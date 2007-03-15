Forexone AG

Account: 11500 Name: Alassio Currency: CHF 2007 March 22, 12:49
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
169442007.03.15 16:27balanceDeposit5 000.00
176362007.03.16 06:34buy0.20eurusd1.32841.32441.32972007.03.16 06:581.32970.000.000.0031.46
175752007.03.16 04:29buy0.20eurusd1.32901.32451.33032007.03.16 06:581.32980.000.000.0019.36
175402007.03.16 02:27buy0.10eurusd1.32961.32461.33092007.03.16 06:581.32980.000.000.002.42
175352007.03.16 02:24buy0.10eurusd1.33011.32461.33142007.03.16 06:581.32980.000.000.00-3.63
175222007.03.16 02:08buy0.10eurusd1.33071.32471.33172007.03.16 06:581.32980.000.000.00-10.89
178042007.03.16 08:11buy0.10eurusd1.33001.32451.33132007.03.16 08:241.33130.000.000.0015.71
177802007.03.16 07:59buy0.10eurusd1.33061.32461.33162007.03.16 08:241.33140.000.000.009.66
178502007.03.16 08:43buy0.10eurusd1.33061.32511.33192007.03.16 09:181.33190.000.000.0015.68
178402007.03.16 08:38buy0.10eurusd1.33121.32521.33222007.03.16 09:181.33190.000.000.008.44
179602007.03.16 09:57buy0.10eurusd1.33181.32631.33282007.03.16 10:081.33280.000.000.0012.04
179082007.03.16 09:29buy0.10eurusd1.33241.32641.33342007.03.16 10:081.33270.000.000.003.62
181672007.03.16 12:35buy0.10eurusd1.33231.32681.33332007.03.16 12:441.33330.000.000.0012.04
180142007.03.16 10:45buy0.10eurusd1.33291.32691.33392007.03.16 12:441.33320.000.000.003.61
182472007.03.16 13:16buy0.10eurusd1.33161.32661.33262007.03.16 13:411.33260.000.000.0012.06
182202007.03.16 13:15buy0.10eurusd1.33211.32661.33312007.03.16 13:411.33290.000.000.009.65
181862007.03.16 12:47buy0.10eurusd1.33281.32681.33382007.03.16 13:411.33290.000.000.001.20
184792007.03.16 15:49buy0.20eurusd1.33041.32641.33142007.03.16 16:191.33140.000.000.0024.14
184582007.03.16 15:45buy0.20eurusd1.33101.32651.33202007.03.16 16:191.33130.000.000.007.24
183212007.03.16 13:46buy0.10eurusd1.33271.32671.33372007.03.16 16:191.33130.000.000.00-16.90
183452007.03.16 14:02buy0.10eurusd1.33211.32661.33312007.03.16 16:191.33130.000.000.00-9.66
184222007.03.16 14:59buy0.10eurusd1.33161.32661.33262007.03.16 16:191.33130.000.000.00-3.62
185962007.03.16 19:41sell0.10eurchf1.60801.61351.60702007.03.16 20:311.60700.000.000.0010.00
185932007.03.16 19:38sell0.10eurchf1.60751.61351.60652007.03.16 20:311.60690.000.000.006.00
193202007.03.19 08:05sell0.20eurusd1.33131.33531.33032007.03.19 08:541.33030.000.000.0024.20
193092007.03.19 08:04sell0.20eurusd1.33071.33521.32972007.03.19 08:541.33030.000.000.009.68
192962007.03.19 07:56sell0.10eurusd1.32961.33511.32862007.03.19 08:541.33030.000.000.00-8.47
193002007.03.19 07:57sell0.10eurusd1.33011.33511.32912007.03.19 08:541.33030.000.000.00-2.42
192902007.03.19 07:44sell0.10eurusd1.32901.33501.32802007.03.19 08:541.33030.000.000.00-15.73
201302007.03.19 17:04buy0.10eurchf1.61221.60671.61322007.03.19 17:401.61320.000.000.0010.00
200982007.03.19 16:35buy0.10eurchf1.61291.60691.61392007.03.19 17:401.61310.000.000.002.00
204452007.03.19 23:53buy0.10usdchf1.21141.20541.21242007.03.20 00:571.21240.000.000.0010.00
208142007.03.20 07:55buy0.10usdchf1.21271.20721.21402007.03.20 08:191.21400.000.000.0013.00
207942007.03.20 07:36buy0.10usdchf1.21321.20721.21422007.03.20 08:191.21390.000.000.007.00
206052007.03.20 02:50buy0.10eurchf1.61321.60721.61422007.03.20 08:211.61420.000.000.0010.00
209232007.03.20 09:03buy0.10usdchf1.21321.20771.21452007.03.20 09:511.21450.000.000.0013.00
208922007.03.20 08:33buy0.10usdchf1.21381.20781.21482007.03.20 09:511.21450.000.000.007.00
209832007.03.20 09:28buy0.10eurchf1.61211.60611.61312007.03.20 10:021.61310.000.000.0010.00
213362007.03.20 11:40buy0.10eurchf1.61241.60741.61342007.03.20 12:331.61340.000.000.0010.00
213052007.03.20 11:19buy0.10eurchf1.61301.60751.61402007.03.20 12:331.61350.000.000.005.00
212652007.03.20 11:00buy0.10eurchf1.61361.60761.61462007.03.20 12:331.61350.000.000.00-1.00
216862007.03.20 14:01sell0.10usdcad1.16591.17191.16492007.03.20 14:121.16490.000.000.0010.41
217172007.03.20 14:19sell0.10usdcad1.16441.17041.16342007.03.20 14:591.16340.000.000.0010.43
