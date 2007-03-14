Western Capital Forex SA

Account: 424448 Name: Kame House Currency: USD 2007 March 16, 02:21
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
83527442007.03.14 11:57balanceDeposit2 000.00
83529612007.03.14 12:04sell0.10eurusd1.31851.33661.31572007.03.15 11:181.31960.000.000.45-11.00
83592782007.03.14 16:03sell0.20eurusd1.32031.33661.31752007.03.15 11:181.31960.000.000.9014.00
83620082007.03.14 16:38sell0.40eurusd1.32231.33681.31952007.03.15 11:171.31950.000.001.80112.00
  0.00 0.00 3.15 115.00
Closed P/L: 118.15
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
83990042007.03.15 11:18sell0.10eurusd1.31931.33741.3165 1.32800.000.000.15-87.00
84000962007.03.15 12:08sell0.20eurusd1.32111.33741.3183 1.32800.000.000.30-138.00
84032122007.03.15 14:32sell0.40eurusd1.32291.33741.3201 1.32800.000.000.60-204.00
  0.00 0.00 1.05 -429.00
 Floating P/L: -427.95
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 2 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 118.15 Floating P/L: -427.95 Margin: 925.31
Balance: 2 118.15 Equity: 1 690.20 Free Margin: 764.89
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 128.70 Gross Loss: 10.55 Total Net Profit: 118.15
Profit Factor: 12.20 Expected Payoff: 39.38  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 10.55 (0.50%)  
 
Total Trades: 3 Short Positions (won %): 3 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (66.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (33.33%)
Largest profit trade: 113.80 loss trade: -10.55
Average profit trade: 64.35 loss trade: -10.55
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (128.70) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-10.55)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 128.70 (2) consecutive loss (count): -10.55 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1