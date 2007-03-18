|Account: 536563
|Name: Da Phoenix6
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 23, 22:57
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7522951
|2007.03.18 23:19
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|7523632
|2007.03.19 00:24
|buy
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2057
|1.1967
|1.2105
|2007.03.19 10:37
|1.2105
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|118.96
|7536436
|2007.03.19 10:37
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2102
|1.2192
|1.2054
|2007.03.23 21:02
|1.2192
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.18
|-221.46
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.18
|-102.50
|Closed P/L:
|-120.68
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7665086
|2007.03.23 21:07
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2187
|1.2277
|1.2139
|1.2184
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.02
|4.92
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.02
|4.92
|Floating P/L:
|2.90
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-120.68
|Floating P/L:
|2.90
|Margin:
|200.00
|Balance:
|4 879.32
|Equity:
|4 882.22
|Free Margin:
|4 682.22
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|118.96
|Gross Loss:
|239.64
|Total Net Profit:
|-120.68
|Profit Factor:
|0.50
|Expected Payoff:
|-60.34
|Absolute Drawdown:
|120.68
|Maximal Drawdown:
|239.64 (4.68%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|4.68% (239.64)
|Total Trades:
|2
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|1 (50.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (50.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|118.96
|loss trade:
|-239.64
|Average
|profit trade:
|118.96
|loss trade:
|-239.64
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (118.96)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-239.64)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|118.96 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-239.64 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|1