North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 424033 Name: Kame House Currency: USD 2007 March 16, 02:23
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
83366712007.03.14 04:37balanceDeposit10 000.00
83366892007.03.14 04:38sell0.60eurusd1.31861.33131.31582007.03.14 19:211.32270.000.000.00-246.00
83457472007.03.14 08:49sell1.20eurusd1.32041.33131.31762007.03.14 19:211.32270.000.000.00-276.00
83620092007.03.14 16:38sell2.40eurusd1.32231.33141.31952007.03.14 19:201.32260.000.000.00-72.00
83695602007.03.14 18:13sell4.80eurusd1.32411.33141.32132007.03.14 19:201.32260.000.000.00720.00
83746532007.03.14 19:21sell0.70eurusd1.32251.33521.31972007.03.15 11:171.31970.000.003.15196.00
  0.00 0.00 3.15 322.00
Closed P/L: 325.15
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
83989402007.03.15 11:17sell0.70eurusd1.31961.33231.3168 1.32790.000.001.05-581.00
84015712007.03.15 13:23sell1.40eurusd1.32151.33241.3187 1.32790.000.002.10-896.00
84045402007.03.15 15:09sell2.80eurusd1.32331.33241.3205 1.32790.000.004.20-1 288.00
84162722007.03.16 01:19sell5.60eurusd1.32531.33261.3225 1.32790.000.000.00-1 456.00
  0.00 0.00 7.35 -4 221.00
 Floating P/L: -4 213.65
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 325.15 Floating P/L: -4 213.65 Margin: 3 475.19
Balance: 10 325.15 Equity: 6 111.50 Free Margin: 2 636.31
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 919.15 Gross Loss: 594.00 Total Net Profit: 325.15
Profit Factor: 1.55 Expected Payoff: 65.03  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 594.00 (5.54%)  
 
Total Trades: 5 Short Positions (won %): 5 (40.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (40.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (60.00%)
Largest profit trade: 720.00 loss trade: -276.00
Average profit trade: 459.58 loss trade: -198.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (720.00) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-594.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 720.00 (1) consecutive loss (count): -594.00 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 3