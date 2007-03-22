FXDD

Account: 536530 Name: Gianni Pellizzaro Currency: USD 2007 March 22, 21:49
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
76300282007.03.22 16:11buy0.10gbpusd1.96781.96821.96982007.03.22 17:071.96980.000.000.0020.00
 4402DayTrading_GBPUSD_PERIOD_M5[tp]
75995432007.03.21 16:28buy0.10gbpusd1.95801.95841.96002007.03.21 21:001.95840.000.000.004.00
 4402DayTrading_GBPUSD_PERIOD_M5[sl]
75925302007.03.21 11:04sell0.10gbpusd1.96411.96401.96212007.03.21 11:191.96210.000.000.0020.00
 4402DayTrading_GBPUSD_PERIOD_M5[tp]
75895332007.03.21 08:37buy0.10eurusd1.33180.00001.33382007.03.21 21:161.33380.000.000.0020.00
 4102DayTrading_EURUSD_PERIOD_M5[tp]
75892792007.03.21 08:07buy0.10gbpusd1.96181.96221.96382007.03.21 10:121.96220.000.000.004.00
 4402DayTrading_GBPUSD_PERIOD_M5[sl]
75836912007.03.20 21:15buy0.10usdchf1.21161.21201.21362007.03.21 10:121.21360.000.000.8016.48
 4702DayTrading_USDCHF_PERIOD_M5[tp]
75618742007.03.20 09:50buy0.10usdchf1.21311.21341.21512007.03.20 13:031.21510.000.000.0016.46
 4702DayTrading_USDCHF_PERIOD_M5[tp]
75229182007.03.18 21:19balanceDeposit3 000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.80 100.94
Closed P/L: 101.74
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 101.74 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 3 101.74 Equity: 3 101.74 Free Margin: 3 101.74
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 101.74 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 101.74
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 14.53  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 7 Short Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 7 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 20.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 14.53 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (101.74) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 101.74 (7) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 7 consecutive losses: 0