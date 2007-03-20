FXDD

Account: 537367 Name: Gianni Pellizzaro Currency: USD 2007 March 22, 01:46
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
75515872007.03.20 00:06balanceDeposit3 000.00
75911092007.03.21 10:12sell0.10usdjpy117.52117.35116.472007.03.21 21:26117.350.000.000.0014.49
75944522007.03.21 12:30buy0.10gbpusd1.95781.95991.96982007.03.21 13:131.95990.000.000.0021.00
75960842007.03.21 13:16sell0.10usdjpy117.82117.78116.472007.03.21 15:12117.780.000.000.003.40
  0.00 0.00 0.00 38.89
Closed P/L: 38.89
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 38.89 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 3 038.89 Equity: 3 038.89 Free Margin: 3 038.89
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 38.89 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 38.89
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 12.96  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 3 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 21.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 12.96 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (38.89) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 38.89 (3) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 0