Interbank FX, LLC
|Account: 1394400
|Name:
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 23, 20:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|26169468
|2007.03.04 22:20
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|26181290
|2007.03.05 03:56
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3144
|1.3325
|1.3116
|2007.03.05 08:26
|1.3134
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|26184822
|2007.03.05 05:13
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3162
|1.3325
|1.3134
|2007.03.05 08:26
|1.3134
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|224.00
|26232765
|2007.03.05 08:27
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3130
|1.3311
|1.3102
|2007.03.05 11:37
|1.3102
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|112.00
|26295818
|2007.03.05 11:37
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3101
|1.3282
|1.3073
|2007.03.06 14:00
|1.3091
|0.00
|0.00
|2.95
|50.00
|26646337
|2007.03.06 07:44
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3119
|1.3282
|1.3091
|2007.03.06 14:00
|1.3091
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|280.00
|26717155
|2007.03.06 14:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3088
|1.3269
|1.3060
|2007.03.15 23:22
|1.3269
|0.00
|0.00
|35.40
|-905.00
|26731285
|2007.03.06 15:15
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3106
|1.3269
|1.3078
|2007.03.15 23:22
|1.3269
|0.00
|0.00
|70.80
|-1 630.00
|28351449
|2007.03.16 18:57
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3306
|1.3487
|1.3278
|2007.03.19 06:33
|1.3296
|0.00
|0.00
|1.18
|20.00
|28376942
|2007.03.19 00:56
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3324
|1.3487
|1.3296
|2007.03.19 06:33
|1.3296
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|112.00
|28415143
|2007.03.19 06:33
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3293
|1.3474
|1.3265
|2007.03.19 10:20
|1.3284
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|28429310
|2007.03.19 08:04
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3311
|1.3474
|1.3283
|2007.03.19 10:19
|1.3283
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|112.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|110.33
|-1 567.00
|Closed P/L:
|-1 456.67
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|28452627
|2007.03.19 10:20
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3281
|1.3462
|1.3253
|
|1.3291
|0.00
|0.00
|7.66
|-20.00
|28459972
|2007.03.19 10:58
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3299
|1.3462
|1.3271
|
|1.3291
|0.00
|0.00
|15.32
|32.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|22.98
|12.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|34.98
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-1 456.67
|Floating P/L:
|34.98
|Margin:
|600.00
|Balance:
|1 543.33
|Equity:
|1 578.31
|Free Margin:
|978.31