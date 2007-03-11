|Account: 1401874
|Name: .
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 16, 20:11
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|27334116
|2007.03.11 17:19
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|27334397
|2007.03.11 22:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3111
|1.3192
|1.3101
|2007.03.12 13:19
|1.3155
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-44.00
|27398148
|2007.03.12 07:34
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3131
|1.3192
|1.3121
|2007.03.12 13:19
|1.3157
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-78.00
|27414407
|2007.03.12 09:08
|sell
|0.90
|eurusd
|1.3151
|1.3192
|1.3141
|2007.03.12 13:19
|1.3157
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-54.00
|27422307
|2007.03.12 09:34
|sell
|2.70
|eurusd
|1.3171
|1.3192
|1.3161
|2007.03.12 13:11
|1.3161
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|270.00
|27467514
|2007.03.12 13:19
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3157
|1.3076
|1.3167
|2007.03.12 14:34
|1.3167
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|27481372
|2007.03.12 14:34
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3169
|1.3088
|1.3179
|2007.03.12 14:46
|1.3179
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|27485016
|2007.03.12 14:46
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3181
|1.3100
|1.3191
|2007.03.12 15:13
|1.3191
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|27490019
|2007.03.12 15:13
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3196
|1.3115
|1.3206
|2007.03.12 18:43
|1.3186
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|27516556
|2007.03.12 18:42
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3176
|1.3115
|1.3186
|2007.03.12 18:42
|1.3186
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|27516930
|2007.03.12 18:43
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3187
|1.3106
|1.3197
|2007.03.12 18:55
|1.3197
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|27518775
|2007.03.12 18:55
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3199
|1.3118
|1.3209
|2007.03.13 10:00
|1.3169
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.66
|-30.00
|27560006
|2007.03.13 05:47
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3179
|1.3118
|1.3189
|2007.03.13 10:00
|1.3169
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|27584445
|2007.03.13 08:42
|buy
|0.90
|eurusd
|1.3159
|1.3118
|1.3169
|2007.03.13 10:00
|1.3169
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|27589135
|2007.03.13 10:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3168
|1.3249
|1.3158
|2007.03.13 14:23
|1.3200
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.00
|27598772
|2007.03.13 11:16
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3188
|1.3249
|1.3178
|2007.03.13 14:23
|1.3201
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-39.00
|27617283
|2007.03.13 12:57
|sell
|0.90
|eurusd
|1.3211
|1.3252
|1.3201
|2007.03.13 14:22
|1.3201
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|27635631
|2007.03.13 14:23
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3198
|1.3117
|1.3208
|2007.03.13 16:21
|1.3208
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|27655395
|2007.03.13 16:21
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3210
|1.3129
|1.3220
|2007.03.14 04:20
|1.3200
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.66
|-10.00
|27710938
|2007.03.13 23:40
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3190
|1.3129
|1.3200
|2007.03.14 04:20
|1.3200
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|27739438
|2007.03.14 04:21
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3200
|1.3281
|1.3190
|2007.03.14 06:43
|1.3190
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|27774720
|2007.03.14 06:43
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3191
|1.3110
|1.3201
|2007.03.14 06:49
|1.3201
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|27778063
|2007.03.14 06:49
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3203
|1.3122
|1.3213
|2007.03.14 12:00
|1.3193
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|27825455
|2007.03.14 11:19
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3183
|1.3122
|1.3193
|2007.03.14 12:00
|1.3193
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|27834345
|2007.03.14 12:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3194
|1.3275
|1.3184
|2007.03.14 12:31
|1.3184
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|27844369
|2007.03.14 12:31
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3179
|1.3260
|1.3169
|2007.03.14 17:12
|1.3229
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|27877090
|2007.03.14 14:02
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3199
|1.3260
|1.3189
|2007.03.14 17:11
|1.3228
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-87.00
|27891444
|2007.03.14 14:37
|sell
|0.90
|eurusd
|1.3219
|1.3260
|1.3209
|2007.03.14 17:11
|1.3229
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-90.00
|27927040
|2007.03.14 16:12
|sell
|2.70
|eurusd
|1.3239
|1.3260
|1.3229
|2007.03.14 17:11
|1.3229
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|270.00
|27949364
|2007.03.14 17:12
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3230
