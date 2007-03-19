|Account: 189748
|Name: Kame House
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 22, 03:10
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5184871
|2007.03.19 01:41
|balance
|Deposit
|2 000.00
|5238485
|2007.03.21 08:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3311
|1.3438
|1.3283
|2007.03.21 19:29
|1.3357
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-46.00
|5249454
|2007.03.21 19:15
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3330
|1.3439
|1.3302
|2007.03.21 19:29
|1.3355
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|5250277
|2007.03.21 19:21
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3352
|1.3443
|1.3324
|2007.03.21 19:29
|1.3355
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|5250838
|2007.03.21 19:26
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3370
|1.3443
|1.3342
|2007.03.21 19:29
|1.3354
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|128.00
|5251226
|2007.03.21 19:29
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3354
|1.3227
|1.3382
|2007.03.21 19:52
|1.3382
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|Closed P/L:
|48.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5252392
|2007.03.21 19:52
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3383
|1.3256
|1.3411
|1.3387
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.25
|4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.25
|4.00
|Floating P/L:
|1.75
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|2 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|48.00
|Floating P/L:
|1.75
|Margin:
|66.92
|Balance:
|2 048.00
|Equity:
|2 049.75
|Free Margin:
|1 982.84
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|156.00
|Gross Loss:
|108.00
|Total Net Profit:
|48.00
|Profit Factor:
|1.44
|Expected Payoff:
|9.60
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|108.00 (5.08%)
|Total Trades:
|5
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (25.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (40.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (60.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|128.00
|loss trade:
|-50.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|78.00
|loss trade:
|-36.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (128.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-108.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|128.00 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-108.00 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|3