|Account: 1396580
|Name: .
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 23, 20:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|26496757
|2007.03.05 23:21
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|26498159
|2007.03.05 23:25
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3084
|1.3235
|1.3064
|2007.03.06 10:01
|1.3110
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.60
|26511486
|2007.03.06 00:07
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3099
|1.3235
|1.3079
|2007.03.06 10:00
|1.3111
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.40
|26581305
|2007.03.06 04:03
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3115
|1.3236
|1.3095
|2007.03.06 10:00
|1.3111
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|26656790
|2007.03.06 08:09
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3131
|1.3237
|1.3111
|2007.03.06 10:00
|1.3111
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|26684190
|2007.03.06 10:01
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3110
|1.2959
|1.3130
|2007.03.06 17:19
|1.3114
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|26714733
|2007.03.06 13:52
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3094
|1.2958
|1.3114
|2007.03.06 17:19
|1.3114
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|26748515
|2007.03.06 17:19
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3117
|1.2966
|1.3137
|2007.03.06 23:12
|1.3137
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|2.00
|26793624
|2007.03.06 23:12
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3140
|1.2989
|1.3160
|2007.03.07 15:13
|1.3145
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|26809438
|2007.03.07 01:09
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3125
|1.2989
|1.3145
|2007.03.07 15:13
|1.3145
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|26892066
|2007.03.07 15:13
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3146
|1.2995
|1.3166
|2007.03.07 19:10
|1.3166
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|26914502
|2007.03.07 19:10
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3168
|1.3017
|1.3188
|2007.03.08 19:38
|1.3143
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.97
|-25.00
|27006240
|2007.03.08 08:44
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3153
|1.3017
|1.3173
|2007.03.08 19:38
|1.3141
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|27066323
|2007.03.08 13:58
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3137
|1.3016
|1.3157
|2007.03.08 19:38
|1.3142
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|27072984
|2007.03.08 14:15
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3122
|1.3016
|1.3142
|2007.03.08 19:38
|1.3142
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|27123092
|2007.03.08 19:38
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3142
|1.3293
|1.3122
|2007.03.09 13:31
|1.3122
|0.00
|0.00
|0.59
|20.00
|27251043
|2007.03.09 13:17
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3157
|1.3263
|1.3137
|2007.03.09 13:30
|1.3137
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|27254693
|2007.03.09 13:31
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3123
|1.3002
|1.3143
|2007.03.09 15:53
|1.3114
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.00
|27260959
|2007.03.09 13:42
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3108
|1.3002
|1.3128
|2007.03.09 15:52
|1.3113
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|27268551
|2007.03.09 13:53
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3093
|1.3002
|1.3113
|2007.03.09 15:52
|1.3113
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|27299401
|2007.03.09 15:53
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3112
|1.3233
|1.3092
|2007.03.12 13:19
|1.3157
|0.00
|0.00
|0.59
|-45.00
|27350783
|2007.03.12 00:02
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3128
|1.3234
|1.3108
|2007.03.12 13:19
|1.3156
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-56.00
|27410784
|2007.03.12 08:52
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3143
|1.3234
|1.3123
|2007.03.12 13:19
|1.3157
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-56.00
|27416229
|2007.03.12 09:16
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3158
|1.3234
|1.3138
|2007.03.12 13:19
|1.3158
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27422774
|2007.03.12 09:35
|sell
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.3174
|1.3235
|1.3154
|2007.03.12 13:15
|1.3154
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|320.00
|27467670
|2007.03.12 13:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3156
|1.3035
|1.3176
|2007.03.12 14:46
|1.3176
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|27484676
|2007.03.12 14:46
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3178
|1.3057
|1.3198
|2007.03.12 18:55
|1.3198
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|27518908
|2007.03.12 18:55
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3200
|1.3079
|1.3220
|2007.03.13 11:18
|1.3189
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.66
|-11.00
|27535853
|2007.03.13 00:01
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3185
|1.3079
|1.3205
|2007.03.13 11:18
|1.3189
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|27570831
|2007.03.13 07:02
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3169
|1.3078
|1.3189
|2007.03.13 11:17
|1.3189
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|27599277
|2007.03.13 11:18
