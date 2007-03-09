|Account: 531545
|Name: 10Points3 V12
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 16, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7319300
|2007.03.09 18:09
|balance
|Deposit
|25 000.00
|7320586
|2007.03.09 19:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3116
|1.2935
|1.3136
|2007.03.12 00:02
|1.3136
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.73
|20.00
|7324693
|2007.03.12 01:03
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3116
|1.2935
|1.3136
|2007.03.12 11:50
|1.3136
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|7337747
|2007.03.12 11:50
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3140
|1.2959
|1.3160
|2007.03.12 12:16
|1.3160
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|7339258
|2007.03.12 12:16
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3164
|1.2983
|1.3184
|2007.03.12 18:12
|1.3184
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|7358881
|2007.03.12 18:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3188
|1.3007
|1.3208
|2007.03.13 14:41
|1.3189
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.74
|1.00
|7377663
|2007.03.13 09:26
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3170
|1.3007
|1.3190
|2007.03.13 14:41
|1.3190
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|7387909
|2007.03.13 14:41
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3190
|1.3009
|1.3210
|2007.03.13 15:56
|1.3210
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|7391341
|2007.03.13 15:56
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3213
|1.3032
|1.3233
|2007.03.13 20:03
|1.3215
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|7395583
|2007.03.13 17:30
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3195
|1.3032
|1.3215
|2007.03.13 20:03
|1.3215
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|7400122
|2007.03.13 20:03
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3216
|1.3035
|1.3236
|2007.03.14 17:02
|1.3199
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.74
|-17.00
|7402248
|2007.03.13 21:45
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3198
|1.3035
|1.3218
|2007.03.14 17:02
|1.3200
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.48
|4.00
|7433537
|2007.03.14 14:19
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3179
|1.3034
|1.3199
|2007.03.14 17:02
|1.3199
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|7440293
|2007.03.14 17:02
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3202
|1.3021
|1.3222
|2007.03.14 17:38
|1.3222
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|7442554
|2007.03.14 17:38
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3223
|1.3042
|1.3243
|2007.03.14 19:13
|1.3243
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|7447639
|2007.03.14 19:13
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3245
|1.3064
|1.3265
|2007.03.15 15:32
|1.3230
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.07
|-15.00
|7450228
|2007.03.14 20:21
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3227
|1.3064
|1.3247
|2007.03.15 15:32
|1.3229
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.15
|4.00
|7468406
|2007.03.15 11:13
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3209
|1.3064
|1.3229
|2007.03.15 15:32
|1.3229
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|7475519
|2007.03.15 15:32
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3232
|1.3051
|1.3252
|2007.03.15 16:20
|1.3234
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|7476546
|2007.03.15 16:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3218
|1.3051
|1.3234
|2007.03.15 16:20
|1.3234
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|7477503
|2007.03.15 16:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3239
|1.3058
|1.3259
|2007.03.15 17:51
|1.3241
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|7479341
|2007.03.15 16:51
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3221
|1.3058
|1.3241
|2007.03.15 17:51
|1.3241
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|7481028
|2007.03.15 17:51
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3242
|1.3061
|1.3262
|2007.03.16 02:20
|1.3262
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.74
|20.00
|7489733
|2007.03.16 02:21
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3267
|1.3086
|1.3287
|2007.03.16 03:53
|1.3287
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|7492683
|2007.03.16 03:54
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3290
|1.3109
|1.3310
|2007.03.16 05:02
|1.3310
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|7495270
|2007.03.16 05:02
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3312
|1.3131
|1.3332
|2007.03.16 11:26
|1.3315
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|7496749
|2007.03.16 05:50
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3294
|1.3131
|1.3314
|2007.03.16 11:26
|1.3314
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|7504186
|2007.03.16 11:26
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3316
|1.3497
|1.3296
|2007.03.16 16:16
|1.3314
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|7509667
|2007.03.16 13:44
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3334
|1.3497
|1.3314
|2007.03.16 16:16
|1.3314
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|7515183
|2007.03.16 16:16
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3312
|1.3493
|1.3292
|2007.03.16 18:45
|1.3310
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|7516141
|2007.03.16 16:41
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3330
|1.3493
|1.3310
|2007.03.16 18:45
|1.3310
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.65
|622.00
|Closed P/L:
|611.35
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7519025
|2007.03.16 18:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3306
|1.3487
|1.3286
|1.3313
|0.00
|0.00
|0.53
|-7.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.53
|-7.00
|Floating P/L:
|-6.47
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|25 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|611.35
|Floating P/L:
|-6.47
|Margin:
|133.06
|Balance:
|25 611.35
|Equity:
|25 604.88
|Free Margin:
|25 471.82
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|646.31
|Gross Loss:
|34.96
|Total Net Profit:
|611.35
|Profit Factor:
|18.49
|Expected Payoff:
|20.38
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|17.74 (0.07%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.07% (17.74)
|Total Trades:
|30
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|26 (88.46%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|27 (90.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (10.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|80.00
|loss trade:
|-17.74
|Average
|profit trade:
|23.94
|loss trade:
|-11.65
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|13 (262.26)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-17.22)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|264.05 (11)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-17.74 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|9
|consecutive losses:
|2