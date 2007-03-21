Gimex Group

Account: 61832 Name: Kame House Currency: USD 2007 March 21, 13:28
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
28471672007.03.21 04:22balanceDeposit2 000.00
28485682007.03.21 10:00sell0.06eurusd1.33010.00001.32782007.03.21 12:411.32960.000.000.003.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 3.00
Closed P/L: 3.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
28498842007.03.21 12:41sell0.06eurusd1.32900.00001.3267 1.32980.000.000.00-4.80
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -4.80
 Floating P/L: -4.80
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 2 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 3.00 Floating P/L: -4.80 Margin: 19.93
Balance: 2 003.00 Equity: 1 998.20 Free Margin: 1 978.27
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3.00 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 3.00
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 3.00  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.00%)  
 
Total Trades: 1 Short Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 1 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 3.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 3.00 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (3.00) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 3.00 (1) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 0