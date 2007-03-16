|Account: 9008989
|Name: Kame House
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 22, 03:17
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1830310
|2007.03.16 05:44
|balance
|Deposit
|6 000.00
|1830358
|2007.03.16 05:50
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3290
|0.0000
|1.3313
|2007.03.16 09:24
|1.3313
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.00
|1835450
|2007.03.16 10:39
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3324
|0.0000
|1.3347
|2007.03.20 19:07
|1.3316
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.32
|-24.00
|1842478
|2007.03.16 20:00
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3308
|0.0000
|1.3285
|2007.03.19 11:09
|1.3285
|0.00
|0.00
|1.59
|69.00
|1849981
|2007.03.19 07:37
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3294
|0.0000
|1.3317
|2007.03.20 19:07
|1.3317
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.60
|115.00
|1852592
|2007.03.19 11:09
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3283
|0.0000
|1.3260
|2007.03.21 14:02
|1.3290
|0.00
|0.00
|3.18
|-21.00
|1877910
|2007.03.20 18:56
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3314
|0.0000
|1.3291
|2007.03.21 14:02
|1.3291
|0.00
|0.00
|2.66
|115.00
|1878086
|2007.03.20 19:07
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3317
|0.0000
|1.3340
|2007.03.21 19:16
|1.3340
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.16
|69.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.65
|392.00
|Closed P/L:
|389.35
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1891851
|2007.03.21 19:01
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3301
|0.0000
|1.3278
|1.3390
|0.00
|0.00
|4.78
|-267.00
|1892387
|2007.03.21 19:15
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3332
|0.0000
|1.3309
|1.3390
|0.00
|0.00
|7.97
|-290.00
|1894081
|2007.03.21 19:24
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3362
|0.0000
|1.3339
|1.3390
|0.00
|0.00
|15.93
|-280.00
|1899051
|2007.03.21 21:00
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3388
|0.0000
|1.3411
|1.3388
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.48
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.20
|-837.00
|Floating P/L:
|-814.80
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|6 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|389.35
|Floating P/L:
|-814.80
|Margin:
|2 803.47
|Balance:
|6 389.35
|Equity:
|5 574.55
|Free Margin:
|2 771.08
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|435.49
|Gross Loss:
|46.14
|Total Net Profit:
|389.35
|Profit Factor:
|9.44
|Expected Payoff:
|55.62
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|28.32 (0.45%)
|Total Trades:
|7
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (75.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|5 (71.43%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (28.57%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|117.66
|loss trade:
|-28.32
|Average
|profit trade:
|87.10
|loss trade:
|-23.07
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (250.99)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-28.32)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|250.99 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-28.32 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1