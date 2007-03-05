Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1396580 Name: . Currency: USD 2007 March 16, 20:11
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
264967572007.03.05 23:21balanceDeposit3 000.00
264981592007.03.05 23:25sell0.01eurusd1.30841.32351.30642007.03.06 10:011.31100.000.000.00-2.60
265114862007.03.06 00:07sell0.02eurusd1.30991.32351.30792007.03.06 10:001.31110.000.000.00-2.40
265813052007.03.06 04:03sell0.04eurusd1.31151.32361.30952007.03.06 10:001.31110.000.000.001.60
266567902007.03.06 08:09sell0.08eurusd1.31311.32371.31112007.03.06 10:001.31110.000.000.0016.00
266841902007.03.06 10:01buy0.01eurusd1.31101.29591.31302007.03.06 17:191.31140.000.000.000.40
267147332007.03.06 13:52buy0.02eurusd1.30941.29581.31142007.03.06 17:191.31140.000.000.004.00
267485152007.03.06 17:19buy0.01eurusd1.31171.29661.31372007.03.06 23:121.31370.000.00-0.072.00
267936242007.03.06 23:12buy0.10eurusd1.31401.29891.31602007.03.07 15:131.31450.000.000.005.00
268094382007.03.07 01:09buy0.20eurusd1.31251.29891.31452007.03.07 15:131.31450.000.000.0040.00
268920662007.03.07 15:13buy0.10eurusd1.31461.29951.31662007.03.07 19:101.31660.000.000.0020.00
269145022007.03.07 19:10buy0.10eurusd1.31681.30171.31882007.03.08 19:381.31430.000.00-1.97-25.00
270062402007.03.08 08:44buy0.20eurusd1.31531.30171.31732007.03.08 19:381.31410.000.000.00-24.00
270663232007.03.08 13:58buy0.40eurusd1.31371.30161.31572007.03.08 19:381.31420.000.000.0020.00
270729842007.03.08 14:15buy0.80eurusd1.31221.30161.31422007.03.08 19:381.31420.000.000.00160.00
271230922007.03.08 19:38sell0.10eurusd1.31421.32931.31222007.03.09 13:311.31220.000.000.5920.00
272510432007.03.09 13:17sell0.20eurusd1.31571.32631.31372007.03.09 13:301.31370.000.000.0040.00
272546932007.03.09 13:31buy0.10eurusd1.31231.30021.31432007.03.09 15:531.31140.000.000.00-9.00
272609592007.03.09 13:42buy0.20eurusd1.31081.30021.31282007.03.09 15:521.31130.000.000.0010.00
272685512007.03.09 13:53buy0.40eurusd1.30931.30021.31132007.03.09 15:521.31130.000.000.0080.00
272994012007.03.09 15:53sell0.10eurusd1.31121.32331.30922007.03.12 13:191.31570.000.000.59-45.00
273507832007.03.12 00:02sell0.20eurusd1.31281.32341.31082007.03.12 13:191.31560.000.000.00-56.00
274107842007.03.12 08:52sell0.40eurusd1.31431.32341.31232007.03.12 13:191.31570.000.000.00-56.00
274162292007.03.12 09:16sell0.80eurusd1.31581.32341.31382007.03.12 13:191.31580.000.000.000.00
274227742007.03.12 09:35sell1.60eurusd1.31741.32351.31542007.03.12 13:151.31540.000.000.00320.00
274676702007.03.12 13:20buy0.10eurusd1.31561.30351.31762007.03.12 14:461.31760.000.000.0020.00
274846762007.03.12 14:46buy0.10eurusd1.31781.30571.31982007.03.12 18:551.31980.000.000.0020.00
275189082007.03.12 18:55buy0.10eurusd1.32001.30791.32202007.03.13 11:181.31890.000.00-0.66-11.00
275358532007.03.13 00:01buy0.20eurusd1.31851.30791.32052007.03.13 11:181.31890.000.000.008.00
275708312007.03.13 07:02buy0.40eurusd1.31691.30781.31892007.03.13 11:171.31890.000.000.0080.00
275992772007.03.13 11:18sell0.10eurusd1.31881.33091.31682007.03.13 14:231.31960.000.000.00-8.00
276107182007.03.13 12:31sell0.20eurusd1.32031.33091.31832007.03.13 14:231.31980.000.000.0010.00
276197872007.03.13 13:04sell0.40eurusd1.32181.33091.31982007.03.13 14:231.31980.000.000.0080.00
