24 43420 10.3DS buy order
27259820 2007.03.09 13:40 buy 3.2 eurusdm 1.3113 1.2968 1.3141 2007.03.09 16:25 1.3117 0 0 0 12.8 43420 10.3DS buy order
27268585 2007.03.09 13:53 buy 6.4 eurusdm 1.3094 1.2967 1.3122 2007.03.09 16:25 1.3116 0 0 0 140.8 43420 10.3DS buy order
27414671 2007.03.12 09:09 buy 0.2 eurusdm 1.3153 1.2972 1.3181 2007.03.12 10:09 1.3181 0 0 0 5.6 43420 10.3DS buy order[tp]
27428942 2007.03.12 10:09 buy 0.2 eurusdm 1.3183 1.3002 1.3211 2007.03.12 15:13 1.3193 0 0 0 2 43420 10.3DS buy order
27451664 2007.03.12 12:29 buy 0.4 eurusdm 1.3165 1.3002 1.3193 2007.03.12 15:13 1.3193 0 0 0 11.2 43420 10.3DS buy order[tp]
27489986 2007.03.12 15:13 buy 0.2 eurusdm 1.3194 1.3013 1.3222 2007.03.13 12:32 1.3203 0 0 -0.13 1.8 43420 10.3DS buy order
27564007 2007.03.13 06:17 buy 0.4 eurusdm 1.3175 1.3012 1.3203 2007.03.13 12:31 1.3203 0 0 0 11.2 43420 10.3DS buy order[tp]
27611118 2007.03.13 12:32 buy 0.2 eurusdm 1.3211 1.3030 1.3239 2007.03.13 13:11 1.3221 0 0 0 2 43420 10.3DS buy order
27613226 2007.03.13 12:36 buy 0.4 eurusdm 1.3193 1.3030 1.3221 2007.03.13 13:11 1.3221 0 0 0 11.2 43420 10.3DS buy order[tp]
27621737 2007.03.13 13:12 buy 0.2 eurusdm 1.3222 1.3041 1.3250 2007.03.14 14:20 1.3214 0 0 -0.13 -1.6 43420 10.3DS buy order
27634111 2007.03.13 14:14 buy 0.4 eurusdm 1.3204 1.3041 1.3232 2007.03.14 14:20 1.3214 0 0 -0.26 4 43420 10.3DS buy order
27775009 2007.03.14 06:43 buy 0.8 eurusdm 1.3186 1.3041 1.3214 2007.03.14 14:20 1.3214 0 0 0 22.4 43420 10.3DS buy order[tp]
27885499 2007.03.14 14:20 sell 0.2 eurusdm 1.3213 1.3394 1.3185 2007.03.15 09:06 1.3203 0 0 0.35 2 43420 10.3DS sell order
27919119 2007.03.14 15:54 sell 0.4 eurusdm 1.3231 1.3394 1.3203 2007.03.15 09:06 1.3203 0 0 0.71 11.2 43420 10.3DS sell order[tp]
28105263 2007.03.15 09:06 sell 0.2 eurusdm 1.3202 1.3383 1.3174 2007.03.16 15:46 1.3307 0 0 0.12 -21 43420 10.3DS sell order
28119561 2007.03.15 11:41 sell 0.4 eurusdm 1.3220 1.3383 1.3192 2007.03.16 15:46 1.3306 0 0 0.24 -34.4 43420 10.3DS sell order
28136482 2007.03.15 13:21 sell 0.8 eurusdm 1.3238 1.3383 1.3210 2007.03.16 15:46 1.3307 0 0 0.47 -55.2 43420 10.3DS sell order
28187923 2007.03.15 23:22 sell 1.6 eurusdm 1.3267 1.3394 1.3239 2007.03.16 15:45 1.3306 0 0 0 -62.4 43420 10.3DS sell order
28201710 2007.03.16 00:55 sell 3.2 eurusdm 1.3290 1.3399 1.3262 2007.03.16 15:45 1.3307 0 0 0 -54.4 43420 10.3DS sell order
28212941 2007.03.16 02:02 sell 6.4 eurusdm 1.3308 1.3399 1.3280 2007.03.16 15:45 1.3306 0 0 0 12.8 43420 10.3DS sell order
28259095 2007.03.16 09:26 sell 12.8 eurusdm 1.3326 1.3399 1.3298 2007.03.16 15:45 1.3307 0 0 0 243.2 43420 10.3DS sell order
34 12.8 eurusdm Total -6.94 536
Grand Total -6.94 536
Open Trades:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P   Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
28323167 2007.03.16 15:46 sell 0.2 eurusdm 1.3306 1.3487 1.3278   1.3314 0 0 0 -1.6
  43420 10.3DS sell order  
Working Orders:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Market Price    
No transactions