218212007.03.20 15:58sell0.10usdcad1.16381.16981.16282007.03.20 16:521.16280.000.000.0010.43
242022007.03.22 01:12buy0.10eurchf1.61841.61241.61942007.03.22 02:211.61940.000.000.0010.00
242762007.03.22 03:52buy0.10eurchf1.61811.61211.61912007.03.22 04:591.61910.000.000.0010.00
243522007.03.22 06:36sell0.10usdchf1.20981.21531.20852007.03.22 06:551.20850.000.000.0013.00
243352007.03.22 06:32sell0.10usdchf1.20921.21521.20822007.03.22 06:551.20840.000.000.008.00
245202007.03.22 07:24sell0.10usdchf1.21031.21531.20902007.03.22 07:301.20900.000.000.0013.00
244242007.03.22 07:10sell0.10usdchf1.20971.21521.20842007.03.22 07:301.20910.000.000.006.00
244122007.03.22 07:07sell0.10usdchf1.20911.21511.20812007.03.22 07:301.20910.000.000.000.00
245192007.03.22 07:24buy0.20eurusd1.33671.33271.33772007.03.22 07:301.33770.000.000.0024.18
244272007.03.22 07:10buy0.20eurusd1.33731.33281.33832007.03.22 07:301.33760.000.000.007.25
243542007.03.22 06:37buy0.10eurusd1.33781.33281.33882007.03.22 07:301.33760.000.000.00-2.41
242522007.03.22 02:35buy0.10eurusd1.33841.33291.33942007.03.22 07:301.33760.000.000.00-9.67
241492007.03.22 00:19buy0.10eurusd1.33901.33301.34002007.03.22 07:301.33760.000.000.00-16.92
246522007.03.22 08:59sell0.20usdcad1.15821.16271.15722007.03.22 09:241.15720.000.000.0020.92
246332007.03.22 08:51sell0.10usdcad1.15761.16261.15662007.03.22 09:241.15710.000.000.005.23
242342007.03.22 01:52sell0.10usdcad1.15641.16241.15542007.03.22 09:241.15710.000.000.00-7.32
245872007.03.22 08:24sell0.10usdcad1.15701.16251.15602007.03.22 09:241.15710.000.000.00-1.05
249272007.03.22 10:55buy0.20eurusd1.33501.33101.33602007.03.22 11:171.33600.000.000.0024.22
247412007.03.22 09:34buy0.10eurusd1.33621.33121.33722007.03.22 11:171.33590.000.000.00-3.63
245822007.03.22 08:22buy0.10eurusd1.33681.33131.33782007.03.22 11:171.33590.000.000.00-10.90
245312007.03.22 07:34buy0.10eurusd1.33741.33141.33842007.03.22 11:171.33590.000.000.00-18.17
248042007.03.22 09:49buy0.20eurusd1.33561.33111.33662007.03.22 11:171.33590.000.000.007.27
249322007.03.22 10:55sell0.30usdchf1.21251.21601.21122007.03.22 11:191.21120.000.000.0039.00
247762007.03.22 09:44sell0.20usdchf1.21131.21581.21002007.03.22 11:191.21110.000.000.004.00
249252007.03.22 10:54sell0.20usdchf1.21191.21591.21062007.03.22 11:191.21110.000.000.0016.00
246312007.03.22 08:49sell0.10usdchf1.21071.21571.20942007.03.22 11:191.21110.000.000.00-4.00
245902007.03.22 08:24sell0.10usdchf1.21011.21561.20882007.03.22 11:191.21120.000.000.00-11.00
245342007.03.22 07:34sell0.10usdchf1.20951.21551.20852007.03.22 11:191.21120.000.000.00-17.00
243832007.03.22 06:55buy0.10eurchf1.61781.61181.61882007.03.22 12:391.61880.000.000.0010.00
251592007.03.22 12:41buy0.20eurusd1.33441.32991.33542007.03.22 12:461.33540.000.000.0024.25
251192007.03.22 12:32buy0.10eurusd1.33501.33001.33602007.03.22 12:461.33550.000.000.006.06
250652007.03.22 12:14buy0.10eurusd1.33561.33011.33662007.03.22 12:461.33550.000.000.00-1.21
250082007.03.22 11:46buy0.10eurusd1.33611.33011.33712007.03.22 12:461.33550.000.000.00-7.28
  0.00 0.00 0.00 431.98
Closed P/L: 431.98
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 431.98 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 431.98 Equity: 5 431.98 Free Margin: 5 431.98
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 614.86 Gross Loss: 182.88 Total Net Profit: 431.98
Profit Factor: 3.36 Expected Payoff: 5.76  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 32.70 (0.61%)  
 
Total Trades: 75 Short Positions (won %): 25 (68.00%) Long Positions (won %): 50 (72.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 53 (70.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 22 (29.33%)
Largest profit trade: 39.00 loss trade: -18.17
Average profit trade: 11.60 loss trade: -8.31
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 13 (135.09) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-32.70)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 135.09 (13) consecutive loss (count): -32.70 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2