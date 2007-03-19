Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1395532 Name: Frank Currency: USD 2007 March 26, 20:04
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
284443432007.03.19 09:38sell0.10usdchf1.21051.22051.20652007.03.23 14:461.21910.000.00-5.64-70.54
284443462007.03.19 09:38sell0.10usdchf1.21051.22051.20572007.03.23 14:451.21900.000.00-5.64-69.73
282198362007.03.16 03:01sell0.10eurusd1.32941.34041.32462007.03.21 23:501.34040.000.003.34-110.00
282198352007.03.16 03:01sell0.10eurusd1.32941.34041.32542007.03.21 23:501.34040.000.003.34-110.00
282198322007.03.16 03:01sell0.10eurusd1.32941.34041.32622007.03.21 23:501.34040.000.003.34-110.00
284388532007.03.19 09:00sell0.10usdjpy117.38117.38116.882007.03.21 07:02117.380.000.00-2.860.00
284388642007.03.19 09:00sell0.10usdjpy117.38117.38116.782007.03.21 07:02117.380.000.00-2.860.00
284388442007.03.19 09:00sell0.10usdjpy117.38118.18116.982007.03.20 17:59116.980.000.00-1.4334.19
284388182007.03.19 09:00sell0.10gbpjpy228.29229.19227.172007.03.20 00:47229.190.000.00-2.65-76.44
283004102007.03.16 14:00sell0.10eurjpy155.77156.57154.652007.03.19 16:14156.570.000.00-1.12-67.95
284388242007.03.19 09:00sell0.10gbpjpy228.29229.19226.892007.03.19 12:09228.700.000.000.00-34.89
284388262007.03.19 09:00sell0.10gbpjpy228.29229.19226.612007.03.19 12:09228.690.000.000.00-34.04
282533052007.03.16 09:00buy0.10usdchf1.20731.19731.21052007.03.19 09:381.21050.000.000.8926.44
282647422007.03.16 10:00buy0.10usdjpy116.63116.88117.232007.03.19 01:18117.230.000.001.3551.17
282647412007.03.16 10:00buy0.10usdjpy116.63116.63117.132007.03.19 01:15117.130.000.001.3542.69
282647402007.03.16 10:00buy0.10usdjpy116.63115.83117.032007.03.19 01:15117.030.000.001.3534.18
  0.00 0.00 -7.24 -494.92
Closed P/L: -502.16
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
289667452007.03.22 16:00sell0.10eurjpy157.32158.12156.20 157.420.000.00-2.24-8.46
289667512007.03.22 16:00sell0.10eurjpy157.32158.12155.92 157.420.000.00-2.24-8.46
289667562007.03.22 16:00sell0.10eurjpy157.32158.12155.64 157.420.000.00-2.24-8.46
291979922007.03.26 14:01sell0.10gbpjpy232.58233.48231.46 232.530.000.000.004.23
  0.00 0.00 -6.72 -21.15
 Floating P/L: -27.87
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -502.16 Floating P/L: -27.87 Margin: 400.00
Balance: 4 604.58 Equity: 4 576.71 Free Margin: 4 176.71
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 192.18 Gross Loss: 694.34 Total Net Profit: -502.16
Profit Factor: 0.28 Expected Payoff: -31.38  
Absolute Drawdown: 502.16 Maximal Drawdown: 661.58 (12.56%) Relative Drawdown: 12.56% (661.58)
 
Total Trades: 16 Short Positions (won %): 12 (8.33%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (31.25%) Loss trades (% of total): 11 (68.75%)
Largest profit trade: 52.52 loss trade: -106.66
Average profit trade: 38.44 loss trade: -63.12
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (159.42) consecutive losses ($): 7 (-477.25)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 159.42 (4) consecutive loss (count): -477.25 (7)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 6