|Account: 11500
|Name: Alassio
|Currency: CHF
|2007 March 22, 12:49
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|16944
|2007.03.15 16:27
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|17636
|2007.03.16 06:34
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3284
|1.3244
|1.3297
|2007.03.16 06:58
|1.3297
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.46
|17575
|2007.03.16 04:29
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3290
|1.3245
|1.3303
|2007.03.16 06:58
|1.3298
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.36
|17540
|2007.03.16 02:27
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3296
|1.3246
|1.3309
|2007.03.16 06:58
|1.3298
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.42
|17535
|2007.03.16 02:24
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3301
|1.3246
|1.3314
|2007.03.16 06:58
|1.3298
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.63
|17522
|2007.03.16 02:08
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3307
|1.3247
|1.3317
|2007.03.16 06:58
|1.3298
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.89
|17804
|2007.03.16 08:11
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3300
|1.3245
|1.3313
|2007.03.16 08:24
|1.3313
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.71
|17780
|2007.03.16 07:59
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3306
|1.3246
|1.3316
|2007.03.16 08:24
|1.3314
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.66
|17850
|2007.03.16 08:43
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3306
|1.3251
|1.3319
|2007.03.16 09:18
|1.3319
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.68
|17840
|2007.03.16 08:38
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3312
|1.3252
|1.3322
|2007.03.16 09:18
|1.3319
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.44
|17960
|2007.03.16 09:57
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3318
|1.3263
|1.3328
|2007.03.16 10:08
|1.3328
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.04
|17908
|2007.03.16 09:29
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3324
|1.3264
|1.3334
|2007.03.16 10:08
|1.3327
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.62
|18167
|2007.03.16 12:35
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3323
|1.3268
|1.3333
|2007.03.16 12:44
|1.3333
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.04
|18014
|2007.03.16 10:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3329
|1.3269
|1.3339
|2007.03.16 12:44
|1.3332
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.61
|18247
|2007.03.16 13:16
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3316
|1.3266
|1.3326
|2007.03.16 13:41
|1.3326
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.06
|18220
|2007.03.16 13:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3321
|1.3266
|1.3331
|2007.03.16 13:41
|1.3329
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.65
|18186
|2007.03.16 12:47
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3328
|1.3268
|1.3338
|2007.03.16 13:41
|1.3329
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|18479
|2007.03.16 15:49
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3304
|1.3264
|1.3314
|2007.03.16 16:19
|1.3314
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.14
|18458
|2007.03.16 15:45
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3310
|1.3265
|1.3320
|2007.03.16 16:19
|1.3313
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.24
|18321
|2007.03.16 13:46
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3327
|1.3267
|1.3337
|2007.03.16 16:19
|1.3313
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.90
|18345
|2007.03.16 14:02
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3321
|1.3266
|1.3331
|2007.03.16 16:19
|1.3313
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.66
|18422
|2007.03.16 14:59
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3316
|1.3266
|1.3326
|2007.03.16 16:19
|1.3313
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.62
|18596
|2007.03.16 19:41
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6080
|1.6135
|1.6070
|2007.03.16 20:31
|1.6070
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|18593
|2007.03.16 19:38
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6075
|1.6135
|1.6065
|2007.03.16 20:31
|1.6069
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|19320
|2007.03.19 08:05
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3313
|1.3353
|1.3303
|2007.03.19 08:54
|1.3303
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.20
|19309
|2007.03.19 08:04
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3307
|1.3352
|1.3297
|2007.03.19 08:54
|1.3303
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.68
|19296
|2007.03.19 07:56
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3296
|1.3351
|1.3286
|2007.03.19 08:54
|1.3303
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.47
|19300
|2007.03.19 07:57
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3301
|1.3351
|1.3291
|2007.03.19 08:54
|1.3303
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.42
|19290
|2007.03.19 07:44
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3290
|1.3350
|1.3280
|2007.03.19 08:54
|1.3303
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.73
|20130
|2007.03.19 17:04
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6122
|1.6067
|1.6132
|2007.03.19 17:40
|1.6132
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|20098
|2007.03.19 16:35
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6129
|1.6069
|1.6139
|2007.03.19 17:40
|1.6131
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|20445
|2007.03.19 23:53
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2114
|1.2054
|1.2124
|2007.03.20 00:57
|1.2124
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|20814
|2007.03.20 07:55
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2127
|1.2072
|1.2140
|2007.03.20 08:19
|1.2140
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|20794
|2007.03.20 07:36
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2132
|1.2072
|1.2142
|2007.03.20 08:19
|1.2139
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|20605
|2007.03.20 02:50
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6132
|1.6072
|1.6142
|2007.03.20 08:21
|1.6142
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|20923
|2007.03.20 09:03
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2132
|1.2077
|1.2145
|2007.03.20 09:51
|1.2145
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|20892
|2007.03.20 08:33
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2138
|1.2078
|1.2148
|2007.03.20 09:51
|1.2145
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|20983
|2007.03.20 09:28
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6121
|1.6061
|1.6131
|2007.03.20 10:02
|1.6131
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|21336
|2007.03.20 11:40
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6124
|1.6074
|1.6134
|2007.03.20 12:33
|1.6134
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|21305
|2007.03.20 11:19
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6130
|1.6075
|1.6140
|2007.03.20 12:33
|1.6135
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|21265
|2007.03.20 11:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6136
|1.6076
|1.6146
|2007.03.20 12:33
|1.6135
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|21686
|2007.03.20 14:01
