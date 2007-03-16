FXDD

Account: 535347 Name: 6 Currency: USD 2007 March 23, 23:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
75223032007.03.16 22:46sell0.30usdchf1.20791.21691.20312007.03.21 20:431.21690.000.00-9.03-221.88
76039702007.03.21 20:53sell0.20usdchf1.21561.22461.21082007.03.21 21:241.21080.000.000.0079.29
76091282007.03.21 21:46buy0.20usdchf1.20981.20081.21462007.03.22 19:401.21460.000.004.8279.04
76353482007.03.22 19:47sell0.20usdchf1.21661.22561.21182007.03.23 15:331.21180.000.00-2.0279.22
  0.00 0.00 -6.23 15.67
Closed P/L: 9.44
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
76633472007.03.23 20:22sell0.30usdchf1.21761.22661.2128 1.21840.000.00-3.03-19.70
  0.00 0.00 -3.03 -19.70
 Floating P/L: -22.73
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 9.44 Floating P/L: -22.73 Margin: 150.00
Balance: 5 009.44 Equity: 4 986.71 Free Margin: 4 836.71