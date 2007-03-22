|Account: 536530
|Name: Gianni Pellizzaro
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 22, 21:49
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7630028
|2007.03.22 16:11
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9678
|1.9682
|1.9698
|2007.03.22 17:07
|1.9698
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|
|4402
|DayTrading_GBPUSD_PERIOD_M5[tp]
|7599543
|2007.03.21 16:28
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9580
|1.9584
|1.9600
|2007.03.21 21:00
|1.9584
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|
|4402
|DayTrading_GBPUSD_PERIOD_M5[sl]
|7592530
|2007.03.21 11:04
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9641
|1.9640
|1.9621
|2007.03.21 11:19
|1.9621
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|
|4402
|DayTrading_GBPUSD_PERIOD_M5[tp]
|7589533
|2007.03.21 08:37
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3318
|0.0000
|1.3338
|2007.03.21 21:16
|1.3338
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|
|4102
|DayTrading_EURUSD_PERIOD_M5[tp]
|7589279
|2007.03.21 08:07
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9618
|1.9622
|1.9638
|2007.03.21 10:12
|1.9622
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|
|4402
|DayTrading_GBPUSD_PERIOD_M5[sl]
|7583691
|2007.03.20 21:15
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2116
|1.2120
|1.2136
|2007.03.21 10:12
|1.2136
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|16.48
|
|4702
|DayTrading_USDCHF_PERIOD_M5[tp]
|7561874
|2007.03.20 09:50
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2131
|1.2134
|1.2151
|2007.03.20 13:03
|1.2151
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.46
|
|4702
|DayTrading_USDCHF_PERIOD_M5[tp]
|7522918
|2007.03.18 21:19
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|100.94
|Closed P/L:
|101.74
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|101.74
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|3 101.74
|Equity:
|3 101.74
|Free Margin:
|3 101.74
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|101.74
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|101.74
|Profit Factor:
|
|Expected Payoff:
|14.53
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|7
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|7 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|20.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|14.53
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (101.74)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|101.74 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|7
|consecutive losses:
|0