MIG Investments SA

Account: 189748 Name: Kame House Currency: USD 2007 March 22, 03:10
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
51848712007.03.19 01:41balanceDeposit2 000.00
52384852007.03.21 08:00sell0.10eurusd1.33111.34381.32832007.03.21 19:291.33570.000.000.00-46.00
52494542007.03.21 19:15sell0.20eurusd1.33301.34391.33022007.03.21 19:291.33550.000.000.00-50.00
52502772007.03.21 19:21sell0.40eurusd1.33521.34431.33242007.03.21 19:291.33550.000.000.00-12.00
52508382007.03.21 19:26sell0.80eurusd1.33701.34431.33422007.03.21 19:291.33540.000.000.00128.00
52512262007.03.21 19:29buy0.10eurusd1.33541.32271.33822007.03.21 19:521.33820.000.000.0028.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 48.00
Closed P/L: 48.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
52523922007.03.21 19:52buy0.10eurusd1.33831.32561.3411 1.33870.000.00-2.254.00
  0.00 0.00 -2.25 4.00
 Floating P/L: 1.75
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 2 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 48.00 Floating P/L: 1.75 Margin: 66.92
Balance: 2 048.00 Equity: 2 049.75 Free Margin: 1 982.84
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 156.00 Gross Loss: 108.00 Total Net Profit: 48.00
Profit Factor: 1.44 Expected Payoff: 9.60  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 108.00 (5.08%)  
 
Total Trades: 5 Short Positions (won %): 4 (25.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (40.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (60.00%)
Largest profit trade: 128.00 loss trade: -50.00
Average profit trade: 78.00 loss trade: -36.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (128.00) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-108.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 128.00 (1) consecutive loss (count): -108.00 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 3