MoneyTec LLC

Account: 7001867 Name: Kame House Currency: USD 2007 March 20, 11:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
30550192007.03.13 16:27balanceDeposit2 000.00
30559822007.03.13 18:01buy0.05eurusd1.31971.30161.32252007.03.14 17:171.32060.000.00-0.354.50
30649982007.03.14 14:19buy0.10eurusd1.31791.30161.32072007.03.14 17:171.32070.000.000.0028.00
30671742007.03.14 17:17buy0.05eurusd1.32091.30281.32372007.03.14 19:091.32370.000.000.0014.00
30692122007.03.14 19:09buy0.05eurusd1.32391.30581.32672007.03.15 15:331.32320.000.00-1.06-3.50
30700862007.03.14 20:27buy0.10eurusd1.32211.30581.32492007.03.15 15:331.32300.000.00-2.119.00
30780102007.03.15 12:06buy0.20eurusd1.32021.31111.32302007.03.15 15:331.32300.000.000.0056.00
30795942007.03.15 15:33buy0.05eurusd1.32361.31091.32642007.03.15 18:181.32460.000.000.005.00
30796972007.03.15 15:42buy0.10eurusd1.32181.31091.32462007.03.15 18:181.32460.000.000.0028.00
30815002007.03.15 18:18buy0.05eurusd1.32481.31211.32762007.03.16 02:201.32600.000.00-0.356.00
30824142007.03.15 20:02buy0.10eurusd1.32301.31211.32582007.03.16 02:201.32580.000.00-0.7128.00
30842202007.03.16 02:20buy0.05eurusd1.32681.31411.32962007.03.16 04:121.32960.000.000.0014.00
30854282007.03.16 04:12buy0.05eurusd1.32991.31721.33272007.03.16 12:261.33270.000.000.0014.00
  0.00 0.00 -4.58 203.00
Closed P/L: 198.42
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
30905652007.03.16 12:39buy0.05eurusd1.33261.31991.3354 1.33030.000.00-0.70-11.50
30950712007.03.16 18:45buy0.10eurusd1.33081.31991.3336 1.33030.000.00-1.42-5.00
31034362007.03.19 10:08buy0.20eurusd1.32901.31991.3318 1.33030.000.00-1.4226.00
  0.00 0.00 -3.54 9.50
 Floating P/L: 5.96
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 2 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 198.42 Floating P/L: 5.96 Margin: 465.51
Balance: 2 198.42 Equity: 2 204.38 Free Margin: 1 732.91
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 202.98 Gross Loss: 4.56 Total Net Profit: 198.42
Profit Factor: 44.51 Expected Payoff: 16.54  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 4.56 (0.22%)  
 
Total Trades: 12 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 12 (91.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 11 (91.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (8.33%)
Largest profit trade: 56.00 loss trade: -4.56
Average profit trade: 18.45 loss trade: -4.56
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (93.94) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-4.56)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 109.04 (5) consecutive loss (count): -4.56 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 1