276358042007.03.13 14:23buy0.10eurusd1.31981.30771.32182007.03.13 18:121.32180.000.000.0020.00
276725092007.03.13 18:13buy0.10eurusd1.32191.30981.32392007.03.14 08:331.32090.000.00-0.66-10.00
276762412007.03.13 18:44buy0.20eurusd1.32041.30981.32242007.03.14 08:331.32090.000.00-1.3110.00
277110432007.03.13 23:41buy0.40eurusd1.31891.30981.32092007.03.14 08:331.32090.000.000.0080.00
278078202007.03.14 08:33sell0.10eurusd1.32091.33301.31892007.03.14 09:171.31890.000.000.0020.00
278130942007.03.14 09:17sell0.10eurusd1.31871.33081.31672007.03.15 07:281.32150.000.001.77-28.00
278775112007.03.14 14:03sell0.20eurusd1.32021.33081.31822007.03.15 07:281.32140.000.003.54-24.00
278863372007.03.14 14:24sell0.40eurusd1.32171.33081.31972007.03.15 07:281.32130.000.007.0816.00
279226272007.03.14 16:01sell0.80eurusd1.32331.33091.32132007.03.15 07:271.32130.000.0014.16160.00
280928222007.03.15 07:28sell0.10eurusd1.32111.33321.31912007.03.15 13:001.32220.000.000.00-11.00
281265562007.03.15 12:33sell0.20eurusd1.32321.33381.32122007.03.15 13:001.32120.000.000.0040.00
281319922007.03.15 13:00buy0.10eurusd1.32181.30971.32382007.03.15 13:201.32380.000.000.0020.00
281363152007.03.15 13:21buy0.10eurusd1.32391.31181.32592007.03.15 15:171.32440.000.000.005.00
281403102007.03.15 13:35buy0.20eurusd1.32241.31181.32442007.03.15 15:171.32440.000.000.0040.00
281530822007.03.15 15:17buy0.10eurusd1.32471.31261.32672007.03.15 23:191.32520.000.00-0.665.00
281632042007.03.15 16:32buy0.20eurusd1.32321.31261.32522007.03.15 23:191.32520.000.00-1.3140.00
281872882007.03.15 23:19buy0.10eurusd1.32521.31311.32722007.03.15 23:221.32720.000.000.0020.00
281880082007.03.15 23:22buy0.10eurusd1.32731.31521.32932007.03.16 00:541.32930.000.000.0020.00
282015892007.03.16 00:54buy0.10eurusd1.32951.31741.33152007.03.16 08:241.33150.000.000.0020.00
282477362007.03.16 08:24buy0.10eurusd1.33181.31971.33382007.03.16 09:191.33220.000.000.004.00
282525592007.03.16 08:53buy0.20eurusd1.33031.31971.33232007.03.16 09:191.33230.000.000.0040.00
  0.00 0.00 21.09 1 205.00
Closed P/L: 1 226.09
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
282573152007.03.16 09:19buy0.10eurusd1.33251.32041.3345 1.33110.000.00-0.66-14.00
283226652007.03.16 15:45buy0.20eurusd1.33061.32001.3326 1.33110.000.00-1.3110.00
  0.00 0.00 -1.97 -4.00
 Floating P/L: -5.97
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 226.09 Floating P/L: -5.97 Margin: 150.00
Balance: 4 226.09 Equity: 4 220.12 Free Margin: 4 070.12
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 535.48 Gross Loss: 309.39 Total Net Profit: 1 226.09
Profit Factor: 4.96 Expected Payoff: 23.13  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 156.41 (4.26%) Relative Drawdown: 4.26% (156.41)
 
Total Trades: 53 Short Positions (won %): 21 (57.14%) Long Positions (won %): 32 (84.38%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 39 (73.58%) Loss trades (% of total): 14 (26.42%)
Largest profit trade: 320.00 loss trade: -56.00
Average profit trade: 39.37 loss trade: -22.10
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 10 (212.03) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-156.41)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 320.00 (2) consecutive loss (count): -156.41 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2