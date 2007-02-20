|Account: 1382463
|Name: Tururo
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 20, 08:38
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|24174434
|2007.02.20 10:05
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|24271448
|2007.02.21 05:23
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3138
|1.3162
|1.3128
|2007.02.21 07:18
|1.3162
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-240.00
|
|124
|FarhadCrab(4.5)-beta.mq4[sl]
|24271501
|2007.02.21 05:23
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3139
|1.3163
|1.3129
|2007.02.21 07:29
|1.3163
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-240.00
|
|124
|FarhadCrab(4.5)-beta.mq4[sl]
|24271512
|2007.02.21 05:23
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3139
|1.3163
|1.3129
|2007.02.21 07:29
|1.3163
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-240.00
|
|124
|FarhadCrab(4.5)-beta.mq4[sl]
|27273006
|2007.03.09 14:03
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3099
|1.3219
|1.3049
|2007.03.12 12:45
|1.3168
|0.00
|0.00
|5.90
|-690.00
|
|124
|FarhadCrab(4.5)-beta.mq4
|27273024
|2007.03.09 14:03
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3098
|1.3218
|1.3048
|2007.03.12 12:45
|1.3168
|0.00
|0.00
|5.90
|-700.00
|
|124
|FarhadCrab(4.5)-beta.mq4
|27273032
|2007.03.09 14:03
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3097
|1.3217
|1.3047
|2007.03.12 12:46
|1.3169
|0.00
|0.00
|5.90
|-720.00
|
|124
|FarhadCrab(4.5)-beta.mq4
|27506550
|2007.03.12 17:04
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3180
|1.3060
|1.3230
|2007.03.12 18:54
|1.3196
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|
|124
|FarhadCrab(4.5)-beta.mq4
|27506694
|2007.03.12 17:04
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3179
|1.3193
|1.3229
|2007.03.12 18:57
|1.3193
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|140.00
|
|124
|FarhadCrab(4.5)-beta.mq4[sl]
|27506868
|2007.03.12 17:06
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3179
|1.3059
|1.3229
|2007.03.12 18:54
|1.3196
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|170.00
|
|124
|FarhadCrab(4.5)-beta.mq4
|
|0.00
|0.00
|17.70
|-2 360.00
|Closed P/L:
|-2 342.30
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-2 342.30
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|47 657.70
|Equity:
|47 657.70
|Free Margin:
|47 657.70