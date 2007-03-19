|Account: 1395532
|Name: Frank
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 26, 20:04
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|28444343
|2007.03.19 09:38
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2105
|1.2205
|1.2065
|2007.03.23 14:46
|1.2191
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.64
|-70.54
|28444346
|2007.03.19 09:38
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2105
|1.2205
|1.2057
|2007.03.23 14:45
|1.2190
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.64
|-69.73
|28219836
|2007.03.16 03:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3294
|1.3404
|1.3246
|2007.03.21 23:50
|1.3404
|0.00
|0.00
|3.34
|-110.00
|28219835
|2007.03.16 03:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3294
|1.3404
|1.3254
|2007.03.21 23:50
|1.3404
|0.00
|0.00
|3.34
|-110.00
|28219832
|2007.03.16 03:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3294
|1.3404
|1.3262
|2007.03.21 23:50
|1.3404
|0.00
|0.00
|3.34
|-110.00
|28438853
|2007.03.19 09:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.38
|117.38
|116.88
|2007.03.21 07:02
|117.38
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.86
|0.00
|28438864
|2007.03.19 09:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.38
|117.38
|116.78
|2007.03.21 07:02
|117.38
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.86
|0.00
|28438844
|2007.03.19 09:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.38
|118.18
|116.98
|2007.03.20 17:59
|116.98
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.43
|34.19
|28438818
|2007.03.19 09:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|228.29
|229.19
|227.17
|2007.03.20 00:47
|229.19
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.65
|-76.44
|28300410
|2007.03.16 14:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|155.77
|156.57
|154.65
|2007.03.19 16:14
|156.57
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.12
|-67.95
|28438824
|2007.03.19 09:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|228.29
|229.19
|226.89
|2007.03.19 12:09
|228.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.89
|28438826
|2007.03.19 09:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|228.29
|229.19
|226.61
|2007.03.19 12:09
|228.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.04
|28253305
|2007.03.16 09:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2073
|1.1973
|1.2105
|2007.03.19 09:38
|1.2105
|0.00
|0.00
|0.89
|26.44
|28264742
|2007.03.16 10:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.63
|116.88
|117.23
|2007.03.19 01:18
|117.23
|0.00
|0.00
|1.35
|51.17
|28264741
|2007.03.16 10:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.63
|116.63
|117.13
|2007.03.19 01:15
|117.13
|0.00
|0.00
|1.35
|42.69
|28264740
|2007.03.16 10:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.63
|115.83
|117.03
|2007.03.19 01:15
|117.03
|0.00
|0.00
|1.35
|34.18
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.24
|-494.92
|Closed P/L:
|-502.16
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|28966745
|2007.03.22 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|157.32
|158.12
|156.20
|157.42
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.24
|-8.46
|28966751
|2007.03.22 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|157.32
|158.12
|155.92
|157.42
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.24
|-8.46
|28966756
|2007.03.22 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|157.32
|158.12
|155.64
|157.42
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.24
|-8.46
|29197992
|2007.03.26 14:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|232.58
|233.48
|231.46
|232.53
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.23
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.72
|-21.15
|Floating P/L:
|-27.87
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-502.16
|Floating P/L:
|-27.87
|Margin:
|400.00
|Balance:
|4 604.58
|Equity:
|4 576.71
|Free Margin:
|4 176.71
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|192.18
|Gross Loss:
|694.34
|Total Net Profit:
|-502.16
|Profit Factor:
|0.28
|Expected Payoff:
|-31.38
|Absolute Drawdown:
|502.16
|Maximal Drawdown:
|661.58 (12.56%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|12.56% (661.58)
|Total Trades:
|16
|Short Positions (won %):
|12 (8.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|5 (31.25%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|11 (68.75%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|52.52
|loss trade:
|-106.66
|Average
|profit trade:
|38.44
|loss trade:
|-63.12
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (159.42)
|consecutive losses ($):
|7 (-477.25)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|159.42 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-477.25 (7)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|6