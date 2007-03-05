|Interbank FX, LLC
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|Account:
1389978
|Name: GBE_TH5b_EURUSD
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|Currency: USD
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|2007 March 16, 19:36
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|Closed
Transactions:
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|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|Magic
|Expert
|
|26408402
|2007.03.05 16:58
|sell
|0.7
|eurusdm
|1.3095
|1.3276
|1.3067
|2007.03.06 12:41
|1.3104
|0
|0
|0.41
|-6.3
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|26581188
|2007.03.06 04:03
|sell
|1.4
|eurusdm
|1.3114
|1.3277
|1.3086
|2007.03.06 12:41
|1.3104
|0
|0
|0
|14
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|
|26656783
|2007.03.06 08:09
|sell
|2.8
|eurusdm
|1.3132
|1.3277
|1.3104
|2007.03.06 12:41
|1.3104
|0
|0
|0
|78.4
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|26700359
|2007.03.06 12:41
|buy
|0.7
|eurusdm
|1.3104
|1.2923
|1.3132
|2007.03.06 23:12
|1.3132
|0
|0
|-0.46
|19.6
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|
|26793476
|2007.03.06 23:12
|buy
|0.7
|eurusdm
|1.3134
|1.2953
|1.3162
|2007.03.07 13:03
|1.3143
|0
|0
|0
|6.3
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|
|26850586
|2007.03.07 07:08
|buy
|1.4
|eurusdm
|1.3115
|1.2952
|1.3143
|2007.03.07 13:03
|1.3143
|0
|0
|0
|39.2
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|26880369
|2007.03.07 13:03
|buy
|0.7
|eurusdm
|1.3145
|1.2964
|1.3173
|2007.03.07 19:25
|1.3173
|0
|0
|0
|19.6
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|26916610
|2007.03.07 19:25
|buy
|0.7
|eurusdm
|1.3175
|1.2994
|1.3203
|2007.03.09 02:51
|1.3147
|0
|0
|-1.84
|-19.6
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|27005002
|2007.03.08 08:35
|buy
|1.4
|eurusdm
|1.3156
|1.2993
|1.3184
|2007.03.09 02:51
|1.3148
|0
|0
|-0.92
|-11.2
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|
|27066007
|2007.03.08 13:58
|buy
|2.8
|eurusdm
|1.3138
|1.2993
|1.3166
|2007.03.09 02:51
|1.3147
|0
|0
|-1.83
|25.2
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|27075226
|2007.03.08 14:20
|buy
|5.6
|eurusdm
|1.3120
|1.2993
|1.3148
|2007.03.09 02:51
|1.3148
|0
|0
|-3.67
|156.8
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|
|27166380
|2007.03.09 02:51
|buy
|0.8
|eurusdm
|1.3149
|1.2968
|1.3177
|2007.03.09 16:25
|1.3115
|0
|0
|0
|-27.2
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|27257054
|2007.03.09 13:35
|buy
|1.6
|eurusdm
|1.3131
|1.2968
|1.3159
|2007.03.09 16:25
|1.3116
|0
|0
|0
|-24
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|
|27259820
|2007.03.09 13:40
|buy
|3.2
|eurusdm
|1.3113
|1.2968
|1.3141
|2007.03.09 16:25
|1.3117
|0
|0
|0
|12.8
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|27268585
|2007.03.09 13:53
|buy
|6.4
|eurusdm
|1.3094
|1.2967
|1.3122
|2007.03.09 16:25
|1.3116
|0
|0
|0
|140.8
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|
|27414671
|2007.03.12 09:09
|buy
|0.2
|eurusdm
|1.3153
|1.2972
|1.3181
|2007.03.12 10:09
|1.3181
|0
|0
|0
|5.6
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|27428942
|2007.03.12 10:09
|buy
|0.2
|eurusdm
|1.3183
|1.3002
|1.3211
|2007.03.12 15:13
|1.3193
|0
|0
|0
|2
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|27451664
|2007.03.12 12:29
|buy
|0.4
|eurusdm
|1.3165
|1.3002
|1.3193
|2007.03.12 15:13
|1.3193
|0
|0
|0
|11.2
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|
|27489986
|2007.03.12 15:13
|buy
|0.2
|eurusdm
|1.3194
|1.3013
|1.3222
