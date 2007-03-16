Velocity4x

Account: 9008989 Name: Kame House Currency: USD 2007 March 22, 03:17
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
18303102007.03.16 05:44balanceDeposit6 000.00
18303582007.03.16 05:50buy0.30eurusd1.32900.00001.33132007.03.16 09:241.33130.000.000.0069.00
18354502007.03.16 10:39buy0.30eurusd1.33240.00001.33472007.03.20 19:071.33160.000.00-4.32-24.00
18424782007.03.16 20:00sell0.30eurusd1.33080.00001.32852007.03.19 11:091.32850.000.001.5969.00
18499812007.03.19 07:37buy0.50eurusd1.32940.00001.33172007.03.20 19:071.33170.000.00-3.60115.00
18525922007.03.19 11:09sell0.30eurusd1.32830.00001.32602007.03.21 14:021.32900.000.003.18-21.00
18779102007.03.20 18:56sell0.50eurusd1.33140.00001.32912007.03.21 14:021.32910.000.002.66115.00
18780862007.03.20 19:07buy0.30eurusd1.33170.00001.33402007.03.21 19:161.33400.000.00-2.1669.00
  0.00 0.00 -2.65 392.00
Closed P/L: 389.35
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
18918512007.03.21 19:01sell0.30eurusd1.33010.00001.3278 1.33900.000.004.78-267.00
18923872007.03.21 19:15sell0.50eurusd1.33320.00001.3309 1.33900.000.007.97-290.00
18940812007.03.21 19:24sell1.00eurusd1.33620.00001.3339 1.33900.000.0015.93-280.00
18990512007.03.21 21:00buy0.30eurusd1.33880.00001.3411 1.33880.000.00-6.480.00
  0.00 0.00 22.20 -837.00
 Floating P/L: -814.80
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 6 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 389.35 Floating P/L: -814.80 Margin: 2 803.47
Balance: 6 389.35 Equity: 5 574.55 Free Margin: 2 771.08
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 435.49 Gross Loss: 46.14 Total Net Profit: 389.35
Profit Factor: 9.44 Expected Payoff: 55.62  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 28.32 (0.45%)  
 
Total Trades: 7 Short Positions (won %): 3 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (75.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (71.43%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (28.57%)
Largest profit trade: 117.66 loss trade: -28.32
Average profit trade: 87.10 loss trade: -23.07
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (250.99) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-28.32)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 250.99 (3) consecutive loss (count): -28.32 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1