|Account: 467094
|Name: Gianni Pellizzaro
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 17, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4294977
|2006.11.10 22:44
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|4296690
|2006.11.13 02:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|151.02
|150.18
|151.44
|2006.11.13 17:06
|151.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.53
|20050610
|FirstTrade[tp]
|4315211
|2006.11.13 19:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|151.35
|152.19
|150.93
|2006.11.14 01:56
|150.93
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.16
|35.68
|20050610
|FirstTrade[tp]
|4318946
|2006.11.14 02:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|150.86
|150.02
|151.28
|2006.11.14 11:11
|151.28
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.65
|20050610
|FirstTrade[tp]
|4330832
|2006.11.14 15:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|150.89
|150.05
|151.31
|2006.11.15 21:19
|151.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.97
|35.60
|20050610
|FirstTrade[tp]
|4317581
|2006.11.14 00:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9014
|1.9098
|1.8972
|2006.11.14 12:45
|1.8972
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|20050610
|FirstTrade[tp]
|4344915
|2006.11.14 22:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8973
|1.9057
|1.8931
|2006.11.15 08:18
|1.8931
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|42.00
|20050610
|FirstTrade[tp]
|4373696
|2006.11.15 19:15
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8880
|1.8964
|1.8838
|2006.11.17 17:17
|1.8964
|0.00
|0.00
|0.23
|-84.00
|20050610
|FirstTrade[sl]
|4296205
|2006.11.13 00:46
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2393
|1.2309
|1.2435
|2006.11.13 17:05
|1.2435
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.78
|20050610
|FirstTrade[tp]
|4323815
|2006.11.14 09:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2439
|1.2523
|1.2397
|2006.11.14 16:00
|1.2397
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.88
|20050610
|FirstTrade[tp]
|4343098
|2006.11.14 20:18
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2445
|1.2361
|1.2487
|2006.11.15 12:21
|1.2487
|0.00
|0.00
|0.89
|33.63
|20050610
|FirstTrade[tp]
|4366199
|2006.11.15 15:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2507
|1.2423
|1.2549
|2006.11.17 17:39
|1.2423
|0.00
|0.00
|3.67
|-67.62
|20050610
|FirstTrade[sl]
|4298283
|2006.11.13 03:15
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.31
|116.47
|117.73
|2006.11.13 11:46
|117.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.67
|20050610
|FirstTrade[tp]
|4317126
|2006.11.13 23:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.14
|118.98
|117.72
|2006.11.14 01:55
|117.72
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.46
|35.68
|20050610
|FirstTrade[tp]
|4318676
|2006.11.14 01:55
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.72
|116.88
|118.14
|2006.11.15 12:38
|118.14
|0.00
|0.00
|1.28
|35.55
|20050610
|FirstTrade[tp]
|0.00
|0.00
|4.44
|283.03
|Closed P/L:
|287.47
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4378900
|2006.11.16 02:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|151.24
|150.40
|151.66
|151.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.94
|-20.38
|20050610
|FirstTrade
|4372947
|2006.11.15 18:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.09
|117.25
|118.51
|117.74
|0.00
|0.00
|6.53
|-29.73
|20050610
|FirstTrade
|0.00
|0.00
|8.47
|-50.11
|Floating P/L:
|-41.64
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|287.47
|Floating P/L:
|-41.64
|Margin:
|114.13
|Balance:
|1 287.47
|Equity:
|1 245.83
|Free Margin:
|1 131.70
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|435.19
|Gross Loss:
|147.72
|Total Net Profit:
|287.47
|Profit Factor:
|2.95
|Expected Payoff:
|20.53
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|147.72 (10.29%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|10.29% (147.72)
|Total Trades:
|14
|Short Positions (won %):
|6 (83.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|8 (87.50%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|12 (85.71%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (14.29%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|42.02
|loss trade:
|-83.77
|Average
|profit trade:
|36.27
|loss trade:
|-73.86
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|12 (435.19)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-147.72)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|435.19 (12)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-147.72 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|12
|consecutive losses:
|2