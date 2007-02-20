Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1382463 Name: Tururo Currency: USD 2007 March 20, 08:38
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
241744342007.02.20 10:05balanceDeposit50 000.00
242714482007.02.21 05:23sell1.00eurusd1.31381.31621.31282007.02.21 07:181.31620.000.000.00-240.00
 124FarhadCrab(4.5)-beta.mq4[sl]
242715012007.02.21 05:23sell1.00eurusd1.31391.31631.31292007.02.21 07:291.31630.000.000.00-240.00
 124FarhadCrab(4.5)-beta.mq4[sl]
242715122007.02.21 05:23sell1.00eurusd1.31391.31631.31292007.02.21 07:291.31630.000.000.00-240.00
 124FarhadCrab(4.5)-beta.mq4[sl]
272730062007.03.09 14:03sell1.00eurusd1.30991.32191.30492007.03.12 12:451.31680.000.005.90-690.00
 124FarhadCrab(4.5)-beta.mq4
272730242007.03.09 14:03sell1.00eurusd1.30981.32181.30482007.03.12 12:451.31680.000.005.90-700.00
 124FarhadCrab(4.5)-beta.mq4
272730322007.03.09 14:03sell1.00eurusd1.30971.32171.30472007.03.12 12:461.31690.000.005.90-720.00
 124FarhadCrab(4.5)-beta.mq4
275065502007.03.12 17:04buy1.00eurusd1.31801.30601.32302007.03.12 18:541.31960.000.000.00160.00
 124FarhadCrab(4.5)-beta.mq4
275066942007.03.12 17:04buy1.00eurusd1.31791.31931.32292007.03.12 18:571.31930.000.000.00140.00
 124FarhadCrab(4.5)-beta.mq4[sl]
275068682007.03.12 17:06buy1.00eurusd1.31791.30591.32292007.03.12 18:541.31960.000.000.00170.00
 124FarhadCrab(4.5)-beta.mq4
  0.00 0.00 17.70 -2 360.00
Closed P/L: -2 342.30
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -2 342.30 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 47 657.70 Equity: 47 657.70 Free Margin: 47 657.70