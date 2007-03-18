|Account: 428292
|Name: Kame House
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 22, 04:12
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8444924
|2007.03.18 17:01
|balance
|Deposit
|2 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Closed P/L:
|0.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8511656
|2007.03.21 09:02
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3312
|1.3439
|1.3284
|1.3390
|0.00
|0.00
|0.45
|-78.00
|8525418
|2007.03.21 20:17
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3331
|1.3440
|1.3303
|1.3390
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|-118.00
|8526064
|2007.03.21 20:22
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3351
|1.3442
|1.3323
|1.3390
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|-156.00
|8526655
|2007.03.21 20:25
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3370
|1.3443
|1.3342
|1.3390
|0.00
|0.00
|3.60
|-160.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.75
|-512.00
|Floating P/L:
|-505.25
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|2 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|-505.25
|Margin:
|1 001.69
|Balance:
|2 000.00
|Equity:
|1 494.75
|Free Margin:
|493.06
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|0.00
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|0.00
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|0.00
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Total Trades:
|0
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|0 (0.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|0.00 (0)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|0
|consecutive losses:
|0