|1.3149
|1.3240
|2007.03.15 11:41
|1.3220
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.97
|-10.00
|28097587
|2007.03.15 08:12
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3210
|1.3149
|1.3220
|2007.03.15 11:41
|1.3220
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|28119589
|2007.03.15 11:41
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3221
|1.3302
|1.3211
|2007.03.15 12:30
|1.3211
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|28124591
|2007.03.15 12:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3212
|1.3131
|1.3222
|2007.03.15 12:32
|1.3222
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|28125754
|2007.03.15 12:32
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3230
|1.3149
|1.3240
|2007.03.15 13:22
|1.3240
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|28137135
|2007.03.15 13:22
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3242
|1.3161
|1.3252
|2007.03.15 14:22
|1.3232
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|28142492
|2007.03.15 13:51
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3222
|1.3161
|1.3232
|2007.03.15 14:22
|1.3232
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|28146336
|2007.03.15 14:22
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3233
|1.3152
|1.3243
|2007.03.15 14:52
|1.3243
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|28149812
|2007.03.15 14:52
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3245
|1.3164
|1.3255
|2007.03.15 23:20
|1.3255
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.66
|10.00
|28188595
|2007.03.15 23:23
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3272
|1.3191
|1.3282
|2007.03.16 00:01
|1.3282
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|28196068
|2007.03.16 00:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3283
|1.3202
|1.3293
|2007.03.16 00:54
|1.3293
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|28201590
|2007.03.16 00:54
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3295
|1.3214
|1.3305
|2007.03.16 01:59
|1.3305
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|28211123
|2007.03.16 01:59
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3300
|1.3219
|1.3310
|2007.03.16 02:03
|1.3310
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|28213312
|2007.03.16 02:03
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3312
|1.3231
|1.3322
|2007.03.16 06:58
|1.3302
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|28224029
|2007.03.16 04:07
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3292
|1.3231
|1.3302
|2007.03.16 06:58
|1.3302
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|28235046
|2007.03.16 06:58
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3303
|1.3222
|1.3313
|2007.03.16 08:24
|1.3313
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|28247448
|2007.03.16 08:24
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3315
|1.3234
|1.3325
|2007.03.16 09:20
|1.3325
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|28257900
|2007.03.16 09:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3326
|1.3245
|1.3336
|2007.03.16 10:55
|1.3336
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|28272102
|2007.03.16 10:55
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3339
|1.3258
|1.3349
|2007.03.16 13:41
|1.3330
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.00
|28292516
|2007.03.16 13:16
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3319
|1.3258
|1.3329
|2007.03.16 13:41
|1.3329
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|28297803
|2007.03.16 13:42
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3331
|1.3250
|1.3341
|2007.03.16 16:32
|1.3316
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.00
|28322594
|2007.03.16 15:45
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3306
|1.3245
|1.3316
|2007.03.16 16:32
|1.3316
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.95
|542.00
|Closed P/L:
|538.05
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|28333958
|2007.03.16 16:33
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3314
|1.3395
|1.3304
|1.3313
|0.00
|0.00
|0.59
|1.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.59
|1.00
|Floating P/L:
|1.59
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|538.05
|Floating P/L:
|1.59
|Margin:
|50.00
|Balance:
|3 538.05
|Equity:
|3 539.64
|Free Margin:
|3 489.64
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 159.34
|Gross Loss:
|621.29
|Total Net Profit:
|538.05
|Profit Factor:
|1.87
|Expected Payoff:
|10.76
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|227.00 (6.39%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|6.39% (227.00)
|Total Trades:
|50
|Short Positions (won %):
|14 (42.86%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|36 (72.22%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|32 (64.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|18 (36.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|270.00
|loss trade:
|-90.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|36.23
|loss trade:
|-34.52
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (89.34)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-227.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|280.00 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-227.00 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2