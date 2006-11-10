FXDD

Account: 467094 Name: Gianni Pellizzaro Currency: USD 2006 November 17, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
42949772006.11.10 22:44balanceDeposit1 000.00
42966902006.11.13 02:00buy0.10eurjpy151.02150.18151.442006.11.13 17:06151.440.000.000.0035.53
 20050610FirstTrade[tp]
43152112006.11.13 19:45sell0.10eurjpy151.35152.19150.932006.11.14 01:56150.930.000.00-1.1635.68
 20050610FirstTrade[tp]
43189462006.11.14 02:00buy0.10eurjpy150.86150.02151.282006.11.14 11:11151.280.000.000.0035.65
 20050610FirstTrade[tp]
43308322006.11.14 15:00buy0.10eurjpy150.89150.05151.312006.11.15 21:19151.310.000.000.9735.60
 20050610FirstTrade[tp]
43175812006.11.14 00:30sell0.10gbpusd1.90141.90981.89722006.11.14 12:451.89720.000.000.0042.00
 20050610FirstTrade[tp]
43449152006.11.14 22:30sell0.10gbpusd1.89731.90571.89312006.11.15 08:181.89310.000.000.0242.00
 20050610FirstTrade[tp]
43736962006.11.15 19:15sell0.10gbpusd1.88801.89641.88382006.11.17 17:171.89640.000.000.23-84.00
 20050610FirstTrade[sl]
42962052006.11.13 00:46buy0.10usdchf1.23931.23091.24352006.11.13 17:051.24350.000.000.0033.78
 20050610FirstTrade[tp]
43238152006.11.14 09:30sell0.10usdchf1.24391.25231.23972006.11.14 16:001.23970.000.000.0033.88
 20050610FirstTrade[tp]
43430982006.11.14 20:18buy0.10usdchf1.24451.23611.24872006.11.15 12:211.24870.000.000.8933.63
 20050610FirstTrade[tp]
43661992006.11.15 15:30buy0.10usdchf1.25071.24231.25492006.11.17 17:391.24230.000.003.67-67.62
 20050610FirstTrade[sl]
42982832006.11.13 03:15buy0.10usdjpy117.31116.47117.732006.11.13 11:46117.730.000.000.0035.67
 20050610FirstTrade[tp]
43171262006.11.13 23:30sell0.10usdjpy118.14118.98117.722006.11.14 01:55117.720.000.00-1.4635.68
 20050610FirstTrade[tp]
43186762006.11.14 01:55buy0.10usdjpy117.72116.88118.142006.11.15 12:38118.140.000.001.2835.55
 20050610FirstTrade[tp]
  0.00 0.00 4.44 283.03
Closed P/L: 287.47
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
43789002006.11.16 02:00buy0.10eurjpy151.24150.40151.66 151.000.000.001.94-20.38
 20050610FirstTrade
43729472006.11.15 18:45buy0.10usdjpy118.09117.25118.51 117.740.000.006.53-29.73
 20050610FirstTrade
  0.00 0.00 8.47 -50.11
 Floating P/L: -41.64
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 287.47 Floating P/L: -41.64 Margin: 114.13
Balance: 1 287.47 Equity: 1 245.83 Free Margin: 1 131.70
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 435.19 Gross Loss: 147.72 Total Net Profit: 287.47
Profit Factor: 2.95 Expected Payoff: 20.53  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 147.72 (10.29%) Relative Drawdown: 10.29% (147.72)
 
Total Trades: 14 Short Positions (won %): 6 (83.33%) Long Positions (won %): 8 (87.50%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 12 (85.71%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (14.29%)
Largest profit trade: 42.02 loss trade: -83.77
Average profit trade: 36.27 loss trade: -73.86
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 12 (435.19) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-147.72)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 435.19 (12) consecutive loss (count): -147.72 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 12 consecutive losses: 2