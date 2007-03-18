FXDD

Account: 536563 Name: Da Phoenix6 Currency: USD 2007 March 23, 22:57
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
75229512007.03.18 23:19balanceDeposit5 000.00
75236322007.03.19 00:24buy0.30usdchf1.20571.19671.21052007.03.19 10:371.21050.000.000.00118.96
75364362007.03.19 10:37sell0.30usdchf1.21021.21921.20542007.03.23 21:021.21920.000.00-18.18-221.46
  0.00 0.00 -18.18 -102.50
Closed P/L: -120.68
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
76650862007.03.23 21:07sell0.20usdchf1.21871.22771.2139 1.21840.000.00-2.024.92
  0.00 0.00 -2.02 4.92
 Floating P/L: 2.90
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -120.68 Floating P/L: 2.90 Margin: 200.00
Balance: 4 879.32 Equity: 4 882.22 Free Margin: 4 682.22
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 118.96 Gross Loss: 239.64 Total Net Profit: -120.68
Profit Factor: 0.50 Expected Payoff: -60.34  
Absolute Drawdown: 120.68 Maximal Drawdown: 239.64 (4.68%) Relative Drawdown: 4.68% (239.64)
 
Total Trades: 2 Short Positions (won %): 1 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 1 (50.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (50.00%)
Largest profit trade: 118.96 loss trade: -239.64
Average profit trade: 118.96 loss trade: -239.64
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (118.96) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-239.64)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 118.96 (1) consecutive loss (count): -239.64 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 1