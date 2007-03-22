North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 11659 Name: Barry Rumsey Currency: USD 2007 March 22, 13:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
24858872007.03.22 10:01buy0.10nzdusd0.70870.70990.78732007.03.22 12:520.70990.000.000.0012.00
 3507sl/a
24809162007.03.21 20:16buy0.10gbpusd1.96271.97012.02262007.03.22 11:451.97010.000.00-0.8174.00
 3407[sl]
24824282007.03.21 21:08buy0.10eurusd1.33701.33771.43462007.03.22 08:331.33770.000.00-1.117.00
 3107[sl]
24838392007.03.22 01:58sell0.10eurusd1.33951.34751.33802007.03.22 08:331.33800.000.000.0015.00
 19000DayTrading - Magic: 19000 [tp]
24799742007.03.21 17:36buy0.10audusd0.80140.80610.89412007.03.22 04:300.80610.000.000.1847.00
 2407sl/a
24814602007.03.21 20:27buy0.10eurusd1.33641.33681.43462007.03.21 21:081.33680.000.000.004.00
 3107[sl]
24705752007.03.20 15:07sell0.10usdchf1.21121.21061.20822007.03.21 20:361.21060.000.00-0.644.96
 4706[sl]
24809122007.03.21 20:16sell0.10usdcad1.15601.15561.07382007.03.21 20:291.15560.000.000.003.46
 4607sl/a
24811492007.03.21 20:21buy0.10eurusd1.33511.33611.43462007.03.21 20:271.33610.000.000.0010.00
 3107[sl]
24746572007.03.21 06:18buy0.10eurusd1.33201.33291.38132007.03.21 20:161.33290.000.000.009.00
 3106[sl]
24573122007.03.19 10:19buy0.10eurusd1.33151.32351.33352007.03.21 20:151.33350.000.00-0.7420.00
  [tp]
24735092007.03.20 21:13buy0.10eurusd1.33121.32321.33272007.03.21 20:151.33270.000.00-0.3715.00
 19000DayTrading - Magic: 19000 [tp]
24776652007.03.21 12:35buy0.10usdchf1.21361.15991.21492007.03.21 13:361.21400.000.000.003.29
 3706 
24765042007.03.21 11:19buy0.10usdchf1.21361.16111.21612007.03.21 11:541.21360.000.000.000.00
 3706 
24748722007.03.21 08:00buy0.10usdchf1.21221.20811.26112007.03.21 11:191.21310.000.000.007.42
 3706 
24704492007.03.20 15:02buy0.10gbpusd1.95991.96131.99702007.03.21 07:441.96130.000.00-0.2714.00
 3406[sl]
24706322007.03.20 15:09sell0.10usdjpy117.43122.72117.222007.03.20 15:22117.220.000.000.0017.92
 4806[tp]
24680572007.03.20 11:50buy0.10eurusd1.32821.32861.33022007.03.20 14:561.32860.000.000.004.00
  [sl]
24658192007.03.20 08:48sell0.10eurusd1.33021.32981.32822007.03.20 11:491.32820.000.000.0020.00
  [tp]
24458302007.03.16 08:03sell0.10eurusd1.32871.33671.32672007.03.20 11:441.32860.000.000.301.00
24641272007.03.20 01:43sell0.10eurusd1.33111.33911.32962007.03.20 03:051.32960.000.000.0015.00
 19000DayTrading - Magic: 19000 [tp]
24536132007.03.19 00:15buy0.10eurusd1.33181.32381.33332007.03.20 01:421.33100.000.00-0.37-8.00
 19000DayTrading - Magic: 19000
24568552007.03.19 09:49buy0.10eurusd1.32911.32961.33132007.03.19 10:051.33130.000.000.0022.00
  [tp]
24551312007.03.19 05:40sell0.10eurusd1.33081.33031.32862007.03.19 09:361.32860.000.000.0022.00
  [tp]
24485102007.03.16 11:59sell0.10eurusd1.33161.33961.32862007.03.19 05:101.33110.000.000.155.00
24451582007.03.16 05:30buy0.10usdchf1.20981.21071.21232007.03.16 06:351.21230.000.000.0020.62
  [tp]
24452362007.03.16 05:44buy0.10usdjpy116.91116.98117.142007.03.16 06:19117.140.000.000.0019.63
  [tp]
24413752007.03.15 18:04sell0.10gbpusd1.93571.94401.93402007.03.15 19:491.93610.000.000.00-4.00
 19000DayTrading - Magic: 19000
24385732007.03.15 14:59sell0.10gbpusd1.93661.93641.93462007.03.15 15:311.93460.000.000.0020.00
 19000DayTrading - Magic: 19000 [tp]
24373552007.03.15 13:39buy0.10gbpusd1.93631.93631.93832007.03.15 14:361.93630.000.000.000.00
  [sl]
24340632007.03.15 07:24buy0.10gbpusd1.93411.93491.93652007.03.15 13:371.93650.000.000.0024.00
  [tp]
24335202007.03.15 04:20sell0.10gbpusd1.93601.93521.93362007.03.15 07:141.93360.000.000.0024.00
  [tp]
24254582007.03.14 14:02buy0.10gbpusd1.92471.92670.00002007.03.14 15:441.92670.000.000.0020.00
  [sl]
24230592007.03.14 09:44sell0.10eurusd1.31931.31931.31712007.03.14 13:581.31930.000.000.000.00
  [sl]
24218912007.03.14 08:39buy0.10eurusd1.31961.31031.32182007.03.14 09:031.32040.000.000.008.00
24208452007.03.14 05:53buy0.10eurusd1.31941.31021.32162007.03.14 06:431.31970.000.000.003.00
24079522007.03.13 06:21buy0.10eurusd1.31871.31901.32072007.03.13 14:311.32070.000.000.0020.00
 19000DayTrading - Magic: 19000 [tp]
  0.00 0.00 -3.68 500.30
Closed P/L: 496.62
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
24842862007.03.22 04:30buy0.10audusd0.80650.74400.8940 0.80650.000.000.000.00
 2407 
24815622007.03.21 20:29sell0.10usdcad1.15521.22381.0738 1.15760.000.00-1.74-20.73
 4607 
24808142007.03.21 20:15buy0.10usdjpy117.78111.53126.53 117.820.000.001.613.40
 3807 
24847742007.03.22 07:45buy0.10gbpjpy231.27231.72232.80 232.040.000.000.0065.35
 3307 
24850202007.03.22 08:34buy0.10eurusd1.33791.28461.4346 1.33560.000.000.00-23.00
 3107 
24873912007.03.22 11:45buy0.10gbpusd1.97051.86992.0199 1.96930.000.000.00-12.00
 3407 
24882002007.03.22 12:52buy0.10nzdusd0.71020.63730.7873 0.70970.000.000.00-5.00
 3507 
  0.00 0.00 -0.13 8.02
 Floating P/L: 7.89
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 496.62 Floating P/L: 7.89 Margin: 439.65
Balance: 575.15 Equity: 583.04 Free Margin: 143.39
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 508.99 Gross Loss: 12.37 Total Net Profit: 496.62
Profit Factor: 41.15 Expected Payoff: 13.42  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 8.37 (2.96%)  
 
Total Trades: 37 Short Positions (won %): 13 (92.31%) Long Positions (won %): 24 (95.83%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 35 (94.59%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (5.41%)
Largest profit trade: 73.19 loss trade: -8.37
Average profit trade: 14.54 loss trade: -6.19
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 21 (300.59) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-8.37)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 300.59 (21) consecutive loss (count): -8.37 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 12 consecutive losses: 1