|Account: 537367
|Name: Gianni Pellizzaro
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 22, 01:46
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7551587
|2007.03.20 00:06
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|7591109
|2007.03.21 10:12
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.52
|117.35
|116.47
|2007.03.21 21:26
|117.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.49
|7594452
|2007.03.21 12:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9578
|1.9599
|1.9698
|2007.03.21 13:13
|1.9599
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|7596084
|2007.03.21 13:16
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.82
|117.78
|116.47
|2007.03.21 15:12
|117.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.89
|Closed P/L:
|38.89
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|38.89
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|3 038.89
|Equity:
|3 038.89
|Free Margin:
|3 038.89
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|38.89
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|38.89
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|12.96
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|3
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|21.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|12.96
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (38.89)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|38.89 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|0