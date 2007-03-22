|Account: 11659
|Name: Barry Rumsey
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 22, 13:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2485887
|2007.03.22 10:01
|buy
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.7087
|0.7099
|0.7873
|2007.03.22 12:52
|0.7099
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|
|3507
|sl/a
|2480916
|2007.03.21 20:16
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9627
|1.9701
|2.0226
|2007.03.22 11:45
|1.9701
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.81
|74.00
|
|3407
|[sl]
|2482428
|2007.03.21 21:08
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3370
|1.3377
|1.4346
|2007.03.22 08:33
|1.3377
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.11
|7.00
|
|3107
|[sl]
|2483839
|2007.03.22 01:58
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3395
|1.3475
|1.3380
|2007.03.22 08:33
|1.3380
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|
|19000
|DayTrading - Magic: 19000 [tp]
|2479974
|2007.03.21 17:36
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8014
|0.8061
|0.8941
|2007.03.22 04:30
|0.8061
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|47.00
|
|2407
|sl/a
|2481460
|2007.03.21 20:27
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3364
|1.3368
|1.4346
|2007.03.21 21:08
|1.3368
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|
|3107
|[sl]
|2470575
|2007.03.20 15:07
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2112
|1.2106
|1.2082
|2007.03.21 20:36
|1.2106
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.64
|4.96
|
|4706
|[sl]
|2480912
|2007.03.21 20:16
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1560
|1.1556
|1.0738
|2007.03.21 20:29
|1.1556
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.46
|
|4607
|sl/a
|2481149
|2007.03.21 20:21
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3351
|1.3361
|1.4346
|2007.03.21 20:27
|1.3361
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|
|3107
|[sl]
|2474657
|2007.03.21 06:18
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3320
|1.3329
|1.3813
|2007.03.21 20:16
|1.3329
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|
|3106
|[sl]
|2457312
|2007.03.19 10:19
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3315
|1.3235
|1.3335
|2007.03.21 20:15
|1.3335
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.74
|20.00
|
|
|[tp]
|2473509
|2007.03.20 21:13
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3312
|1.3232
|1.3327
|2007.03.21 20:15
|1.3327
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.37
|15.00
|
|19000
|DayTrading - Magic: 19000 [tp]
|2477665
|2007.03.21 12:35
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2136
|1.1599
|1.2149
|2007.03.21 13:36
|1.2140
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.29
|
|3706
|
|2476504
|2007.03.21 11:19
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2136
|1.1611
|1.2161
|2007.03.21 11:54
|1.2136
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|3706
|
|2474872
|2007.03.21 08:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2122
|1.2081
|1.2611
|2007.03.21 11:19
|1.2131
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.42
|
|3706
|
|2470449
|2007.03.20 15:02
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9599
|1.9613
|1.9970
|2007.03.21 07:44
|1.9613
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.27
|14.00
|
|3406
|[sl]
|2470632
|2007.03.20 15:09
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.43
|122.72
|117.22
|2007.03.20 15:22
|117.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.92
|
|4806
|[tp]
|2468057
|2007.03.20 11:50
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3282
|1.3286
|1.3302
|2007.03.20 14:56
|1.3286
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|
|
|[sl]
|2465819
|2007.03.20 08:48
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3302
|1.3298
|1.3282
|2007.03.20 11:49
|1.3282
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|
|
|[tp]
|2445830
|2007.03.16 08:03
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3287
|1.3367
|1.3267
|2007.03.20 11:44
|1.3286
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|1.00
|2464127
|2007.03.20 01:43
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3311
|1.3391
|1.3296
|2007.03.20 03:05
|1.3296
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|
|19000
|DayTrading - Magic: 19000 [tp]
|2453613
|2007.03.19 00:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3318
|1.3238
|1.3333
|2007.03.20 01:42
|1.3310
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.37
|-8.00
|
|19000
|DayTrading - Magic: 19000
|2456855
|2007.03.19 09:49
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3291
|1.3296
|1.3313
|2007.03.19 10:05
|1.3313
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|
|
|[tp]
|2455131
|2007.03.19 05:40
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3308
|1.3303
|1.3286
|2007.03.19 09:36
|1.3286
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|
|
