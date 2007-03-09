FXDD

Account: 531545 Name: 10Points3 V12 Currency: USD 2007 March 16, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
73193002007.03.09 18:09balanceDeposit25 000.00
73205862007.03.09 19:15buy0.10eurusd1.31161.29351.31362007.03.12 00:021.31360.000.00-0.7320.00
73246932007.03.12 01:03buy0.10eurusd1.31161.29351.31362007.03.12 11:501.31360.000.000.0020.00
73377472007.03.12 11:50buy0.10eurusd1.31401.29591.31602007.03.12 12:161.31600.000.000.0020.00
73392582007.03.12 12:16buy0.10eurusd1.31641.29831.31842007.03.12 18:121.31840.000.000.0020.00
73588812007.03.12 18:30buy0.10eurusd1.31881.30071.32082007.03.13 14:411.31890.000.00-0.741.00
73776632007.03.13 09:26buy0.20eurusd1.31701.30071.31902007.03.13 14:411.31900.000.000.0040.00
73879092007.03.13 14:41buy0.10eurusd1.31901.30091.32102007.03.13 15:561.32100.000.000.0020.00
73913412007.03.13 15:56buy0.10eurusd1.32131.30321.32332007.03.13 20:031.32150.000.000.002.00
73955832007.03.13 17:30buy0.20eurusd1.31951.30321.32152007.03.13 20:031.32150.000.000.0040.00
74001222007.03.13 20:03buy0.10eurusd1.32161.30351.32362007.03.14 17:021.31990.000.00-0.74-17.00
74022482007.03.13 21:45buy0.20eurusd1.31981.30351.32182007.03.14 17:021.32000.000.00-1.484.00
74335372007.03.14 14:19buy0.40eurusd1.31791.30341.31992007.03.14 17:021.31990.000.000.0080.00
74402932007.03.14 17:02buy0.10eurusd1.32021.30211.32222007.03.14 17:381.32220.000.000.0020.00
74425542007.03.14 17:38buy0.10eurusd1.32231.30421.32432007.03.14 19:131.32430.000.000.0020.00
74476392007.03.14 19:13buy0.10eurusd1.32451.30641.32652007.03.15 15:321.32300.000.00-2.07-15.00
74502282007.03.14 20:21buy0.20eurusd1.32271.30641.32472007.03.15 15:321.32290.000.00-4.154.00
74684062007.03.15 11:13buy0.40eurusd1.32091.30641.32292007.03.15 15:321.32290.000.000.0080.00
74755192007.03.15 15:32buy0.10eurusd1.32321.30511.32522007.03.15 16:201.32340.000.000.002.00
74765462007.03.15 16:00buy0.20eurusd1.32181.30511.32342007.03.15 16:201.32340.000.000.0032.00
74775032007.03.15 16:20buy0.10eurusd1.32391.30581.32592007.03.15 17:511.32410.000.000.002.00
74793412007.03.15 16:51buy0.20eurusd1.32211.30581.32412007.03.15 17:511.32410.000.000.0040.00
74810282007.03.15 17:51buy0.10eurusd1.32421.30611.32622007.03.16 02:201.32620.000.00-0.7420.00
74897332007.03.16 02:21buy0.10eurusd1.32671.30861.32872007.03.16 03:531.32870.000.000.0020.00
74926832007.03.16 03:54buy0.10eurusd1.32901.31091.33102007.03.16 05:021.33100.000.000.0020.00
74952702007.03.16 05:02buy0.10eurusd1.33121.31311.33322007.03.16 11:261.33150.000.000.003.00
74967492007.03.16 05:50buy0.20eurusd1.32941.31311.33142007.03.16 11:261.33140.000.000.0040.00
75041862007.03.16 11:26sell0.10eurusd1.33161.34971.32962007.03.16 16:161.33140.000.000.002.00
75096672007.03.16 13:44sell0.20eurusd1.33341.34971.33142007.03.16 16:161.33140.000.000.0040.00
75151832007.03.16 16:16sell0.10eurusd1.33121.34931.32922007.03.16 18:451.33100.000.000.002.00
75161412007.03.16 16:41sell0.20eurusd1.33301.34931.33102007.03.16 18:451.33100.000.000.0040.00
  0.00 0.00 -10.65 622.00
Closed P/L: 611.35
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
75190252007.03.16 18:45sell0.10eurusd1.33061.34871.3286 1.33130.000.000.53-7.00
  0.00 0.00 0.53 -7.00
 Floating P/L: -6.47
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 25 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 611.35 Floating P/L: -6.47 Margin: 133.06
Balance: 25 611.35 Equity: 25 604.88 Free Margin: 25 471.82
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 646.31 Gross Loss: 34.96 Total Net Profit: 611.35
Profit Factor: 18.49 Expected Payoff: 20.38  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 17.74 (0.07%) Relative Drawdown: 0.07% (17.74)
 
Total Trades: 30 Short Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 26 (88.46%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 27 (90.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (10.00%)
Largest profit trade: 80.00 loss trade: -17.74
Average profit trade: 23.94 loss trade: -11.65
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 13 (262.26) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-17.22)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 264.05 (11) consecutive loss (count): -17.74 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 9 consecutive losses: 2