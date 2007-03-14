North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 424033 Name: Kame House Currency: USD 2007 March 15, 11:21
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
83366712007.03.14 04:37balanceDeposit10 000.00
83366892007.03.14 04:38sell0.60eurusd1.31861.33131.31582007.03.14 19:211.32270.000.000.00-246.00
83457472007.03.14 08:49sell1.20eurusd1.32041.33131.31762007.03.14 19:211.32270.000.000.00-276.00
83620092007.03.14 16:38sell2.40eurusd1.32231.33141.31952007.03.14 19:201.32260.000.000.00-72.00
83695602007.03.14 18:13sell4.80eurusd1.32411.33141.32132007.03.14 19:201.32260.000.000.00720.00
83746532007.03.14 19:21sell0.70eurusd1.32251.33521.31972007.03.15 11:171.31970.000.003.15196.00
  0.00 0.00 3.15 322.00
Closed P/L: 325.15
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
83989402007.03.15 11:17sell0.70eurusd1.31961.33231.3168 1.31990.000.000.00-21.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -21.00
 Floating P/L: -21.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 325.15 Floating P/L: -21.00 Margin: 230.93
Balance: 10 325.15 Equity: 10 304.15 Free Margin: 10 073.22
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 919.15 Gross Loss: 594.00 Total Net Profit: 325.15
Profit Factor: 1.55 Expected Payoff: 65.03  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 594.00 (5.54%)  
 
Total Trades: 5 Short Positions (won %): 5 (40.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (40.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (60.00%)
Largest profit trade: 720.00 loss trade: -276.00
Average profit trade: 459.58 loss trade: -198.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (720.00) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-594.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 720.00 (1) consecutive loss (count): -594.00 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 3