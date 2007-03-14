|Account: 424448
|Name: Kame House
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 16, 02:21
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8352744
|2007.03.14 11:57
|balance
|Deposit
|2 000.00
|8352961
|2007.03.14 12:04
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3185
|1.3366
|1.3157
|2007.03.15 11:18
|1.3196
|0.00
|0.00
|0.45
|-11.00
|8359278
|2007.03.14 16:03
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3203
|1.3366
|1.3175
|2007.03.15 11:18
|1.3196
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|14.00
|8362008
|2007.03.14 16:38
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3223
|1.3368
|1.3195
|2007.03.15 11:17
|1.3195
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|112.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.15
|115.00
|Closed P/L:
|118.15
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8399004
|2007.03.15 11:18
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3193
|1.3374
|1.3165
|1.3280
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|-87.00
|8400096
|2007.03.15 12:08
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3211
|1.3374
|1.3183
|1.3280
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|-138.00
|8403212
|2007.03.15 14:32
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3229
|1.3374
|1.3201
|1.3280
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|-204.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.05
|-429.00
|Floating P/L:
|-427.95
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|2 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|118.15
|Floating P/L:
|-427.95
|Margin:
|925.31
|Balance:
|2 118.15
|Equity:
|1 690.20
|Free Margin:
|764.89
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|128.70
|Gross Loss:
|10.55
|Total Net Profit:
|118.15
|Profit Factor:
|12.20
|Expected Payoff:
|39.38
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|10.55 (0.50%)
|Total Trades:
|3
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (66.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (33.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|113.80
|loss trade:
|-10.55
|Average
|profit trade:
|64.35
|loss trade:
|-10.55
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (128.70)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-10.55)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|128.70 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-10.55 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1