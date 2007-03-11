|Account: 531909
|Name: Kame House
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 20, 12:39
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7322929
|2007.03.11 05:03
|balance
|Deposit
|2 000.00
|7326555
|2007.03.12 03:06
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3123
|1.3055
|1.3153
|2007.03.12 11:51
|1.3138
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|7329942
|2007.03.12 07:33
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3111
|1.3055
|1.3141
|2007.03.12 11:50
|1.3141
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|7337930
|2007.03.12 11:51
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3140
|1.3072
|1.3170
|2007.03.12 12:34
|1.3170
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|7340422
|2007.03.12 12:35
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3172
|1.3104
|1.3202
|2007.03.12 17:46
|1.3178
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|7349400
|2007.03.12 16:11
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3159
|1.3103
|1.3189
|2007.03.12 17:46
|1.3176
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.00
|7350510
|2007.03.12 16:16
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3147
|1.3103
|1.3177
|2007.03.12 17:46
|1.3177
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|7354671
|2007.03.12 17:46
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3180
|1.3112
|1.3210
|2007.03.13 15:31
|1.3198
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.74
|18.00
|7378643
|2007.03.13 10:02
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3168
|1.3112
|1.3198
|2007.03.13 15:31
|1.3198
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|7389759
|2007.03.13 15:31
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3204
|1.3136
|1.3234
|2007.03.14 17:17
|1.3209
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.74
|5.00
|7390483
|2007.03.13 15:36
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3192
|1.3136
|1.3222
|2007.03.14 17:17
|1.3209
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.48
|34.00
|7433540
|2007.03.14 14:19
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3179
|1.3135
|1.3209
|2007.03.14 17:17
|1.3209
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|7441260
|2007.03.14 17:18
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3213
|1.3145
|1.3243
|2007.03.14 19:13
|1.3243
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|7447689
|2007.03.14 19:14
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3243
|1.3175
|1.3273
|2007.03.15 16:21
|1.3238
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.07
|-5.00
|7449199
|2007.03.14 19:42
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3231
|1.3175
|1.3261
|2007.03.15 16:20
|1.3238
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.15
|14.00
|7452058
|2007.03.14 21:20
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3218
|1.3174
|1.3248
|2007.03.15 16:20
|1.3236
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.30
|72.00
|7468538
|2007.03.15 11:14
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3206
|1.3174
|1.3236
|2007.03.15 16:20
|1.3236
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|240.00
|7477582
|2007.03.15 16:21
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3239
|1.3171
|1.3269
|2007.03.16 02:20
|1.3256
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.74
|17.00
|7478352
|2007.03.15 16:27
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3227
|1.3171
|1.3257
|2007.03.16 02:20
|1.3257
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.48
|60.00
|7489632
|2007.03.16 02:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3265
|1.3197
|1.3295
|2007.03.16 04:12
|1.3295
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|7493618
|2007.03.16 04:12
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3299
|1.3231
|1.3329
|2007.03.16 12:26
|1.3329
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|7494101
|2007.03.16 04:24
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3287
|1.3231
|1.3317
|2007.03.16 11:27
|1.3317
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.70
|1 050.00
|Closed P/L:
|1 030.30
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7507786
|2007.03.16 12:39
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3325
|1.3257
|1.3355
|1.3283
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.39
|-42.00
|7515436
|2007.03.16 16:20
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3313
|1.3257
|1.3343
|1.3283
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.77
|-60.00
|7530581
|2007.03.19 05:10
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3300
|1.3256
|1.3330
|1.3283
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.58
|-68.00
|7536361
|2007.03.19 10:37
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3288
|1.3256
|1.3318
|1.3283
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.16
|-40.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.90
|-210.00
|Floating P/L:
|-221.90
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|2 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 030.30
|Floating P/L:
|-221.90
|Margin:
|1 994.55
|Balance:
|3 030.30
|Equity:
|2 808.40
|Free Margin:
|813.85
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 037.37
|Gross Loss:
|7.07
|Total Net Profit:
|1 030.30
|Profit Factor:
|146.73
|Expected Payoff:
|49.06
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|7.07 (0.25%)
|Total Trades:
|21
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|21 (95.24%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|20 (95.24%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (4.76%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|240.00
|loss trade:
|-7.07
|Average
|profit trade:
|51.87
|loss trade:
|-7.07
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|15 (842.59)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-7.07)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|842.59 (15)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-7.07 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|10
|consecutive losses:
|1