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3188
|1.3309
|1.3168
|2007.03.13 14:23
|1.3196
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|27610718
|2007.03.13 12:31
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3203
|1.3309
|1.3183
|2007.03.13 14:23
|1.3198
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|27619787
|2007.03.13 13:04
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3218
|1.3309
|1.3198
|2007.03.13 14:23
|1.3198
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|27635804
|2007.03.13 14:23
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3198
|1.3077
|1.3218
|2007.03.13 18:12
|1.3218
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|27672509
|2007.03.13 18:13
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3219
|1.3098
|1.3239
|2007.03.14 08:33
|1.3209
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.66
|-10.00
|27676241
|2007.03.13 18:44
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3204
|1.3098
|1.3224
|2007.03.14 08:33
|1.3209
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.31
|10.00
|27711043
|2007.03.13 23:41
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3189
|1.3098
|1.3209
|2007.03.14 08:33
|1.3209
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|27807820
|2007.03.14 08:33
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3209
|1.3330
|1.3189
|2007.03.14 09:17
|1.3189
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|27813094
|2007.03.14 09:17
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3187
|1.3308
|1.3167
|2007.03.15 07:28
|1.3215
|0.00
|0.00
|1.77
|-28.00
|27877511
|2007.03.14 14:03
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3202
|1.3308
|1.3182
|2007.03.15 07:28
|1.3214
|0.00
|0.00
|3.54
|-24.00
|27886337
|2007.03.14 14:24
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3217
|1.3308
|1.3197
|2007.03.15 07:28
|1.3213
|0.00
|0.00
|7.08
|16.00
|27922627
|2007.03.14 16:01
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3233
|1.3309
|1.3213
|2007.03.15 07:27
|1.3213
|0.00
|0.00
|14.16
|160.00
|28092822
|2007.03.15 07:28
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3211
|1.3332
|1.3191
|2007.03.15 13:00
|1.3222
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.00
|28126556
|2007.03.15 12:33
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3232
|1.3338
|1.3212
|2007.03.15 13:00
|1.3212
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|28131992
|2007.03.15 13:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3218
|1.3097
|1.3238
|2007.03.15 13:20
|1.3238
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|28136315
|2007.03.15 13:21
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3239
|1.3118
|1.3259
|2007.03.15 15:17
|1.3244
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|28140310
|2007.03.15 13:35
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3224
|1.3118
|1.3244
|2007.03.15 15:17
|1.3244
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|28153082
|2007.03.15 15:17
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3247
|1.3126
|1.3267
|2007.03.15 23:19
|1.3252
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.66
|5.00
|28163204
|2007.03.15 16:32
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3232
|1.3126
|1.3252
|2007.03.15 23:19
|1.3252
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.31
|40.00
|28187288
|2007.03.15 23:19
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3252
|1.3131
|1.3272
|2007.03.15 23:22
|1.3272
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|28188008
|2007.03.15 23:22
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3273
|1.3152
|1.3293
|2007.03.16 00:54
|1.3293
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|28201589
|2007.03.16 00:54
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3295
|1.3174
|1.3315
|2007.03.16 08:24
|1.3315
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|28247736
|2007.03.16 08:24
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3318
|1.3197
|1.3338
|2007.03.16 09:19
|1.3322
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|28252559
|2007.03.16 08:53
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3303
|1.3197
|1.3323
|2007.03.16 09:19
|1.3323
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|28257315
|2007.03.16 09:19
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3325
|1.3204
|1.3345
|2007.03.19 08:04
|1.3309
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.66
|-16.00
|28322665
|2007.03.16 15:45
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3306
|1.3200
|1.3326
|2007.03.19 08:04
|1.3311
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.31
|10.00
|28420378
|2007.03.19 07:07
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3291
|1.3200
|1.3311
|2007.03.19 08:04
|1.3311
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|28429390
|2007.03.19 08:04
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3308
|1.3429
|1.3288
|2007.03.19 10:09
|1.3288
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|28449866
|2007.03.19 10:09
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3286
|1.3407
|1.3266
|2007.03.20 02:47
|1.3280
|0.00
|0.00
|0.59
|6.00
|28480992
|2007.03.19 13:01
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3301
|1.3407
|1.3281
|2007.03.20 02:46
|1.3281
|0.00
|0.00
|1.18
|40.00
|28582011
|2007.03.20 02:47
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3278
|1.3399
|1.3258
|2007.03.20 10:10
|1.3274
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|28594208
|2007.03.20 05:43
