MoneyTec LLC

Account: 7001867 Name: Kame House Currency: USD 2007 March 22, 05:09
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
30550192007.03.13 16:27balanceDeposit2 000.00
30559822007.03.13 18:01buy0.05eurusd1.31971.30161.32252007.03.14 17:171.32060.000.00-0.354.50
30649982007.03.14 14:19buy0.10eurusd1.31791.30161.32072007.03.14 17:171.32070.000.000.0028.00
30671742007.03.14 17:17buy0.05eurusd1.32091.30281.32372007.03.14 19:091.32370.000.000.0014.00
30692122007.03.14 19:09buy0.05eurusd1.32391.30581.32672007.03.15 15:331.32320.000.00-1.06-3.50
30700862007.03.14 20:27buy0.10eurusd1.32211.30581.32492007.03.15 15:331.32300.000.00-2.119.00
30780102007.03.15 12:06buy0.20eurusd1.32021.31111.32302007.03.15 15:331.32300.000.000.0056.00
30795942007.03.15 15:33buy0.05eurusd1.32361.31091.32642007.03.15 18:181.32460.000.000.005.00
30796972007.03.15 15:42buy0.10eurusd1.32181.31091.32462007.03.15 18:181.32460.000.000.0028.00
30815002007.03.15 18:18buy0.05eurusd1.32481.31211.32762007.03.16 02:201.32600.000.00-0.356.00
30824142007.03.15 20:02buy0.10eurusd1.32301.31211.32582007.03.16 02:201.32580.000.00-0.7128.00
30842202007.03.16 02:20buy0.05eurusd1.32681.31411.32962007.03.16 04:121.32960.000.000.0014.00
30854282007.03.16 04:12buy0.05eurusd1.32991.31721.33272007.03.16 12:261.33270.000.000.0014.00
30905652007.03.16 12:39buy0.05eurusd1.33261.31991.33542007.03.20 22:181.33170.000.00-0.70-4.50
30950712007.03.16 18:45buy0.10eurusd1.33081.31991.33362007.03.20 22:171.33180.000.00-1.4210.00
31034362007.03.19 10:08buy0.20eurusd1.32901.31991.33182007.03.20 22:171.33180.000.00-1.4256.00
31240872007.03.20 22:18buy0.05eurusd1.33201.31931.33482007.03.21 21:151.33300.000.00-0.355.00
31282552007.03.21 12:30buy0.10eurusd1.33021.31931.33302007.03.21 21:151.33300.000.000.0028.00
31325362007.03.21 21:15buy0.05eurusd1.33351.32081.33632007.03.21 21:241.33630.000.000.0014.00
31332122007.03.21 21:24buy0.05eurusd1.33661.32391.33942007.03.22 02:371.33940.000.00-1.0714.00
  0.00 0.00 -9.54 325.50
Closed P/L: 315.96
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
31378762007.03.22 02:38buy0.05eurusd1.33961.32691.3424 1.33870.000.000.00-4.50
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -4.50
 Floating P/L: -4.50
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 2 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 315.96 Floating P/L: -4.50 Margin: 66.98
Balance: 2 315.96 Equity: 2 311.46 Free Margin: 2 248.98
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 325.72 Gross Loss: 9.76 Total Net Profit: 315.96
Profit Factor: 33.37 Expected Payoff: 16.63  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 5.20 (0.23%)  
 
Total Trades: 19 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 19 (89.47%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 17 (89.47%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (10.53%)
Largest profit trade: 56.00 loss trade: -5.20
Average profit trade: 19.16 loss trade: -4.88
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (157.10) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-5.20)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 157.10 (8) consecutive loss (count): -5.20 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 1