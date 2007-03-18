Western Capital Forex SA

Account: 428292 Name: Kame House Currency: USD 2007 March 22, 04:12
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
84449242007.03.18 17:01balanceDeposit2 000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Closed P/L: 0.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
85116562007.03.21 09:02sell0.10eurusd1.33121.34391.3284 1.33900.000.000.45-78.00
85254182007.03.21 20:17sell0.20eurusd1.33311.34401.3303 1.33900.000.000.90-118.00
85260642007.03.21 20:22sell0.40eurusd1.33511.34421.3323 1.33900.000.001.80-156.00
85266552007.03.21 20:25sell0.80eurusd1.33701.34431.3342 1.33900.000.003.60-160.00
  0.00 0.00 6.75 -512.00
 Floating P/L: -505.25
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 2 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 0.00 Floating P/L: -505.25 Margin: 1 001.69
Balance: 2 000.00 Equity: 1 494.75 Free Margin: 493.06
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 0.00 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 0.00
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 0.00  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.00%)  
 
Total Trades: 0 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 0 (0.00) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 0.00 (0) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 0 consecutive losses: 0