Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1414630 Name: Kame House Currency: USD 2007 March 28, 09:30
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
291325202007.03.24 23:41balanceDeposit1 000 000.00
291432022007.03.25 23:56sell0.74eurusd1.32711.35871.32432007.03.28 08:371.33260.000.008.00-407.00
291956982007.03.26 13:52sell1.55eurusd1.32911.35891.32632007.03.28 08:371.33260.000.0016.74-542.50
291981462007.03.26 14:01sell3.26eurusd1.33121.35921.32842007.03.28 08:371.33260.000.0035.20-456.40
292042772007.03.26 14:16sell6.85eurusd1.33301.35921.33022007.03.28 08:371.33260.000.0073.98274.00
292151312007.03.26 16:01buy0.74eurusd1.33351.30191.33632007.03.27 14:211.33630.000.00-4.48207.20
292686482007.03.27 08:07sell14.38eurusd1.33481.35921.33202007.03.28 08:371.33260.000.0077.653 163.60
  0.00 0.00 207.09 2 238.90
Closed P/L: 2 445.99
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 445.99 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 1 002 445.99 Equity: 1 002 445.99 Free Margin: 1 002 445.99
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 791.95 Gross Loss: 1 345.96 Total Net Profit: 2 445.99
Profit Factor: 2.82 Expected Payoff: 407.66  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 1 345.96 (0.13%)  
 
Total Trades: 6 Short Positions (won %): 5 (40.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (50.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (50.00%)
Largest profit trade: 3 241.25 loss trade: -525.76
Average profit trade: 1 263.98 loss trade: -448.65
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (3 791.95) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-1 345.96)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 3 791.95 (3) consecutive loss (count): -1 345.96 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 3