|[tp]
|2448510
|2007.03.16 11:59
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3316
|1.3396
|1.3286
|2007.03.19 05:10
|1.3311
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|5.00
|2445158
|2007.03.16 05:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2098
|1.2107
|1.2123
|2007.03.16 06:35
|1.2123
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.62
|
|
|[tp]
|2445236
|2007.03.16 05:44
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.91
|116.98
|117.14
|2007.03.16 06:19
|117.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.63
|
|
|[tp]
|2441375
|2007.03.15 18:04
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9357
|1.9440
|1.9340
|2007.03.15 19:49
|1.9361
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|
|19000
|DayTrading - Magic: 19000
|2438573
|2007.03.15 14:59
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9366
|1.9364
|1.9346
|2007.03.15 15:31
|1.9346
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|
|19000
|DayTrading - Magic: 19000 [tp]
|2437355
|2007.03.15 13:39
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9363
|1.9363
|1.9383
|2007.03.15 14:36
|1.9363
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|
|[sl]
|2434063
|2007.03.15 07:24
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9341
|1.9349
|1.9365
|2007.03.15 13:37
|1.9365
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|
|
|[tp]
|2433520
|2007.03.15 04:20
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9360
|1.9352
|1.9336
|2007.03.15 07:14
|1.9336
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|
|
|[tp]
|2425458
|2007.03.14 14:02
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9247
|1.9267
|0.0000
|2007.03.14 15:44
|1.9267
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|
|
|[sl]
|2423059
|2007.03.14 09:44
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3193
|1.3193
|1.3171
|2007.03.14 13:58
|1.3193
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|
|[sl]
|2421891
|2007.03.14 08:39
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3196
|1.3103
|1.3218
|2007.03.14 09:03
|1.3204
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|2420845
|2007.03.14 05:53
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3194
|1.3102
|1.3216
|2007.03.14 06:43
|1.3197
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|2407952
|2007.03.13 06:21
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3187
|1.3190
|1.3207
|2007.03.13 14:31
|1.3207
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|
|19000
|DayTrading - Magic: 19000 [tp]
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.68
|500.30
|Closed P/L:
|496.62
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2484286
|2007.03.22 04:30
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8065
|0.7440
|0.8940
|
|0.8065
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|2407
|
|2481562
|2007.03.21 20:29
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1552
|1.2238
|1.0738
|
|1.1576
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.74
|-20.73
|
|4607
|
|2480814
|2007.03.21 20:15
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.78
|111.53
|126.53
|
|117.82
|0.00
|0.00
|1.61
|3.40
|
|3807
|
|2484774
|2007.03.22 07:45
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|231.27
|231.72
|232.80
|
|232.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|65.35
|
|3307
|
|2485020
|2007.03.22 08:34
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3379
|1.2846
|1.4346
|
|1.3356
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.00
|
|3107
|
|2487391
|2007.03.22 11:45
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9705
|1.8699
|2.0199
|
|1.9693
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|
|3407
|
|2488200
|2007.03.22 12:52
|buy
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.7102
|0.6373
|0.7873
|
|0.7097
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|
|3507
|
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|8.02
|
|Floating P/L:
|7.89
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|496.62
|Floating P/L:
|7.89
|Margin:
|439.65
|Balance:
|575.15
|Equity:
|583.04
|Free Margin:
|143.39
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|508.99
|Gross Loss:
|12.37
|Total Net Profit:
|496.62
|Profit Factor:
|41.15
|Expected Payoff:
|13.42
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|8.37 (2.96%)
|
|
|Total Trades:
|37
|Short Positions (won %):
|13 (92.31%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|24 (95.83%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|35 (94.59%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (5.41%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|73.19
|loss trade:
|-8.37
|Average
|profit trade:
|14.54
|loss trade:
|-6.19
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|21 (300.59)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-8.37)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|300.59 (21)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-8.37 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|12
|consecutive losses:
|1