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1659
|1.1719
|1.1649
|2007.03.20 14:12
|1.1649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.41
|21717
|2007.03.20 14:19
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1644
|1.1704
|1.1634
|2007.03.20 14:59
|1.1634
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.43
|21821
|2007.03.20 15:58
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1638
|1.1698
|1.1628
|2007.03.20 16:52
|1.1628
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.43
|24202
|2007.03.22 01:12
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6184
|1.6124
|1.6194
|2007.03.22 02:21
|1.6194
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|24276
|2007.03.22 03:52
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6181
|1.6121
|1.6191
|2007.03.22 04:59
|1.6191
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|24352
|2007.03.22 06:36
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2098
|1.2153
|1.2085
|2007.03.22 06:55
|1.2085
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|24335
|2007.03.22 06:32
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2092
|1.2152
|1.2082
|2007.03.22 06:55
|1.2084
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|24520
|2007.03.22 07:24
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2103
|1.2153
|1.2090
|2007.03.22 07:30
|1.2090
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|24424
|2007.03.22 07:10
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2097
|1.2152
|1.2084
|2007.03.22 07:30
|1.2091
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|24412
|2007.03.22 07:07
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2091
|1.2151
|1.2081
|2007.03.22 07:30
|1.2091
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24519
|2007.03.22 07:24
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3367
|1.3327
|1.3377
|2007.03.22 07:30
|1.3377
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.18
|24427
|2007.03.22 07:10
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3373
|1.3328
|1.3383
|2007.03.22 07:30
|1.3376
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.25
|24354
|2007.03.22 06:37
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3378
|1.3328
|1.3388
|2007.03.22 07:30
|1.3376
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.41
|24252
|2007.03.22 02:35
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3384
|1.3329
|1.3394
|2007.03.22 07:30
|1.3376
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.67
|24149
|2007.03.22 00:19
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3390
|1.3330
|1.3400
|2007.03.22 07:30
|1.3376
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.92
|24652
|2007.03.22 08:59
|sell
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1582
|1.1627
|1.1572
|2007.03.22 09:24
|1.1572
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.92
|24633
|2007.03.22 08:51
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1576
|1.1626
|1.1566
|2007.03.22 09:24
|1.1571
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.23
|24234
|2007.03.22 01:52
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1564
|1.1624
|1.1554
|2007.03.22 09:24
|1.1571
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.32
|24587
|2007.03.22 08:24
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1570
|1.1625
|1.1560
|2007.03.22 09:24
|1.1571
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.05
|24927
|2007.03.22 10:55
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3350
|1.3310
|1.3360
|2007.03.22 11:17
|1.3360
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.22
|24741
|2007.03.22 09:34
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3362
|1.3312
|1.3372
|2007.03.22 11:17
|1.3359
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.63
|24582
|2007.03.22 08:22
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3368
|1.3313
|1.3378
|2007.03.22 11:17
|1.3359
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.90
|24531
|2007.03.22 07:34
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3374
|1.3314
|1.3384
|2007.03.22 11:17
|1.3359
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.17
|24804
|2007.03.22 09:49
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3356
|1.3311
|1.3366
|2007.03.22 11:17
|1.3359
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.27
|24932
|2007.03.22 10:55
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2125
|1.2160
|1.2112
|2007.03.22 11:19
|1.2112
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.00
|24776
|2007.03.22 09:44
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2113
|1.2158
|1.2100
|2007.03.22 11:19
|1.2111
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|24925
|2007.03.22 10:54
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2119
|1.2159
|1.2106
|2007.03.22 11:19
|1.2111
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|24631
|2007.03.22 08:49
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2107
|1.2157
|1.2094
|2007.03.22 11:19
|1.2111
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|24590
|2007.03.22 08:24
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2101
|1.2156
|1.2088
|2007.03.22 11:19
|1.2112
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.00
|24534
|2007.03.22 07:34
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2095
|1.2155
|1.2085
|2007.03.22 11:19
|1.2112
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.00
|24383
|2007.03.22 06:55
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6178
|1.6118
|1.6188
|2007.03.22 12:39
|1.6188
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|25159
|2007.03.22 12:41
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3344
|1.3299
|1.3354
|2007.03.22 12:46
|1.3354
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.25
|25119
|2007.03.22 12:32
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3350
|1.3300
|1.3360
|2007.03.22 12:46
|1.3355
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.06
|25065
|2007.03.22 12:14
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3356
|1.3301
|1.3366
|2007.03.22 12:46
|1.3355
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.21
|25008
|2007.03.22 11:46
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3361
|1.3301
|1.3371
|2007.03.22 12:46
|1.3355
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.28
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|431.98
|Closed P/L:
|431.98
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|431.98
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 431.98
|Equity:
|5 431.98
|Free Margin:
|5 431.98
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|614.86
|Gross Loss:
|182.88
|Total Net Profit:
|431.98
|Profit Factor:
|3.36
|Expected Payoff:
|5.76
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|32.70 (0.61%)
|Total Trades:
|75
|Short Positions (won %):
|25 (68.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|50 (72.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|53 (70.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|22 (29.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|39.00
|loss trade:
|-18.17
|Average
|profit trade:
|11.60
|loss trade:
|-8.31
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|13 (135.09)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-32.70)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|135.09 (13)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-32.70 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2