|2007.03.13 12:32
|1.3203
|0
|0
|-0.13
|1.8
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
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|27564007
|2007.03.13 06:17
|buy
|0.4
|eurusdm
|1.3175
|1.3012
|1.3203
|2007.03.13 12:31
|1.3203
|0
|0
|0
|11.2
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|27611118
|2007.03.13 12:32
|buy
|0.2
|eurusdm
|1.3211
|1.3030
|1.3239
|2007.03.13 13:11
|1.3221
|0
|0
|0
|2
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|
|27613226
|2007.03.13 12:36
|buy
|0.4
|eurusdm
|1.3193
|1.3030
|1.3221
|2007.03.13 13:11
|1.3221
|0
|0
|0
|11.2
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|27621737
|2007.03.13 13:12
|buy
|0.2
|eurusdm
|1.3222
|1.3041
|1.3250
|2007.03.14 14:20
|1.3214
|0
|0
|-0.13
|-1.6
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|27634111
|2007.03.13 14:14
|buy
|0.4
|eurusdm
|1.3204
|1.3041
|1.3232
|2007.03.14 14:20
|1.3214
|0
|0
|-0.26
|4
|43420
|10.3DS buy order
|
|27775009
|2007.03.14 06:43
|buy
|0.8
|eurusdm
|1.3186
|1.3041
|1.3214
|2007.03.14 14:20
|1.3214
|0
|0
|0
|22.4
|43420
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|27885499
|2007.03.14 14:20
|sell
|0.2
|eurusdm
|1.3213
|1.3394
|1.3185
|2007.03.15 09:06
|1.3203
|0
|0
|0.35
|2
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|27919119
|2007.03.14 15:54
|sell
|0.4
|eurusdm
|1.3231
|1.3394
|1.3203
|2007.03.15 09:06
|1.3203
|0
|0
|0.71
|11.2
|43420
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|
|28105263
|2007.03.15 09:06
|sell
|0.2
|eurusdm
|1.3202
|1.3383
|1.3174
|2007.03.16 15:46
|1.3307
|0
|0
|0.12
|-21
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|28119561
|2007.03.15 11:41
|sell
|0.4
|eurusdm
|1.3220
|1.3383
|1.3192
|2007.03.16 15:46
|1.3306
|0
|0
|0.24
|-34.4
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|
|28136482
|2007.03.15 13:21
|sell
|0.8
|eurusdm
|1.3238
|1.3383
|1.3210
|2007.03.16 15:46
|1.3307
|0
|0
|0.47
|-55.2
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|28187923
|2007.03.15 23:22
|sell
|1.6
|eurusdm
|1.3267
|1.3394
|1.3239
|2007.03.16 15:45
|1.3306
|0
|0
|0
|-62.4
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|
|28201710
|2007.03.16 00:55
|sell
|3.2
|eurusdm
|1.3290
|1.3399
|1.3262
|2007.03.16 15:45
|1.3307
|0
|0
|0
|-54.4
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|28212941
|2007.03.16 02:02
|sell
|6.4
|eurusdm
|1.3308
|1.3399
|1.3280
|2007.03.16 15:45
|1.3306
|0
|0
|0
|12.8
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
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|28259095
|2007.03.16 09:26
|sell
|12.8
|eurusdm
|1.3326
|1.3399
|1.3298
|2007.03.16 15:45
|1.3307
|0
|0
|0
|243.2
|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|34
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|12.8
|eurusdm Total
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|-6.94
|536
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|Grand Total
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|-6.94
|536
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|Open
Trades:
|
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|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|
|28323167
|2007.03.16 15:46
|sell
|0.2
|eurusdm
|1.3306
|1.3487
|1.3278
|
|1.3314
|0
|0
|0
|-1.6
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|43420
|10.3DS sell order
|
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|Working
Orders:
|
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|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
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|No
transactions
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