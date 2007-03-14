|Account: 424033
|Name: Kame House
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 16, 02:23
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8336671
|2007.03.14 04:37
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|8336689
|2007.03.14 04:38
|sell
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3186
|1.3313
|1.3158
|2007.03.14 19:21
|1.3227
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-246.00
|8345747
|2007.03.14 08:49
|sell
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.3204
|1.3313
|1.3176
|2007.03.14 19:21
|1.3227
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-276.00
|8362009
|2007.03.14 16:38
|sell
|2.40
|eurusd
|1.3223
|1.3314
|1.3195
|2007.03.14 19:20
|1.3226
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-72.00
|8369560
|2007.03.14 18:13
|sell
|4.80
|eurusd
|1.3241
|1.3314
|1.3213
|2007.03.14 19:20
|1.3226
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|720.00
|8374653
|2007.03.14 19:21
|sell
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.3225
|1.3352
|1.3197
|2007.03.15 11:17
|1.3197
|0.00
|0.00
|3.15
|196.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.15
|322.00
|Closed P/L:
|325.15
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8398940
|2007.03.15 11:17
|sell
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.3196
|1.3323
|1.3168
|1.3279
|0.00
|0.00
|1.05
|-581.00
|8401571
|2007.03.15 13:23
|sell
|1.40
|eurusd
|1.3215
|1.3324
|1.3187
|1.3279
|0.00
|0.00
|2.10
|-896.00
|8404540
|2007.03.15 15:09
|sell
|2.80
|eurusd
|1.3233
|1.3324
|1.3205
|1.3279
|0.00
|0.00
|4.20
|-1 288.00
|8416272
|2007.03.16 01:19
|sell
|5.60
|eurusd
|1.3253
|1.3326
|1.3225
|1.3279
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 456.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.35
|-4 221.00
|Floating P/L:
|-4 213.65
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|325.15
|Floating P/L:
|-4 213.65
|Margin:
|3 475.19
|Balance:
|10 325.15
|Equity:
|6 111.50
|Free Margin:
|2 636.31
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|919.15
|Gross Loss:
|594.00
|Total Net Profit:
|325.15
|Profit Factor:
|1.55
|Expected Payoff:
|65.03
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|594.00 (5.54%)
|Total Trades:
|5
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (40.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (40.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (60.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|720.00
|loss trade:
|-276.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|459.58
|loss trade:
|-198.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (720.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-594.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|720.00 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-594.00 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|3