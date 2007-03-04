Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1394400 Name: Currency: USD 2007 March 23, 20:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
261694682007.03.04 22:20balanceDeposit3 000.00
261812902007.03.05 03:56sell0.40eurusd1.31441.33251.31162007.03.05 08:261.31340.000.000.0040.00
261848222007.03.05 05:13sell0.80eurusd1.31621.33251.31342007.03.05 08:261.31340.000.000.00224.00
262327652007.03.05 08:27sell0.40eurusd1.31301.33111.31022007.03.05 11:371.31020.000.000.00112.00
262958182007.03.05 11:37sell0.50eurusd1.31011.32821.30732007.03.06 14:001.30910.000.002.9550.00
266463372007.03.06 07:44sell1.00eurusd1.31191.32821.30912007.03.06 14:001.30910.000.000.00280.00
267171552007.03.06 14:00sell0.50eurusd1.30881.32691.30602007.03.15 23:221.32690.000.0035.40-905.00
267312852007.03.06 15:15sell1.00eurusd1.31061.32691.30782007.03.15 23:221.32690.000.0070.80-1 630.00
283514492007.03.16 18:57sell0.20eurusd1.33061.34871.32782007.03.19 06:331.32960.000.001.1820.00
283769422007.03.19 00:56sell0.40eurusd1.33241.34871.32962007.03.19 06:331.32960.000.000.00112.00
284151432007.03.19 06:33sell0.20eurusd1.32931.34741.32652007.03.19 10:201.32840.000.000.0018.00
284293102007.03.19 08:04sell0.40eurusd1.33111.34741.32832007.03.19 10:191.32830.000.000.00112.00
  0.00 0.00 110.33 -1 567.00
Closed P/L: -1 456.67
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
284526272007.03.19 10:20sell0.20eurusd1.32811.34621.3253 1.32910.000.007.66-20.00
284599722007.03.19 10:58sell0.40eurusd1.32991.34621.3271 1.32910.000.0015.3232.00
  0.00 0.00 22.98 12.00
 Floating P/L: 34.98
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -1 456.67 Floating P/L: 34.98 Margin: 600.00
Balance: 1 543.33 Equity: 1 578.31 Free Margin: 978.31