FXDD

Account: 535342 Name: 5-9 Currency: USD 2007 March 23, 23:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
74920062007.03.16 03:32balanceDeposit5 000.00
75223022007.03.16 22:46sell0.30usdchf1.20791.21691.20312007.03.21 20:431.21690.000.00-9.03-221.88
76039682007.03.21 20:53sell0.20usdchf1.21561.22461.21082007.03.21 21:241.21080.000.000.0079.29
76091322007.03.21 21:46buy0.20usdchf1.20991.20091.21472007.03.22 19:401.21470.000.004.8279.03
76353492007.03.22 19:47sell0.20usdchf1.21661.22561.21182007.03.23 15:331.21180.000.00-2.0279.22
  0.00 0.00 -6.23 15.66
Closed P/L: 9.43
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
76633482007.03.23 20:22sell0.30usdchf1.21761.22661.2128 1.21840.000.00-3.03-19.70
  0.00 0.00 -3.03 -19.70
 Floating P/L: -22.73
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 9.43 Floating P/L: -22.73 Margin: 150.00
Balance: 5 009.43 Equity: 4 986.70 Free Margin: 4 836.70