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3294
|1.3400
|1.3274
|2007.03.20 10:10
|1.3274
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|28623396
|2007.03.20 10:12
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3272
|1.3393
|1.3252
|2007.03.20 14:37
|1.3288
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.00
|28629038
|2007.03.20 11:02
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3287
|1.3393
|1.3267
|2007.03.20 14:37
|1.3288
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|28649863
|2007.03.20 13:03
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3307
|1.3398
|1.3287
|2007.03.20 14:37
|1.3287
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|28665804
|2007.03.20 14:37
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3287
|1.3166
|1.3307
|2007.03.20 17:35
|1.3307
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|28688122
|2007.03.20 17:35
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3309
|1.3188
|1.3329
|2007.03.21 18:17
|1.3329
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.61
|20.00
|28782976
|2007.03.21 11:45
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3294
|1.3188
|1.3314
|2007.03.21 18:15
|1.3314
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|28828567
|2007.03.21 18:20
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3331
|1.3452
|1.3311
|2007.03.22 00:20
|1.3390
|0.00
|0.00
|1.62
|-59.00
|28829648
|2007.03.21 18:25
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3368
|1.3474
|1.3348
|2007.03.22 00:20
|1.3391
|0.00
|0.00
|3.24
|-46.00
|28842342
|2007.03.21 18:53
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3378
|1.3474
|1.3363
|2007.03.22 00:20
|1.3390
|0.00
|0.00
|6.48
|-48.00
|28866537
|2007.03.21 23:38
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3394
|1.3470
|1.3374
|2007.03.22 00:20
|1.3389
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|28868565
|2007.03.21 23:51
|sell
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.3409
|1.3470
|1.3389
|2007.03.22 00:20
|1.3389
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|320.00
|28874761
|2007.03.22 00:21
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3391
|1.3270
|1.3411
|2007.03.22 14:02
|1.3367
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|28899555
|2007.03.22 07:09
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3376
|1.3270
|1.3396
|2007.03.22 14:01
|1.3366
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|28914397
|2007.03.22 09:43
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3360
|1.3269
|1.3380
|2007.03.22 14:01
|1.3365
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|28938611
|2007.03.22 12:41
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3345
|1.3269
|1.3365
|2007.03.22 14:01
|1.3365
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|28952083
|2007.03.22 14:02
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3369
|1.3490
|1.3349
|2007.03.22 16:31
|1.3349
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|28971683
|2007.03.22 16:33
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3342
|1.3463
|1.3322
|2007.03.22 17:15
|1.3322
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|28985255
|2007.03.22 17:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3320
|1.3441
|1.3300
|2007.03.23 09:12
|1.3316
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|4.00
|29001536
|2007.03.22 20:08
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3336
|1.3442
|1.3316
|2007.03.23 09:12
|1.3316
|0.00
|0.00
|1.08
|40.00
|29054750
|2007.03.23 09:12
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3314
|1.3435
|1.3294
|2007.03.23 14:17
|1.3309
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|29080491
|2007.03.23 12:22
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3329
|1.3435
|1.3309
|2007.03.23 14:17
|1.3309
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.24
|2 003.00
|Closed P/L:
|2 036.24
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|29097797
|2007.03.23 14:17
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3308
|1.3187
|1.3328
|1.3289
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.61
|-19.00
|29102630
|2007.03.23 14:40
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3293
|1.3187
|1.3313
|1.3289
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.21
|-8.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.82
|-27.00
|Floating P/L:
|-28.82
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 036.24
|Floating P/L:
|-28.82
|Margin:
|150.00
|Balance:
|5 036.24
|Equity:
|5 007.42
|Free Margin:
|4 857.42
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 565.95
|Gross Loss:
|529.71
|Total Net Profit:
|2 036.24
|Profit Factor:
|4.84
|Expected Payoff:
|24.83
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|156.41 (4.26%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|4.26% (156.41)
|Total Trades:
|82
|Short Positions (won %):
|40 (65.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|42 (80.95%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|60 (73.17%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|22 (26.83%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|320.00
|loss trade:
|-57.38
|Average
|profit trade:
|42.77
|loss trade:
|-24.08
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|12 (300.72)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-156.41)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|439.39 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-156.41 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2