FXDD
|Account: 535347
|Name: 6
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 23, 23:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7522303
|2007.03.16 22:46
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2079
|1.2169
|1.2031
|2007.03.21 20:43
|1.2169
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.03
|-221.88
|7603970
|2007.03.21 20:53
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2156
|1.2246
|1.2108
|2007.03.21 21:24
|1.2108
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|79.29
|7609128
|2007.03.21 21:46
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2098
|1.2008
|1.2146
|2007.03.22 19:40
|1.2146
|0.00
|0.00
|4.82
|79.04
|7635348
|2007.03.22 19:47
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2166
|1.2256
|1.2118
|2007.03.23 15:33
|1.2118
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.02
|79.22
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.23
|15.67
|Closed P/L:
|9.44
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7663347
|2007.03.23 20:22
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2176
|1.2266
|1.2128
|
|1.2184
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.03
|-19.70
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.03
|-19.70
|
|Floating P/L:
|-22.73
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|9.44
|Floating P/L:
|-22.73
|Margin:
|150.00
|Balance:
|5 009.44
|Equity:
|4 986.71
|Free Margin:
|4 836.71