|Account: 61832
|Name: Kame House
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 21, 13:28
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2847167
|2007.03.21 04:22
|balance
|Deposit
|2 000.00
|2848568
|2007.03.21 10:00
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3301
|0.0000
|1.3278
|2007.03.21 12:41
|1.3296
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|Closed P/L:
|3.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2849884
|2007.03.21 12:41
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3290
|0.0000
|1.3267
|1.3298
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.80
|Floating P/L:
|-4.80
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|2 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|3.00
|Floating P/L:
|-4.80
|Margin:
|19.93
|Balance:
|2 003.00
|Equity:
|1 998.20
|Free Margin:
|1 978.27
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3.00
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|3.00
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|3.00
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Total Trades:
|1
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|1 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|3.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|3.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (3.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|3.00 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|0