|Account: 7001867
|Name: Kame House
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 22, 05:09
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3055019
|2007.03.13 16:27
|balance
|Deposit
|2 000.00
|3055982
|2007.03.13 18:01
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3197
|1.3016
|1.3225
|2007.03.14 17:17
|1.3206
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|4.50
|3064998
|2007.03.14 14:19
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3179
|1.3016
|1.3207
|2007.03.14 17:17
|1.3207
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|3067174
|2007.03.14 17:17
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3209
|1.3028
|1.3237
|2007.03.14 19:09
|1.3237
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|3069212
|2007.03.14 19:09
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3239
|1.3058
|1.3267
|2007.03.15 15:33
|1.3232
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.06
|-3.50
|3070086
|2007.03.14 20:27
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3221
|1.3058
|1.3249
|2007.03.15 15:33
|1.3230
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.11
|9.00
|3078010
|2007.03.15 12:06
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3202
|1.3111
|1.3230
|2007.03.15 15:33
|1.3230
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|56.00
|3079594
|2007.03.15 15:33
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3236
|1.3109
|1.3264
|2007.03.15 18:18
|1.3246
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|3079697
|2007.03.15 15:42
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3218
|1.3109
|1.3246
|2007.03.15 18:18
|1.3246
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|3081500
|2007.03.15 18:18
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3248
|1.3121
|1.3276
|2007.03.16 02:20
|1.3260
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|6.00
|3082414
|2007.03.15 20:02
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3230
|1.3121
|1.3258
|2007.03.16 02:20
|1.3258
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.71
|28.00
|3084220
|2007.03.16 02:20
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3268
|1.3141
|1.3296
|2007.03.16 04:12
|1.3296
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|3085428
|2007.03.16 04:12
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3299
|1.3172
|1.3327
|2007.03.16 12:26
|1.3327
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|3090565
|2007.03.16 12:39
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3326
|1.3199
|1.3354
|2007.03.20 22:18
|1.3317
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|-4.50
|3095071
|2007.03.16 18:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3308
|1.3199
|1.3336
|2007.03.20 22:17
|1.3318
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.42
|10.00
|3103436
|2007.03.19 10:08
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3290
|1.3199
|1.3318
|2007.03.20 22:17
|1.3318
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.42
|56.00
|3124087
|2007.03.20 22:18
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3320
|1.3193
|1.3348
|2007.03.21 21:15
|1.3330
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|5.00
|3128255
|2007.03.21 12:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3302
|1.3193
|1.3330
|2007.03.21 21:15
|1.3330
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|3132536
|2007.03.21 21:15
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3335
|1.3208
|1.3363
|2007.03.21 21:24
|1.3363
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|3133212
|2007.03.21 21:24
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3366
|1.3239
|1.3394
|2007.03.22 02:37
|1.3394
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.07
|14.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.54
|325.50
|Closed P/L:
|315.96
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3137876
|2007.03.22 02:38
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3396
|1.3269
|1.3424
|1.3387
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.50
|Floating P/L:
|-4.50
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|2 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|315.96
|Floating P/L:
|-4.50
|Margin:
|66.98
|Balance:
|2 315.96
|Equity:
|2 311.46
|Free Margin:
|2 248.98
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|325.72
|Gross Loss:
|9.76
|Total Net Profit:
|315.96
|Profit Factor:
|33.37
|Expected Payoff:
|16.63
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|5.20 (0.23%)
|Total Trades:
|19
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|19 (89.47%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|17 (89.47%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (10.53%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|56.00
|loss trade:
|-5.20
|Average
|profit trade:
|19.16
|loss trade:
|-4.88
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (157.10)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-5.20)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|157.10 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-5.20 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|1