North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 424033 Name: Kame House Currency: USD 2007 March 16, 11:58
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
83366712007.03.14 04:37balanceDeposit10 000.00
83366892007.03.14 04:38sell0.60eurusd1.31861.33131.31582007.03.14 19:211.32270.000.000.00-246.00
83457472007.03.14 08:49sell1.20eurusd1.32041.33131.31762007.03.14 19:211.32270.000.000.00-276.00
83620092007.03.14 16:38sell2.40eurusd1.32231.33141.31952007.03.14 19:201.32260.000.000.00-72.00
83695602007.03.14 18:13sell4.80eurusd1.32411.33141.32132007.03.14 19:201.32260.000.000.00720.00
83746532007.03.14 19:21sell0.70eurusd1.32251.33521.31972007.03.15 11:171.31970.000.003.15196.00
83989402007.03.15 11:17sell0.70eurusd1.31961.33231.31682007.03.16 11:181.33230.000.001.05-889.00
84015712007.03.15 13:23sell1.40eurusd1.32151.33241.31872007.03.16 11:181.33240.000.002.10-1 526.00
84045402007.03.15 15:09sell2.80eurusd1.32331.33241.32052007.03.16 11:181.33240.000.004.20-2 548.00
84162722007.03.16 01:19sell5.60eurusd1.32531.33261.32252007.03.16 11:201.33260.000.000.00-4 088.00
  0.00 0.00 10.50 -8 729.00
Closed P/L: -8 718.50
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
84298732007.03.16 11:39buy0.10eurusd1.33241.31971.3352 1.33160.000.000.00-8.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -8.00
 Floating P/L: -8.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -8 718.50 Floating P/L: -8.00 Margin: 33.31
Balance: 1 281.50 Equity: 1 273.50 Free Margin: 1 240.19
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 919.15 Gross Loss: 9 637.65 Total Net Profit: -8 718.50
Profit Factor: 0.10 Expected Payoff: -968.72  
Absolute Drawdown: 8 718.50 Maximal Drawdown (%): 9 438.50 (88.05%)  
 
Total Trades: 9 Short Positions (won %): 9 (22.22%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (22.22%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (77.78%)
Largest profit trade: 720.00 loss trade: -4 088.00
Average profit trade: 459.58 loss trade: -1 376.81
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (720.00) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-9 043.65)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 720.00 (1) consecutive loss (count): -9 043.65 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 4