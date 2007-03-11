FXDD

Account: 531909 Name: Kame House Currency: USD 2007 March 20, 12:39
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
73229292007.03.11 05:03balanceDeposit2 000.00
73265552007.03.12 03:06buy0.10eurusd1.31231.30551.31532007.03.12 11:511.31380.000.000.0015.00
73299422007.03.12 07:33buy0.20eurusd1.31111.30551.31412007.03.12 11:501.31410.000.000.0060.00
73379302007.03.12 11:51buy0.10eurusd1.31401.30721.31702007.03.12 12:341.31700.000.000.0030.00
73404222007.03.12 12:35buy0.10eurusd1.31721.31041.32022007.03.12 17:461.31780.000.000.006.00
73494002007.03.12 16:11buy0.20eurusd1.31591.31031.31892007.03.12 17:461.31760.000.000.0034.00
73505102007.03.12 16:16buy0.40eurusd1.31471.31031.31772007.03.12 17:461.31770.000.000.00120.00
73546712007.03.12 17:46buy0.10eurusd1.31801.31121.32102007.03.13 15:311.31980.000.00-0.7418.00
73786432007.03.13 10:02buy0.20eurusd1.31681.31121.31982007.03.13 15:311.31980.000.000.0060.00
73897592007.03.13 15:31buy0.10eurusd1.32041.31361.32342007.03.14 17:171.32090.000.00-0.745.00
73904832007.03.13 15:36buy0.20eurusd1.31921.31361.32222007.03.14 17:171.32090.000.00-1.4834.00
74335402007.03.14 14:19buy0.40eurusd1.31791.31351.32092007.03.14 17:171.32090.000.000.00120.00
74412602007.03.14 17:18buy0.10eurusd1.32131.31451.32432007.03.14 19:131.32430.000.000.0030.00
74476892007.03.14 19:14buy0.10eurusd1.32431.31751.32732007.03.15 16:211.32380.000.00-2.07-5.00
74491992007.03.14 19:42buy0.20eurusd1.32311.31751.32612007.03.15 16:201.32380.000.00-4.1514.00
74520582007.03.14 21:20buy0.40eurusd1.32181.31741.32482007.03.15 16:201.32360.000.00-8.3072.00
74685382007.03.15 11:14buy0.80eurusd1.32061.31741.32362007.03.15 16:201.32360.000.000.00240.00
74775822007.03.15 16:21buy0.10eurusd1.32391.31711.32692007.03.16 02:201.32560.000.00-0.7417.00
74783522007.03.15 16:27buy0.20eurusd1.32271.31711.32572007.03.16 02:201.32570.000.00-1.4860.00
74896322007.03.16 02:20buy0.10eurusd1.32651.31971.32952007.03.16 04:121.32950.000.000.0030.00
74936182007.03.16 04:12buy0.10eurusd1.32991.32311.33292007.03.16 12:261.33290.000.000.0030.00
74941012007.03.16 04:24buy0.20eurusd1.32871.32311.33172007.03.16 11:271.33170.000.000.0060.00
  0.00 0.00 -19.70 1 050.00
Closed P/L: 1 030.30
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
75077862007.03.16 12:39buy0.10eurusd1.33251.32571.3355 1.32830.000.00-1.39-42.00
75154362007.03.16 16:20buy0.20eurusd1.33131.32571.3343 1.32830.000.00-2.77-60.00
75305812007.03.19 05:10buy0.40eurusd1.33001.32561.3330 1.32830.000.00-2.58-68.00
75363612007.03.19 10:37buy0.80eurusd1.32881.32561.3318 1.32830.000.00-5.16-40.00
  0.00 0.00 -11.90 -210.00
 Floating P/L: -221.90
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 2 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 030.30 Floating P/L: -221.90 Margin: 1 994.55
Balance: 3 030.30 Equity: 2 808.40 Free Margin: 813.85
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 037.37 Gross Loss: 7.07 Total Net Profit: 1 030.30
Profit Factor: 146.73 Expected Payoff: 49.06  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 7.07 (0.25%)  
 
Total Trades: 21 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 21 (95.24%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 20 (95.24%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (4.76%)
Largest profit trade: 240.00 loss trade: -7.07
Average profit trade: 51.87 loss trade: -7.07
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 15 (842.59) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-7.07)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 842.59 (15) consecutive loss (count): -7.07 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 10 consecutive losses: 1