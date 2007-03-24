|Account: 1414630
|Name: Kame House
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 28, 09:30
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|29132520
|2007.03.24 23:41
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000 000.00
|29143202
|2007.03.25 23:56
|sell
|0.74
|eurusd
|1.3271
|1.3587
|1.3243
|2007.03.28 08:37
|1.3326
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|-407.00
|29195698
|2007.03.26 13:52
|sell
|1.55
|eurusd
|1.3291
|1.3589
|1.3263
|2007.03.28 08:37
|1.3326
|0.00
|0.00
|16.74
|-542.50
|29198146
|2007.03.26 14:01
|sell
|3.26
|eurusd
|1.3312
|1.3592
|1.3284
|2007.03.28 08:37
|1.3326
|0.00
|0.00
|35.20
|-456.40
|29204277
|2007.03.26 14:16
|sell
|6.85
|eurusd
|1.3330
|1.3592
|1.3302
|2007.03.28 08:37
|1.3326
|0.00
|0.00
|73.98
|274.00
|29215131
|2007.03.26 16:01
|buy
|0.74
|eurusd
|1.3335
|1.3019
|1.3363
|2007.03.27 14:21
|1.3363
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.48
|207.20
|29268648
|2007.03.27 08:07
|sell
|14.38
|eurusd
|1.3348
|1.3592
|1.3320
|2007.03.28 08:37
|1.3326
|0.00
|0.00
|77.65
|3 163.60
|0.00
|0.00
|207.09
|2 238.90
|Closed P/L:
|2 445.99
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 445.99
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 002 445.99
|Equity:
|1 002 445.99
|Free Margin:
|1 002 445.99
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3 791.95
|Gross Loss:
|1 345.96
|Total Net Profit:
|2 445.99
|Profit Factor:
|2.82
|Expected Payoff:
|407.66
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|1 345.96 (0.13%)
|Total Trades:
|6
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (40.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (50.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (50.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|3 241.25
|loss trade:
|-525.76
|Average
|profit trade:
|1 263.98
|loss trade:
|-448.65
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (3 791.95)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-1 345.96)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|3 791.95 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 345.96 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|3